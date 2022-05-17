U.S. markets open in 4 hours 5 minutes

Worldwide Adult Diaper Industry to 2028 - Players Include Daio Paper, DSG International, Essity and First Quality Enterprises

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Adult Diaper Market

Global Adult Diaper Market
Global Adult Diaper Market

Dublin, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Adult Diaper Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global adult diaper market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.9% during 2022-2028. This report on global adult diaper market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global adult diaper market by segmenting the market based on type, product type, material, end user, distribution channel and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the adult diaper market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Key Insights

3. Global Adult Diaper Market
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Drivers
3.3. Market Challenges

4. Global Adult Diaper Market Analysis
4.1. Market Portraiture
4.2. Market Size
4.3. Market Forecast
4.4. Impact of COVID-19

5. Global Adult Diaper Market by Type
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Pad Type
5.3. Pant/Pull-up Type
5.4. Tape on Diapers
5.5. Others

6. Global Adult Diaper Market by Product Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Reusable Diapers
6.3. Disposable Diapers
6.4. Swim Diapers
6.5. Others

7. Global Adult Diaper Market by Material
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Fluff Pulp
7.3. Cotton
7.4. Micro fiber
7.5. Non-woven fabric

8. Global Adult Diaper Market by End User
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Men
8.3. Women
8.4. Unisex

9. Global Adult Diaper Market by Distribution Channel
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Hypermarkets/Supermarket
9.3. Convenience Stores
9.4. Specialty Stores
9.5. Drug Stores/Pharmacies
9.6. Other Distribution Channels

10. Global Adult Diaper Market by Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Europe
10.2.1 Germany
10.2.2 United Kingdom
10.2.3 France
10.2.4 Italy
10.2.5 Spain
10.2.6 Russia
10.2.7 Netherlands
10.2.8 Rest of the Europe
10.3 North America
10.3.1 United States
10.3.2 Canada
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 Japan
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 South Korea
10.4.5 Australia
10.4.6 Indonesia
10.4.7 Rest of the Asia Pacific
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Mexico
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Argentina
10.5.4 Rest of Latin America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 Turkey
10.6.3 Iran
10.6.4 United Arab Emirates
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11. SWOT Analysis

12. Porter's Five Forces

13. Market Value Chain Analysis

14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Competitive Scenario
14.2. Company Profiles
14.2.1. Abena A/S
14.2.2. Attends Healthcare Group Ltd
14.2.3. Daio Paper Corporation
14.2.4. DSG International
14.2.5. Essity
14.2.6. First Quality Enterprises
14.2.7. Kimberly-Clark Corporation,
14.2.8. Paul Hartmann AG
14.2.9. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA)
14.2.10. Unicharm Corporation
14.2.11. Unique Wellness
14.2.12. Vora Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3z94ib

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


