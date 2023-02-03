The Worldwide Advanced Combat Helmets Industry is Projected to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2030: Increasing Focus of Defense Sector on Soldier Safety Favors Market Growth
Global Market for Advanced Combat Helmets
Dublin, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Combat Helmets - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Advanced Combat Helmets estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Ballistic Fiber, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.8% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Thermoplastic segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $722.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR
The Advanced Combat Helmets market in the U.S. is estimated at US$722.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$658.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.
