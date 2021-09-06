U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.71 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.32 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.88
    -0.41 (-0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.80
    -7.90 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    24.78
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1871
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3835
    -0.0028 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8770
    +0.1850 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,738.57
    +1,759.52 (+3.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,355.64
    +57.91 (+4.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,181.46
    +43.11 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,659.89
    +531.78 (+1.83%)
     

Worldwide Aerosol Valves Industry to 2026 - Advancements in the Aerosol Valves for Various Applications Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerosol Valves Market Research Report by Container Type (Glass and Metal), by Product Type (Continuous Spray Valve and Metering Valve), by Application, by Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Aerosol Valves Market size was estimated at USD 742.12 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 782.77 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 5.81% to reach USD 1,041.79 Million by 2026.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Aerosol Valves to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

  • Based on Container Type, the Aerosol Valves Market was examined across Glass and Metal. The Glass was further studied across Coated Glass and Uncoated Glass. The Metal was further studied across Aluminum, Stainless Steel, and Tin-Plated.

  • Based on Product Type, the Aerosol Valves Market was examined across Continuous Spray Valve and Metering Valve.

  • Based on Application, the Aerosol Valves Market was examined across Automotive & Industrial, Foods, Household, Medical, Paints, and Personal Care.

  • Based on Geography, the Aerosol Valves Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas was further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa was further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Aerosol Valves Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Aerosol Valves Market, including AptarGroup, Inc., Aroma Industries, C. EHRENSPERGER AG, Clayton Corporation, Coster Tecnologie Speciali S.p.A., DS Containers, Inc., EC Pack Industrial Limited, Jinxing Aerosol Valve Manufacture Co., Ltd, KOH-I-NOOR Mlada Vozice a.s., LINDAL Group Holding GmbH, Majesty Packaging Systems Co., Ltd., MITANI VALVE CO., LTD,, Power Container Corp., Precision Valve Corporation., Salford Valve Company Ltd., Summit Packaging Systems Inc., and YingBo Aerosol Valve (ZhongShan) Co., Ltd.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Aerosol Valves Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Aerosol Valves Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Aerosol Valves Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Aerosol Valves Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Aerosol Valves Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Aerosol Valves Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Aerosol Valves Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Need for aerosol-based pharmaceutical products to deliver drugs
5.1.1.2. Rising demand for aerosol cans for the packaging industry
5.1.1.3. Increasing demand from cosmetic & personal care industry
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Fluctuation in the prices with the dependency on the raw materials like coatings, gaskets, seals, dip tube, springs, and valve stems
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Advancements in the aerosol valves for various applications
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Stringent regulatory norms by the government
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry

6. Aerosol Valves Market, by Container Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Glass
6.2.1. Coated Glass
6.2.2. Uncoated Glass
6.3. Metal
6.3.1. Aluminum
6.3.2. Stainless Steel
6.3.3. Tin-Plated

7. Aerosol Valves Market, by Product Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Continuous Spray Valve
7.3. Metering Valve

8. Aerosol Valves Market, by Application
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Automotive & Industrial
8.3. Foods
8.4. Household
8.5. Medical
8.6. Paints
8.7. Personal Care

9. Americas Aerosol Valves Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Argentina
9.3. Brazil
9.4. Canada
9.5. Mexico
9.6. United States

10. Asia-Pacific Aerosol Valves Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Australia
10.3. China
10.4. India
10.5. Indonesia
10.6. Japan
10.7. Malaysia
10.8. Philippines
10.9. Singapore
10.10. South Korea
10.11. Thailand

11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Aerosol Valves Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. France
11.3. Germany
11.4. Italy
11.5. Netherlands
11.6. Qatar
11.7. Russia
11.8. Saudi Arabia
11.9. South Africa
11.10. Spain
11.11. United Arab Emirates
11.12. United Kingdom

12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.1.1. Quadrants
12.1.2. Business Strategy
12.1.3. Product Satisfaction
12.2. Market Ranking Analysis
12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
12.4. Competitive Scenario
12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
12.4.4. Investment & Funding
12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

