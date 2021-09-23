Worldwide 3D Projector Industry to 2026 - Rise in Importance of Laser-Based 3D Projectors Presents Opportunities
Dublin, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 3D Projector Market (2021-2026) by Technology, Resolution, Brightness, Light Source, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global 3D Projector Market is estimated to be USD 3.55 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4.95 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.85%.
Key factors, such as the increasing use of 3D projectors in cinema halls and home theatre applications, digitalization in the education and other sectors, and technological advancements in 3D projectors are likely to contribute to the growth of the market. Increased use of 3D projector solutions in the gaming industry because of the user's lifelike viewing experience is bolstering the market growth for 3D Projectors. Growing adoption because of improved image quality and connectivity features is also expected to propel the market growth.
However, the factor such as technical issues with DLP and metal halide light source is hindering the market growth. Also, the high initial cost of installation and bulb replacement cost is impeding the market growth. The increased usage of the 3D projector for events, exhibitions, and museums and the rising trend of laser-based 3D projector among end-users will create opportunities in the Global 3D Projector market.
Recent Developments
1. Barco expands laser portfolio with new single-chip G100 projectors. - 12th January 2021
2. ViewSonic Partners with TUV SUD to Develop the Testing of a Color Blindness Feature in Monitors. - 17th December 2020
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Sony, Epson, Dell, Benq, Seiko Epson Corporation, Panasonic, NEC Display Solutions, Acer Inc., Canon Inc., ViewSonic Corporation, etc.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
