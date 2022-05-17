Worldwide Adult Diaper Industry to 2028 - Players Include Daio Paper, DSG International, Essity and First Quality Enterprises

Company Logo

Global Adult Diaper Market

Dublin, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Adult Diaper Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global adult diaper market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.9% during 2022-2028. This report on global adult diaper market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global adult diaper market by segmenting the market based on type, product type, material, end user, distribution channel and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the adult diaper market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Key Insights



3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Drivers

3.3. Market Challenges



4. Global Adult Diaper Market Analysis

4.1. Market Portraiture

4.2. Market Size

4.3. Market Forecast

4.4. Impact of COVID-19



5. Global Adult Diaper Market by Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Pad Type

5.3. Pant/Pull-up Type

5.4. Tape on Diapers

5.5. Others



6. Global Adult Diaper Market by Product Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Reusable Diapers

6.3. Disposable Diapers

6.4. Swim Diapers

6.5. Others



7. Global Adult Diaper Market by Material

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Fluff Pulp

7.3. Cotton

7.4. Micro fiber

7.5. Non-woven fabric



8. Global Adult Diaper Market by End User

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Men

8.3. Women

8.4. Unisex



9. Global Adult Diaper Market by Distribution Channel

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Hypermarkets/Supermarket

9.3. Convenience Stores

9.4. Specialty Stores

9.5. Drug Stores/Pharmacies

9.6. Other Distribution Channels



10. Global Adult Diaper Market by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 Germany

10.2.2 United Kingdom

10.2.3 France

10.2.4 Italy

10.2.5 Spain

10.2.6 Russia

10.2.7 Netherlands

10.2.8 Rest of the Europe

10.3 North America

10.3.1 United States

10.3.2 Canada

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 South Korea

10.4.5 Australia

10.4.6 Indonesia

10.4.7 Rest of the Asia Pacific

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Mexico

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Argentina

10.5.4 Rest of Latin America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 Turkey

10.6.3 Iran

10.6.4 United Arab Emirates

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11. SWOT Analysis



12. Porter's Five Forces



13. Market Value Chain Analysis



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competitive Scenario

14.2. Company Profiles

14.2.1. Abena A/S

14.2.2. Attends Healthcare Group Ltd

14.2.3. Daio Paper Corporation

14.2.4. DSG International

14.2.5. Essity

14.2.6. First Quality Enterprises

14.2.7. Kimberly-Clark Corporation,

14.2.8. Paul Hartmann AG

14.2.9. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA)

14.2.10. Unicharm Corporation

14.2.11. Unique Wellness

14.2.12. Vora Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3z94ib

