U.S. markets open in 3 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,945.75
    +8.25 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,841.00
    +50.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,316.25
    +42.25 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,803.00
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.13
    -1.09 (-1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,710.80
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    18.79
    +0.08 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0253
    +0.0023 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.26
    -1.04 (-4.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2023
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.1660
    -0.0040 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,569.82
    +1,670.50 (+7.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    529.00
    +33.15 (+6.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,311.02
    +14.74 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,680.26
    +718.58 (+2.67%)
     

The Worldwide Aerospace Valves Industry is Projected to Reach $14.4 Billion by 2027

·8 min read

DUBLIN, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Aerospace Valves Market (2022-2027) by Product, Material, Application, Aircraft, End Use, Geography, Competitive Analysis, and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The Global Aerospace Valves Market is estimated to be USD 11.84 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 14.45 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.06%.

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Aerospace Valves Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario.

Some of the companies covered in this report are Aerospace Controls, Aero Controlex Group, Aerospace Systems & Components, CIRCOR International, Collins Aerospace, Crane Aerospace & Electronics, Crissair, Eaton, Honeywell International, Liebherr Group, Marotta Controls, Meggitt, Moog, NMG Aerospace, Nutek Aerospace, Parker-Hannifin, Precision Fluid Controls, Safran, The Lee Company, Triumph Group, Valcor Engineering, Woodward, etc.

 Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

  • The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Aerospace Valves Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

  • The report analyses the Global Aerospace Valves Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

  • Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

 Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Aerospace Valves Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increase in Global Aircraft Fleet Size, Frequent Replacement of Aerospace Valves, And Growing Demand for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
4.1.2 Increasing Globalization of Trades Has Led to an Increase in Cargo Plane Frequencies
4.1.3 Increasing Air Passenger Traffic Across the Globe
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Increasing Electrification of Aircraft Systems
4.2.2 Fluctuating Cost of Raw Materials
4.2.3 Backlogs Related to Aircraft Deliveries, Owing to Inadequate Manufacturing Capacities of Prominent Aircraft Manufacturing Companies
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Introduction of Internet of Things (IoT) In Aerospace Valves
4.3.2 Increasing Technological Advancement in Analytical Systems
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Improving Operational Efficiencies of Aerospace Valves
4.4.2 Increasing Raw Material Costs and Lack of Innovation in Aerospace Valves

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Aerospace Valves Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Butterfly Valves
6.3 Rotary Valves
6.4 Solenoid Valves
6.5 Flapper-Nozzle Valves
6.6 Poppet Valves
6.7 Gate Valves
6.8 Ball Valves
6.9 Others

7 Global Aerospace Valves Market, By Material
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Stainless Steel
7.3 Titanium
7.4 Aluminum
7.5 Others

8 Global Aerospace Valves Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Fuel System
8.2.1 Suction Valves
8.2.2 APU LP Valves
8.2.3 Engine LP Valves
8.2.4 Inlet Valves
8.2.5 Cross-Feed Valves
8.2.6 Others
8.3 Hydraulic System
8.3.1 Flow Control Valves
8.3.2 Isolation Valves
8.3.3 Shut-Off Valves
8.3.4 Pressure Relief Valves
8.3.5 Priority Valves
8.3.6 Others
8.4 Environmental Control System
8.5 Pneumatic System
8.6 Lubrication System
8.7 Water & Wastewater System

9 Global Aerospace Valves Market, By Aircraft
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Commercial Aviation
9.2.1 Narrow-Body Aircraft
9.2.2 Wide-Body Aircraft
9.2.3 Regional Transport Aircraft
9.3 Business & General Aviation
9.3.1 Business Jets
9.3.2 Light Aircraft
9.4 Military Aviation
9.4.1 Fighter Aircraft
9.4.2 Transport Aircraft
9.4.3 Special-Mission Aircraft
9.5 Rotary Wing
9.5.1 Commercial Helicopters
9.5.2 Military Helicopters
9.6 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
9.6.1 Fixed-Wing UAVs
9.6.2 Fixed-Wing Hybrid VTOL UAVs
9.6.3 Rotary-Wing UAVs

10 Global Aerospace Valves Market, By End Use
10.1 Introduction
10.2 OEM
10.3 Aftermarket

11 Americas' Aerospace Valves Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Argentina
11.3 Brazil
11.4 Canada
11.5 Chile
11.6 Colombia
11.7 Mexico
11.8 Peru
11.9 United States
11.10 Rest of Americas

12 Europe's Aerospace Valves Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Austria
12.3 Belgium
12.4 Denmark
12.5 Finland
12.6 France
12.7 Germany
12.8 Italy
12.9 Netherlands
12.10 Norway
12.11 Poland
12.12 Russia
12.13 Spain
12.14 Sweden
12.15 Switzerland
12.16 United Kingdom
12.17 Rest of Europe

13 Middle East and Africa's Aerospace Valves Market
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Egypt
13.3 Israel
13.4 Qatar
13.5 Saudi Arabia
13.6 South Africa
13.7 United Arab Emirates
13.8 Rest of MEA

14 APAC's Aerospace Valves Market
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Australia
14.3 Bangladesh
14.4 China
14.5 India
14.6 Indonesia
14.7 Japan
14.8 Malaysia
14.9 Philippines
14.10 Singapore
14.11 South Korea
14.12 Sri Lanka
14.13 Thailand
14.14 Taiwan
14.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Competitive Quadrant
15.2 Market Share Analysis
15.3 Strategic Initiatives
15.3.1 M&A and Investments
15.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
15.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

