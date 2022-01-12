The Worldwide Acne Drugs Industry is Expected to Reach $7.66 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Acne Drugs Market (2021-2026) by Acne Type, Therapeutic Class, Drug Type, Drug Formulation, Distribution Channel, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Acne Drugs Market is estimated to be USD 5.4 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7.66 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.25%.



The growing unhealthy lifestyle coupled with increasing interest in facial aesthetics amongst individuals is the primary factor estimated to drive the growth of the Global Acne Drugs Market. In addition, the increasing awareness of acne treatment via social media advertisement and the development of generic drugs is boosting the market growth. However, side effects associated with acne drugs and stringent government regulations associated with the development and manufacturing of the drugs are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.



Conversely, increasing R & D of effective medications with lesser side effects coupled with high market potential in untapped emerging economies are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market growth.



The global acne drugs market is segmented further based on Acne Type, Therapeutic Class, Drug Type, Drug Formulation, Distribution Channel, and Geography.



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Almirall, Bausch Health Companies, Johnson & Johnson, Galderma, Mayne Pharma, Guthy-Renker. etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



