Worldwide 6G and the Metaverse Industry Report 2022: Digital Twin Technology and Smart Surfaces in the Material World Will Support Real-To-Digital Interchange
The combination of sixth generation (6G) communications and the Metaverse will facilitate the ability to establish ultra-realistic synthetic environments. 6G will provide extremely high bandwidth and hyper-connectivity as anytime, anywhere connections will facilitate persistent virtual worlds and physical-to-cyber interactions. Digital twin technology and smart surfaces in the material world will also support real-to-digital interchange.
This research assesses the market opportunity for Metaverse vendors and ancillary services providers including infrastructure, devices, software, and supporting services. This includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Metaverse market and related segments from 2022 to 2027.
The research also assesses 6G market commercialization including opportunities for infrastructure development and equipment deployment as well as a realization of applications and services. It also analyzes 6G market use cases by industry vertical. It provides 6G market sizing for 2022 through 2030, with the lower end of the range focused primarily on technology development, and the latter end of the range focused on 6G market commercialization.
This research also evaluates digital twinning technology, solutions, use cases, and leading company efforts in terms of R&D and early deployments. It assesses the digital twin product and service ecosystem including application development and operations. This includes consideration of use cases by industry vertical.
This research also evaluates the smart surfaces market including technologies, materials, solutions and applications. It assesses vendor strategies, product and service offerings. It also analyzes the future impact of smart surfaces upon key industry verticals including telecommunications, where it will play a critical role in support of radio access networks for 5G, 6G and beyond.
Key Topics Covered:
Metaverse Market by Technologies, Platforms, Solutions and Applications in Industry Verticals
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Metaverse Technology and Application Analysis
4. Metaverse Company Analysis
5. Metaverse Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022-2027
6. Conclusions and Recommendations
Sixth Generation Wireless by 6G Tech Development (Investment, R&D and Testing) and 6G Market Commercialization (Infrastructure, Deployment, Apps and Services), Use Cases and Industry Verticals
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Technology and Application Analysis
4. Company Analysis
5. 6G Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022-2030
6. Conclusions and Recommendations
7. Appendix
Digital Twins Market by Technology, Twinning Type, Cyber-to-Physical Solutions, Use Cases and Applications in Industry Verticals
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Digital Twins Company Assessment
4. Digital Twins Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022 to 2027
5. Conclusions and Recommendations
Smart Surface Market by Solution, Sector and Industry Verticals
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Smart Surface Technology and Application Analysis
4. Smart Surface Organization Analysis
5. Smart Surface Market Analysis and Forecast 2022-2027
6. Conclusions and Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
