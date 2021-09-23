U.S. markets open in 2 hours 50 minutes

Worldwide 3D Projector Industry to 2026 - Rise in Importance of Laser-Based 3D Projectors Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 3D Projector Market (2021-2026) by Technology, Resolution, Brightness, Light Source, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global 3D Projector Market is estimated to be USD 3.55 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4.95 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.85%.

Key factors, such as the increasing use of 3D projectors in cinema halls and home theatre applications, digitalization in the education and other sectors, and technological advancements in 3D projectors are likely to contribute to the growth of the market. Increased use of 3D projector solutions in the gaming industry because of the user's lifelike viewing experience is bolstering the market growth for 3D Projectors. Growing adoption because of improved image quality and connectivity features is also expected to propel the market growth.

However, the factor such as technical issues with DLP and metal halide light source is hindering the market growth. Also, the high initial cost of installation and bulb replacement cost is impeding the market growth. The increased usage of the 3D projector for events, exhibitions, and museums and the rising trend of laser-based 3D projector among end-users will create opportunities in the Global 3D Projector market.

Recent Developments
1. Barco expands laser portfolio with new single-chip G100 projectors. - 12th January 2021
2. ViewSonic Partners with TUV SUD to Develop the Testing of a Color Blindness Feature in Monitors. - 17th December 2020

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Sony, Epson, Dell, Benq, Seiko Epson Corporation, Panasonic, NEC Display Solutions, Acer Inc., Canon Inc., ViewSonic Corporation, etc.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global 3D Projector Market.

  • The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Competitive Quadrant, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.1.1 Adoption of 3D Projectors in Cinema Halls and Home Theatres
4.2.1.2 Digitalization in Education Sector
4.2.1.3 Technological Advancements in 3D Projectors
4.2.1.4 Rising adoption due to Benefits Offered, such as Customizable Screen Size, Eye Comfort, and Portability
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.2.1 Technological Constraints with DLP Projectors and Metal Halide Light Source
4.2.2.2 High Initial Cost and Bulb Replacement Cost
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.3.1 Increasing Use of 3D Projectors for Events, Exhibitions, and Museums
4.2.3.2 Rise in Importance of Laser-Based 3D Projectors
4.2.4 Challenges
4.2.4.1 LED Screens as Substitutes to Projectors
4.3 Trends
4.3.1 The 3-D bio textile and bio printing

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global 3D Projector Market, By Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 DLP
6.3 LCD
6.4 LCOS

7 Global 3D Projector Market, By Resolution
7.1 Introduction
7.2 VGA
7.3 XGA
7.4 HD & Full HD
7.5 4K and Above

8 Global 3D Projector Market, By Brightness
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Less Than 2,000 Lumens
8.3 2,000 to 3,999 Lumens
8.4 4,000 to 9,999 Lumens
8.5 10,000 & Above Lumens

9 Global 3D Projector Market, By Light Source
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Laser
9.3 LED
9.4 Hybrid
9.5 Metal Halide
9.6 Others

10 Global 3D Projector Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Cinema
10.3 Education
10.4 Business
10.5 Home Theatre and Gaming
10.6 Events and Large Venues
10.7 Others

11 Global 3D Projector Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 South America
11.3.1 Brazil
11.3.2 Argentina
11.4 Europe
11.4.1 UK
11.4.2 France
11.4.3 Germany
11.4.4 Italy
11.4.5 Spain
11.4.6 Rest of Europe
11.5 Asia-Pacific
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 Japan
11.5.3 India
11.5.4 Indonesia
11.5.5 Malaysia
11.5.6 South Korea
11.5.7 Australia
11.5.8 Russia
11.5.9 Rest of APAC
11.6 Rest of the World
11.6.1 Qatar
11.6.2 Saudi Arabia
11.6.3 South Africa
11.6.4 United Arab Emirates
11.6.5 Latin America

12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Competitive Quadrant
12.2 Market Share Analysis
12.3 Competitive Scenario
12.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
12.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships
12.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements
12.3.4 Investments & funding

13 Company Profiles
13.1 Sony
13.2 Epson
13.3 Optoma
13.4 Barco
13.5 Vivitek Corporation
13.6 Benq (Qisda Corporation)
13.7 Christie Digital (Ushio, Inc.)
13.8 Jvckenwood (JVC)
13.9 NEC Display Solutions, Ltd.
13.10 Panasonic
13.11 Viewsonic
13.12 Seiko Epson Corporation
13.13 Hitachi Digital Media Group
13.14 Delta Electronics, Inc.
13.15 Canon Inc.
13.16 Wolf Cinema
13.17 Dukane
13.18 Sim2 BV
13.19 Boxlight
13.20 InFocus Corporation
13.21 Acer Inc.
13.22 Dell

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2y3t74

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