13. Company Usability Profiles
13.1. AptarGroup, Inc.
13.2. Aroma Industries
13.3. C. EHRENSPERGER AG
13.4. Clayton Corporation
13.5. Coster Tecnologie Speciali S.p.A.
13.6. DS Containers, Inc.
13.7. EC Pack Industrial Limited
13.8. Jinxing Aerosol Valve Manufacture Co., Ltd
13.9. KOH-I-NOOR Mlada Vozice a.s.
13.10. LINDAL Group Holding GmbH
13.11. Majesty Packaging Systems Co., Ltd.
13.12. MITANI VALVE CO., LTD,
13.13. Power Container Corp.
13.14. Precision Valve Corporation.
13.15. Salford Valve Company Ltd.
13.16. Summit Packaging Systems Inc.
13.17. YingBo Aerosol Valve (ZhongShan) Co., Ltd.

14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rlk34o

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Rats, drought and labour shortages eat into global edible oil recovery

    In a sprawling oil palm plantation in the Malaysian state of Perak, watermelon seedlings are sprouting from freshly ploughed earth between palm saplings while rented cows graze in overgrown areas of the estate. A coronavirus pandemic-induced labour crunch has forced managers of the 2,000-hectare estate in Slim River to find creative ways to upkeep their fields, even as prices of the world's most consumed edible oil are near record highs. Malaysia, the world's second-largest producer of palm oil, is facing a perfect storm of production headwinds that will likely drag global stocks to their lowest level in five years.

  • Intel Stock: Low Valuation Makes it Worth The Wait

    There’s no denying that Intel (INTC) stock is cheap. Shares in the semiconductor giant trade for a low forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 13x. That’s far below the valuation of its main chip rivals, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Nvidia (NVDA), which trade for around 44x and 54.9x earnings, respectively. Much of this valuation discrepancy has to do with the company’s anemic growth and its many past missteps. But with a new CEO, Pat Gelsinger, who could turn around its ship, Intel might b

  • BMW Orders Up $24 Billion of Batteries as EV Demand Grows

    (Bloomberg) -- BMW AG has boosted orders for battery cells to keep pace with accelerating demand for electric cars that made up more than 11% of deliveries during the half of the year. The German carmaker now has contracts for more than 20 billion euros ($23.8 billion) of batteries, up from 12 billion euros previously, Chief Executive Officer Oliver Zipse said in an interview. The cells are destined for i4 sedans, iX sport utility vehicles and other models BMW is producing through 2024. The comp

  • 3 Tech Hardware Stocks to Buy After Earnings

    After their last earnings reports, Applied Materials, Arista Networks, and Nvidia are still great long-term buys.

  • Shanghai Suspends Key Approval on Route to Offshore Listings

    (Bloomberg) -- Officials in China’s financial capital of Shanghai are closing a route used for decades by companies operating in the technology sector to draw foreign investment.Startups that have recently applied to Shanghai’s National Development and Reform Commission for permission to inject money into affiliated entities incorporated in places like the Cayman Islands are being turned away, according to people familiar with the matter. Such outbound direct investment is one common way Chinese

  • A shock is headed for the housing market

    The Biden-Harris administration has made it clear it has no plans for another extension of the mortgage forbearance program, which is set to lapse on Sept. 30.

  • Why Sea Limited Surged by 22.5% in August

    Sea Limited reported a stellar set of earnings for its fiscal 2021 second quarter, continuing its impressive growth streak. Garena's massively popular hit game Free Fire continued to be the highest-grossing game in Southeast Asia, Latin America, and India and achieved a record of over 150 million peak daily active users during the quarter. Sea Limited continues with its aggressive expansion plans.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Why The Market Rally Is So Strong; Tesla Holds Buy Point Despite Bad News

    The market rally rumbled higher last week, with growth stocks racing. Tesla held a buy point amid bad news. PayPal, Amazon are among stocks finding key support.

  • Is C3.ai Stock a Buy?

