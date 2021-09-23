Worldwide 3D Projector Industry to 2026 - Rise in Importance of Laser-Based 3D Projectors Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 3D Projector Market (2021-2026) by Technology, Resolution, Brightness, Light Source, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global 3D Projector Market is estimated to be USD 3.55 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4.95 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.85%.



Key factors, such as the increasing use of 3D projectors in cinema halls and home theatre applications, digitalization in the education and other sectors, and technological advancements in 3D projectors are likely to contribute to the growth of the market. Increased use of 3D projector solutions in the gaming industry because of the user's lifelike viewing experience is bolstering the market growth for 3D Projectors. Growing adoption because of improved image quality and connectivity features is also expected to propel the market growth.



However, the factor such as technical issues with DLP and metal halide light source is hindering the market growth. Also, the high initial cost of installation and bulb replacement cost is impeding the market growth. The increased usage of the 3D projector for events, exhibitions, and museums and the rising trend of laser-based 3D projector among end-users will create opportunities in the Global 3D Projector market.



Recent Developments

1. Barco expands laser portfolio with new single-chip G100 projectors. - 12th January 2021

2. ViewSonic Partners with TUV SUD to Develop the Testing of a Color Blindness Feature in Monitors. - 17th December 2020



Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are Sony, Epson, Dell, Benq, Seiko Epson Corporation, Panasonic, NEC Display Solutions, Acer Inc., Canon Inc., ViewSonic Corporation, etc.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Adoption of 3D Projectors in Cinema Halls and Home Theatres

4.2.1.2 Digitalization in Education Sector

4.2.1.3 Technological Advancements in 3D Projectors

4.2.1.4 Rising adoption due to Benefits Offered, such as Customizable Screen Size, Eye Comfort, and Portability

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 Technological Constraints with DLP Projectors and Metal Halide Light Source

4.2.2.2 High Initial Cost and Bulb Replacement Cost

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Increasing Use of 3D Projectors for Events, Exhibitions, and Museums

4.2.3.2 Rise in Importance of Laser-Based 3D Projectors

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 LED Screens as Substitutes to Projectors

4.3 Trends

4.3.1 The 3-D bio textile and bio printing



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global 3D Projector Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 DLP

6.3 LCD

6.4 LCOS



7 Global 3D Projector Market, By Resolution

7.1 Introduction

7.2 VGA

7.3 XGA

7.4 HD & Full HD

7.5 4K and Above



8 Global 3D Projector Market, By Brightness

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Less Than 2,000 Lumens

8.3 2,000 to 3,999 Lumens

8.4 4,000 to 9,999 Lumens

8.5 10,000 & Above Lumens



9 Global 3D Projector Market, By Light Source

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Laser

9.3 LED

9.4 Hybrid

9.5 Metal Halide

9.6 Others



10 Global 3D Projector Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Cinema

10.3 Education

10.4 Business

10.5 Home Theatre and Gaming

10.6 Events and Large Venues

10.7 Others



11 Global 3D Projector Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 South America

11.3.1 Brazil

11.3.2 Argentina

11.4 Europe

11.4.1 UK

11.4.2 France

11.4.3 Germany

11.4.4 Italy

11.4.5 Spain

11.4.6 Rest of Europe

11.5 Asia-Pacific

11.5.1 China

11.5.2 Japan

11.5.3 India

11.5.4 Indonesia

11.5.5 Malaysia

11.5.6 South Korea

11.5.7 Australia

11.5.8 Russia

11.5.9 Rest of APAC

11.6 Rest of the World

11.6.1 Qatar

11.6.2 Saudi Arabia

11.6.3 South Africa

11.6.4 United Arab Emirates

11.6.5 Latin America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Quadrant

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

12.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships

12.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

12.3.4 Investments & funding



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Sony

13.2 Epson

13.3 Optoma

13.4 Barco

13.5 Vivitek Corporation

13.6 Benq (Qisda Corporation)

13.7 Christie Digital (Ushio, Inc.)

13.8 Jvckenwood (JVC)

13.9 NEC Display Solutions, Ltd.

13.10 Panasonic

13.11 Viewsonic

13.12 Seiko Epson Corporation

13.13 Hitachi Digital Media Group

13.14 Delta Electronics, Inc.

13.15 Canon Inc.

13.16 Wolf Cinema

13.17 Dukane

13.18 Sim2 BV

13.19 Boxlight

13.20 InFocus Corporation

13.21 Acer Inc.

13.22 Dell



14 Appendix



