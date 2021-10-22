U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,544.90
    -4.88 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,677.02
    +73.94 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,090.20
    -125.50 (-0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,291.27
    -4.92 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.98
    +1.48 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.10
    +11.20 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    +0.22 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1648
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6550
    -0.0210 (-1.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3759
    -0.0036 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4600
    -0.5280 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,703.43
    -1,599.82 (-2.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,453.34
    -49.69 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,204.55
    +14.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

Worldwide Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Industry to 2026 - Improvements in Product Properties Presents Opportunities

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market Research Report by Type, Form, Health Benefit, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market size was estimated at USD 167.38 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 179.22 billion in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.41% reaching USD 257.08 billion by 2026.

Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.

Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market, including ADM, Ajinomoto, Amway, Arla Foods, Associated British Foods, Balchem Inc, Barrington Chemical Corporation, BASF, Bi Nutraceuticals, Cargill, Chr. Hansen, Danone S A, Divi's Laboratories Ltd., DowDuPont, DSM, Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited, Glanbia Plc, Ingredion, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Kerry Group, Kyowa Hakko Kirin Group, Nestle S A, Sydler Group Of Companies, and Tate & Lyle.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Drivers
5.2.1. Increasing incidences of chronic diseases due to unhealthy lifestyle
5.2.2. Growing health consciousness among consumers and awareness about a balanced diet
5.2.3. Mandates on food fortification by government organizations
5.3. Restraints
5.3.1. High price of fortified products
5.4. Opportunities
5.4.1. Product awareness and penetration in developing economies
5.4.2. Improvements in product properties
5.4.3. Growing consumption of immunity booster due to COVID-19
5.5. Challenges
5.5.1. Consumer cynicism towards nutraceutical products

6. Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market, by Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Carotenoids
6.3. Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates
6.4. Minerals
6.5. Omega-3 Fatty Acids
6.6. Phytochemical & Plant Extracts
6.7. Prebiotics
6.8. Probiotics
6.9. Proteins & Amino Acids
6.10. Vitamins

7. Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market, by Form
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Dry
7.3. Liquid

8. Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market, by Health Benefit
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Bone Health
8.3. Gut Health
8.4. Heart Health
8.5. Immunity
8.6. Nutrition
8.7. Weight Management

9. Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market, by Application
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Animal Nutrition
9.3. Dietary Supplements
9.4. Functional Beverages
9.5. Functional Food
9.6. Personal Care

10. Americas Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Argentina
10.3. Brazil
10.4. Canada
10.5. Mexico
10.6. United States

11. Asia-Pacific Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Australia
11.3. China
11.4. India
11.5. Indonesia
11.6. Japan
11.7. Malaysia
11.8. Philippines
11.9. Singapore
11.10. South Korea
11.11. Taiwan
11.12. Thailand

12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. France
12.3. Germany
12.4. Italy
12.5. Netherlands
12.6. Qatar
12.7. Russia
12.8. Saudi Arabia
12.9. South Africa
12.10. Spain
12.11. United Arab Emirates
12.12. United Kingdom

13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
13.1.1. Quadrants
13.1.2. Business Strategy
13.1.3. Product Satisfaction
13.2. Market Ranking Analysis
13.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player
13.4. Competitive Scenario
13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
13.4.4. Investment & Funding
13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

14. Company Usability Profiles
14.1. ADM
14.2. Ajinomoto
14.3. Amway
14.4. Arla Foods
14.5. Associated British Foods
14.6. Balchem Inc.
14.7. Barrington Chemical Corporation
14.8. BASF
14.9. Bi Nutraceuticals
14.10. Cargill
14.11. Chr. Hansen
14.12. Danone S A
14.13. Divi's Laboratories Ltd.
14.14. DowDuPont
14.15. DSM
14.16. Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited
14.17. Glanbia Plc
14.18. Ingredion
14.19. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
14.20. Kerry Group
14.21. Kyowa Hakko Kirin Group
14.22. Nestle S A
14.23. Sydler Group Of Companies
14.24. Tate & Lyle

15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e5586g

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-active-nutraceuticals-ingredients-industry-to-2026---improvements-in-product-properties-presents-opportunities-301406815.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Amazon.com, Shopify, and MercadoLibre Stocks Dropped Today

    Shares of online retail stocks were taking a beating in Friday trading, with Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock falling by 5.2% through 2:37 p.m. EDT, MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) down by 4.5%, and e-commerce leader Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) off by 2.3%. As it reported Friday morning, analyst Stephen Ju at Swiss mega-bank Credit Suisse cut his price target on Amazon shares by more than 10% to $4,200, based on his estimate that Amazon will earn only $70.98 per share this year and $79.83 per share next year. Credit Suisse's new earnings projections reflect a reduction of 12% this year, and a staggering 33% reduction in expectations for 2022.