    C3.ai's (NYSE: AI) stock tumbled 10% on Sept. 2 after the artificial intelligence software provider posted its first-quarter earnings. C3 initially gained a lot of attention because its founder and CEO is Thomas Siebel. The seasoned executive previously co-founded Siebel Systems, an enterprise software company that sold to Oracle for $5.85 billion in 2005.

  • 3 Top AI Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Looking for a great way to invest in artificial intelligence? Nicholas Rossolillo (DigitalOcean): I was first drawn to this stock because of its focus on small businesses and aspiring digital entrepreneurs. Cloud computing and all of its ancillary tech like AI (which is often handled at a remote data center and delivered via an internet connection) can be expensive to implement -- and tricky to figure out how to make work.

  • International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) insiders placed bullish bets worth US$2.9m in the last 12 months

    Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in International Business...

  • Oil down after deep Saudi price cuts spur demand concerns

    Oil prices fell on Monday, extending losses after the world's top exporter Saudi Arabia slashed crude contract prices for Asia over the weekend, reflecting well-supplied global markets and concerns over the outlook for demand. Brent crude futures for November fell 49 cents, or 0.67%, to $72.12 per barrel by 1042 GMT. State oil giant Saudi Aramco notified customers in a statement on Sunday that it will cut October official selling prices (OSPs) for all crude grades sold to Asia, its biggest buying region, by at least $1 a barrel.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Plug Power at Its IPO, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Although Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has been developing hydrogen fuel cells for almost a quarter of a century, its potential has yet to be fully realized. The pandemic certainly dealt a setback to Plug Power's plans for reaching $1 billion in annual sales by 2024, and the impacts of the current variant-propelled COVID-19 wave -- and others that might follow -- may push that achievement even further into the future. All that said, let's see where you would stand today had you invested $1,000 in Plug Power's IPO back in 1999.

  • New Investor? Here Are 3 Great Starter Stocks

    It can be difficult to know where to start in choosing stocks for your investment portfolio. Three stocks that hit these criteria are Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), and DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU). There are many reasons to add the ubiquitous software-as-a-service giant Microsoft to your portfolio.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • Investors love to boast about their great stock picks, but beware of those who use fancy math to calculate their gains

    After more than 40 years of rigorously auditing the performance of investment advisers, I have learned that over the long term, buying and holding an index fund that tracks the S&P 500 (SPX) or other broad index nearly always comes out ahead of all other attempts to do better, such as market timing or picking particular stocks, ETFs and mutual funds. What I wanted to measure was how these newsletter portfolios performed in the immediately succeeding year.

  • Here's Why Confluent Stock Skyrocketed 42.7% Last Month

    Shares of Confluent (NASDAQ: CFLT) surged 42.7% in August, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock gained ground after the open-source data analytics company published second-quarter results early in the month, and it continued to climb in subsequent trading. Confluent published Q2 results on Aug. 5, posting sales and earnings results that topped the market's expectations.

  • EV Week In Review: Tesla's Many Delays, Chip Crunch Bites Nio, Apple Car Rumors, Trouble Brews For Workhorse, Volkswagen's Best-seller Reaches China

    EV stocks had a mixed outing in the week ending Sept. 3. The global semiconductor shortage was back in the headlines following warnings by EV makers, and after a brief pause, Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Car chatter grew louder during the week. Here are the key developments from the EV space: Tesla Delays & Model 2 Budget Car: Tesla announced three delays during the week. Elon Musk relayed through a tweet the full-self driving, or FSD, beta 10 will roll out next Friday, a week later than the previ

  • China Evergrande bonds suspended as prices plunge

    Bonds issued by indebted developer China Evergrande Group slumped on Monday after a ratings downgrade led to restrictions on their use as collateral, prompting China's stock exchanges to halt trade. The Shanghai Stock Exchange said in a statement that it had temporarily suspended trading in China Evergrande Group's 6.98% July 2022 corporate bond following "abnormal fluctuations." The exchange had also suspended trading in the bond on Friday.