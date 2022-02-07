The Worldwide 5G Enterprise Industry is Expected to Reach $83.45 Billion by 2031

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G Enterprise Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 5G enterprise market will reach $83.45 billion by 2031, growing by 36.5% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the rising demand for efficient communication and increasing penetration of 5G networks, the emergence of Industry 4.0, the development of smart infrastructure, and the delivery of differentiated 5G services using network slicing technique.



This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global 5G enterprise market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global 5G enterprise market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Network Type, Frequency, Spectrum, Organization Size, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region.



Based on Component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Hardware & Equipment

Radio Node

Service Node (E-Ran Solutions)

Distributed Antenna System (DAS)

Software & Platform

Software-Defined Networking (SDN)

Network Functions Virtualization (NFV)

Based on Network Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Hybrid Networks

Private Networks

Enterprise Networks

Communication Service Provider (CSP) Networks

By Frequency, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Sub 6Ghz

mmWave

Based on Spectrum, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Licensed

Unlicensed/Shared

Based on Organization Size, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Communication

Mobile Robots

Video Analytics

AR/VR

Other Applications

Based on Industry Vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

BFSI

Energy and Utility

Retail & E-commerce

Media & Entertainment

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare

Other Industry Verticals

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Other Nations)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Network Type, Organization Size, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Component

3.1 Market Overview by Component

3.2 Hardware & Equipment

3.2.1 Radio Node

3.2.2 Service Node (E-Ran Solutions)

3.2.3 Distributed Antenna System (DAS)

3.3 Software & Platform

3.3.1 Software-Defined Networking (SDN)

3.3.2 Network Functions Virtualization (NFV)



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Network Type

4.1 Market Overview by Network Type

4.2 Hybrid Networks

4.3 Private Networks

4.4 Enterprise Networks

4.5 Communication Service Provider (CSP) Networks



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Frequency

5.1 Market Overview by Frequency

5.2 Sub 6Ghz

5.3 mmWave



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Spectrum

6.1 Market Overview by Spectrum

6.2 Licensed

6.3 Unlicensed/Shared



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Organization Size

7.1 Market Overview by Organization Size

7.2 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

7.3 Large Enterprises



8 Segmentation of Global Market by Application

8.1 Market Overview by Application

8.2 Communication

8.3 Mobile Robots

8.4 Video Analytics

8.5 AR/VR

8.6 Other Applications



9 Segmentation of Global Market by Industry Vertical

9.1 Market Overview by Industry Vertical

9.2 IT & Telecom

9.3 Manufacturing

9.4 BFSI

9.5 Energy and Utility

9.6 Retail & E-commerce

9.7 Media & Entertainment

9.8 Government and Public Sector

9.9 Healthcare

9.10 Other Industry Verticals



10 Segmentation of Global Market by Region



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview of Key Vendors

11.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

11.3 Company Profiles

Affirmed Networks, Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Ericsson

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

NEC Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

SK Telecom Co., Ltd.

Verizon Communications Ltd

ZTE Corporation