  • IBM (NYSE:IBM) may offer an Opportunity despite Disappointing Returns

    International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) delivered another set of lackluster results on Wednesday when third quarter results were announced. While returns remain uninspiring, the current valuation may offer an opportunity.

  • Here's Why Intel Shares Crashed Today

    Traders shrugged off Chipzilla's fantastic bottom-line profits and inspiring long-term growth plan to focus on the massive costs of bringing that vision to life.

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were falling 5.4% as of 11 a.m. EDT on Friday. The decline came after Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB) initiated coverage on the stock with a sell rating. The investment firm set a price target for Moderna of $250, roughly 26% below the closing price on Thursday.

  • Phunware stock was up 1,000% on Friday. What the heck is Phunware?

    This tiny, money-losing Trump-linked software company has a stock that is surging, but what's behind all this PHUN?

  • Intel shares fall amid slower PC sales, supply constraints

    Matt Bryson, Wedbush SVP, Equity Research, discusses Intel Q3 earnings beat and weak future outlook amid the ongoing chip shortage.

  • Why IBM Stock Plunged Today

    What happened Shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) fell 9.5% on Thursday after the global technology company's third-quarter results came up short of investors' expectations. So what IBM's revenue inched up 0.

  • Why Progenity Stock Was Up More Than 24% Friday

    Shares of Progenity (NASDAQ: PROG) were up more than 24% on Friday. The biotech company is developing a test called Preecludia that rules out preeclampsia, a pregnancy-related blood pressure disorder, while also specializing in gastrointestinal drugs and oral biotherapies. The stock has been a favorite of retail investors looking for a short squeeze.

  • Tesla Stock Closed Above $900 for First Time. What Could Come Next.

    Tesla stock hit a new all-time high in Friday trading, and closed at a record. Shares also got a boost Friday from a credit upgrade at S&P. Tesla debt is now BB+ rated, one notch below investment grade. Tesla stock’s new 52-week intraday high is $910 on the nose.

  • Nancy Pelosi Stock Portfolio: 10 Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to consider in the portfolio of Nancy Pelosi. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Nancy Pelosi Stock Portfolio: 5 Stocks To Consider. Former United States President Barack Obama had signed into law the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) […]

  • Why Beyond Meat Stock Went Down in Flames on Friday

    The maker of plant-based meat substitutes released preliminary results for the third quarter, warning that its growth would fall far short of its forecast. Beyond Meat said in a press release that the company was reducing its third-quarter net revenue outlook after reviewing its preliminary results. This marks a sharp deceleration from the company's recent growth rate.

  • Got $1,000? 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy

    If you owned a $1,000 stake in Berkshire Hathaway when Warren Buffett became the company's CEO more than a half-century ago and held on to your position, you would now own stock worth roughly $22.6 million. While matching that kind of incredible performance over the next 50-plus years is likely out of reach due to the investment conglomerate's already massive size, the company's performance under Buffett's tenure should make it clear why the famous investor is sometimes referred to as the Oracle of Omaha. Berkshire Hathaway's investment portfolio continues to reflect Buffett's focus on high-quality companies that are built to perform over the long term, and it's little wonder that investors around the world continue to look to him for guidance on market-beating stock plays.

  • David Tepper shuns stock market: ‘Sometimes there’s times to make money … sometimes there’s times not to lose money’

    David Tepper, billionaire investor and one of the world’s top hedge-fund managers, isn't a fan of the stock market, right now.

  • Here's Why Agenus Stock Is Getting Hammered Today

    The company's experimental anti-PD1 drug hit a wall.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Sells More Tesla. She’s Buying This Stock.

    ARK’s daily email disclosure revealed the firm has bought 2.1 million shares in Skillz, worth an estimated $20.8 million.

  • This hot dog restaurant just saw its stock price surge more than 50% on its IPO day

    Welcome to the public markets, hot dog chain Portillo's.

  • 3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy Right Now

    There's a good reason why investors should keep an eye on cloud computing stocks. The cloud computing market is forecast to reach $397 billion next year, up 47% from 2020. Here's why they lead the cloud computing pack.

  • AT&T Posts Strong Q3 Results on Customer Growth

    AT&T Inc. (T) has posted impressive third-quarter 2021 results, which surpassed analysts’ expectations on the back of customer growth in wireless, fiber and HBO Max. The telecommunications company has also updated its guidance for 2021. Adjusted earnings increased 14.5% year-over-year to $0.87 per share, beating the Street’s estimates of $0.79 per share. Revenues slipped 5.7% year-over-year to $39.9 billion but surpassed expectations of $39.1 billion. The results reflected the impact of the sepa

  • Intel stock logs worst day in more than a year as capital plan raises margin concerns

    Intel Corp. shares plunged toward their biggest one-day loss in more than a year Friday after the chip maker's capital expenditure hike is expected to lower profit margins for more than a few years.

  • Intel plummets on slower PC sales, supply constraints

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman, Brian Cheung, and Brian Sozzi break down Intel’s latest earnings report.