Worldwide Action Camera Industry to 2027 - Introduction of Cameras with Enhanced Features Presents Opportunities

·8 min read

DUBLIN, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Action camera Market by End User, Technology and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

A camera is a device that is used to capture moments in picture format (photographs). A basic camera model that can click one picture at a time is usually called still camera while a camera that is used to take moving pictures is popular as movie camera. New generation of cameras are called digital cameras. Digital camera captures photographs in digital memory format. Majority of cameras that are produced in the 21st century are digital. An action camera popularly known as an action-cam is a digital HD camera designed for recording action while involving live in action. These cameras are small, lightweight, and highly portable. They are great for recording action, which makes them ideal for shooting video either in difficult locations, on the move, or at a high speeds. Action cameras can be used for activities such as cycling, skydiving, skateboarding, climbing, and surfing. Consumers generally place action cameras on a hat or helmet, on chest, or on handlebars of a bike or similar vehicle.

Action cameras are designed to require minimal user interaction once recording has begun so that user can capture continuous action without any interaction and disturbance with camera. It records pictures and videos onto a micro SD card and has slots for either a USB-C connector or a Micro-USB. These cameras can also record high-definition video with average speed for 4K video at 60 fps and 120 or 240 fps for slow-motion video recording. Action cameras are available in various picture capturing technologies such as standard definition (SD), the high definition (HD), and ultra-high definition (ultra HD). Professional users use cameras to live stream videos and actions while they are performing it so that users can get experience of live adventurous activities. In recent times, there has been a significant increase in growth of professional career in photography and videography, which benefits growth of the action cameras market.

Rise in disposable income and growth in popularity of adventurous activities such as surfing, skydiving, caving, and snorkeling is the major reason for increase in demand for action cameras by both professional customers and personal users to capture memories and experience during these exciting outdoor recreational activities. Latest trends in action camera markets are coming in form of digital upgradation and use of IoT. Keeping in mind brand loyalty tendency and behavior of consumers, manufacturers are mainly focusing on adding IoT services such as cloud computing to expand multimedia functioning of action camera solutions. High cost of action cameras is the major factor that sometimes influences personal users to adopt smartphones having advanced camera and video features. Considering this trend of consumers behavior to overcome this restrain, market players are engaging in inventing waterproofing, increasing durability, providing compact design, making products available in low cost, and providing weather resistance action cameras to lure consumers for their products.

Some of key companies profiled in the report include GoPro, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Sony Corporation, Shenzhen Arashi Vision Co., Ltd, Drift Innovation Ltd, The Ricoh Company, World Wide Licenses Ltd -iON, Eastman Kodak Company, Toshiba Corporation, and Xiaomi Corporation.

Key benefits for Stakeholders

  • The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities in the action camera market.

  • The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative action camera market analysis of current trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing market opportunities.

  • A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the action camera market growth is provided.

  • An extensive action camera market analysis is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

  • The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential segments and regions exhibiting favourable growth.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION
1.1. Report description
1.2. Key benefits for Stakeholders
1.3. Key Market Segments
1.4. Research methodology
1.4.1. Primary research
1.4.2. Secondary research
1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1. Key findings
2.1.1. Top impacting factors
2.1.2. Top investment pockets
2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Porter's five forces analysis
3.2.1. Bargaining power of suppliers
3.2.2. Bargaining power of buyers
3.2.3. Threat of substitution
3.2.4. Threat of new entrants
3.2.5. Intensity of competitive rivalry
3.3. Covid-19 Impact on Action camera market
3.4. Market dynamics
3.4.1. Drivers
3.4.1.1. Rise in popularity of social media content and marketing
3.4.1.2. Rise in the popularity of adventure sports
3.4.2. Restraints
3.4.2.1. Rapid penetration of smartphones with evolving camera technology
3.4.3. Opportunity
3.4.3.1. Introduction of cameras with enhanced features

CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL ACTION CAMERA MARKET, BY END USER
4.1. Overview
4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by end user
4.2. Professional
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3. Market analysis, by country
4.3. Personal
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL ACTION CAMERA MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY
5.1. Overview
5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by technology
5.2. Standard Definition (SD)
5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3. Market analysis, by country
5.3. High Definition (HD)
5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3. Market analysis, by country
5.4. Ultra-high Definition (HD)
5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: GLOBAL ACTION CAMERA MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
6.1. Overview
6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by Distribution Channel
6.2. Brand Outlets
6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3. Market analysis, by country
6.3. Supermarkets/hypermarkets
6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3. Market analysis, by country
6.4. E-Commerce
6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.4.3. Market analysis, by country
6.5. Specialty Stores
6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.5.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: ACTION CAMERA MARKET, BY REGION
7.1. Overview
7.2. North America
7.3. Europe
7.4. Asia-Pacific
7.5. LAMEA

CHAPTER 8: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
8.1. Introduction
8.1.1. Market player positioning, 2019
8.2. Product Mapping
8.3. Competitive Dashboard
8.4. Competitive Heatmap

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES
9.1. DRIFT INNOVATION LTD
9.1.1. Company overview
9.1.2. Key Executives
9.1.3. Company snapshot
9.1.4. Product portfolio
9.2. GOPRO, INC.
9.2.1. Company overview
9.2.2. Key Executives
9.2.3. Company snapshot
9.2.4. Product portfolio
9.2.5. Business performance
9.3. KODAK
9.3.1. Company overview
9.3.2. Key Executive
9.3.3. Company snapshot
9.3.4. Operating business segments
9.3.5. Product portfolio
9.3.6. R&D Expenditure
9.3.7. Business performance
9.4. SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO.
9.4.1. Company overview
9.4.2. Key Executives
9.4.3. Company snapshot
9.4.4. Product portfolio
9.4.5. R&D Expenditure
9.4.6. Business performance
9.5. SHENZHEN ARASHI VISION CO., LTD
9.5.1. Company overview
9.5.2. Key Executives
9.5.3. Company snapshot
9.5.4. Operating business segments
9.5.5. Product portfolio
9.5.6. R&D Expenditure
9.5.7. Business performance
9.6. Sony Corporation
9.6.1. Company overview
9.6.2. Key Executives
9.6.3. Company snapshot
9.6.4. Product portfolio
9.6.5. R&D Expenditure
9.6.6. Business performance
9.7. THE RICOH COMPANY
9.7.1. Company overview
9.7.2. Company snapshot
9.7.3. Product portfolio
9.8. TOSHIBA
9.8.1. Company overview
9.8.2. Key Executives
9.8.3. Company snapshot
9.8.4. Product portfolio
9.8.5. Business performance
9.9. WORLD WIDE LICENSES LTD -ION
9.9.1. Company overview
9.9.2. Key Executives
9.9.3. Company snapshot
9.9.4. Operating business segments
9.9.5. Product portfolio
9.9.6. R&D Expenditure
9.9.7. Business performance
9.10. XIAOMI
9.10.1. Company overview
9.10.2. Company snapshot
9.10.3. Product portfolio

