Worldwide Adventure Tourism Industry to 2028: Featuring Austin Adventures, G Adventures, Intrepid and Mountain Travel Sobek Among Others
DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Adventure Tourism Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report on the global adventure tourism market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2020 to 2028. The report predicts the global adventure tourism market to grow with a CAGR of about 14% over the forecast period from 2022-2028.
The study on the adventure tourism market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2020 to 2028.
The report on the adventure tourism market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global adventure tourism market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market, and opportunities for the new entrants in the global adventure tourism market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
Report Findings
1) Drivers
The increasing disposable income will drive market growth.
The increasing craze for adventure in the young population will propel market growth.
2) Restraints
The increase in crime rates will hamper the market growth.
3) Opportunities
Strategic marketing policies taken by major market players will create growth opportunities.
Segment Covered
The global adventure tourism market is segmented on the basis of type, activity, and booking mode.
The Global Adventure Tourism Market by Type
Hard
Soft
Other Types
The Global Adventure Tourism Market by Activity
Land-based Activity
Water-based Activity
Air-based Activity
The Global Adventure Tourism Market by Booking Mode
Travel Agent
Direct
Company Profiles
The companies covered in the report include
Austin Adventures, Inc.
G Adventures
Intrepid Group
Mountain Travel Sobek
Natural Habitat Adventures
TUI Group
REI Adventures
InnerAsia Travel Group, Inc.
Butterfield & Robinson Inc
Abercrombie & Kent Group of Companies S.A.
What does this Report Deliver?
1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the adventure tourism market.
2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the adventure tourism market to analyze the trends, and developments in the global market, and forecast market size up to 2028.
3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global adventure tourism market. The company profile includes an analysis of the product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis, and the latest developments of the company.
4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidating, expanding, and/or diversify.