16 Company Profiles
16.1 Aerospace Controls
16.2 Aero Controlex Group
16.3 Aerospace Systems & Components
16.4 CIRCOR International
16.5 Collins Aerospace
16.6 Crane Aerospace & Electronics
16.7 Crissair
16.8 Eaton
16.9 Honeywell International
16.10 Liebherr Group
16.11 Marotta Controls
16.12 Meggitt
16.13 Moog
16.14 NMG Aerospace
16.15 Nutek Aerospace
16.16 Parker-Hannifin
16.17 Precision Fluid Controls
16.18 Safran
16.19 The Lee Company
16.20 Triumph Group
16.21 Valcor Engineering
16.22 Woodward

17 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ncaodb

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-aerospace-valves-industry-is-projected-to-reach-14-4-billion-by-2027--301589946.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Putin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart, But With Conditions

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled that Europe will start getting gas again through a key pipeline, but warned that unless a spat over sanctioned parts is resolved, flows will be tightly curbed.Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapEurope is on tenterhooks, waiting to see whether gas flows resume on T

  • How the metaverse is looking to transform the workplace with virtual reality technology

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita interviews BCG Global Head of Luxury Sara Willersdorf and other experts during a special report on the metaverse and how it may affect the office experience.

  • VW’s New EV Brand Scout Will Take on the Ford F-150 and Jeep

    The German auto maker is bringing back the Scout. The early off-roader is morphing into a line of all-electric trucks and SUVs.

  • Oil-Pipeline Outage Compounds Biden’s Post-Saudi Crude Dilemma

    (Bloomberg) -- Shipments of Canadian oil to US refiners were thrown into disarray by a pipeline disruption just days after President Joe Biden’s unsuccessful bid to coax more crude out of Saudi Arabia.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapThe force majeure declared by TC E

  • ASML Cuts Forecast After Racing to Deliver Chip-Making Gear

    (Bloomberg) -- ASML Holding NV cut its revenue growth guidance in half for this year because fast-track shipping of its chip-making machines led to delayed sales recognition.Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapSales growth this year will come in at 10%, ASML said, adding that the value of machines on a fast shipping sche

  • Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 10 Semiconductor Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks that analysts are slashing price targets of. If you want to skip our discussion on the semiconductor industry, go directly to Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 5 Semiconductor Stocks. Semiconductor stocks have been on a downward trend since the start of the year due to […]

  • Are Oil Prices Set To Rally Once Again?

    While current volatility makes oil price forecasts difficult, the recent return above $100 suggests markets may once again be focused on fundamentals

  • Oil Stocks: Halliburton Climbs On Earnings Beat; More Field Service Giants To Report

    Oil service giants are announcing second-quarter earnings this week, giving investors an idea of the outlook for oil production.

  • Most Americans Are Behind on Retirement Savings – Are You One of Them?

    When it comes to retirement savings, American workers have a lot of work to do. A recent Insured Retirement Institute survey found that workers between ages of 40 and 73 have insufficient retirement savings to cover their income needs, and they … Continue reading → The post Most Americans Are Behind on Retirement Savings – Are You One of Them? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Semiconductor equipment maker ASML profit rises on record bookings

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -ASML Holding NV reported higher second-quarter net profit on Wednesday amid record new bookings as it kept shipping equipment to clients as fast as possible even though there were some indications of a slowdown in consumer markets. The Dutch company, a key supplier to computer chip makers, reported net profit of 1.41 billion euros ($1.44 billion) for the three months ended June 30, up from profit of 1.04 billion euros a year earlier, it said in a statement. ASML said margins were affected by higher inflation costs, and earnings were hit by delayed recognition of revenue for some systems it was rushing out to customers before they had been fully tested in the Netherlands.

  • Oil Declines Ahead of US Stockpile Data Amid Choppy Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell after a three-day climb as investors weighed data that pointed to an increase in US inventories. Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapBrent futures, the global benchmark, lost 0.9%. Prices have struggled for meaningful direction in recent days as trading volumes have thinned out with summer getting

  • SEC’s Gensler Says It’s Unclear If China Will Avoid Delistings

    (Bloomberg) -- Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler says it’s unclear if American and Chinese authorities will reach a deal to avoid the delisting of some 200 companies from US stock exchanges. Most Read from BloombergS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingGensler said on Tuesday during an interview on Bloomberg Television’s “Balanc

  • Mining Giants Warn of Tougher Times as World Demand Wavers

    (Bloomberg) -- Mining giant BHP Group has joined rival Rio Tinto Group in signaling more turbulence to come for commodities producers as costs balloon and demand for everything from iron ore to copper hits headwinds.Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapThe world’s biggest miner warned Tuesday of an “overall slowing of glo

  • Apple reaches $50 million settlement over defective MacBook keyboards

    Apple Inc agreed to pay $50 million to settle a class-action lawsuit by customers who claimed it knew and concealed that the "butterfly" keyboards on its MacBook laptop computers were prone to failure. The proposed preliminary settlement was filed late Monday night in the federal court in San Jose, California, and requires a judge's approval. Customers claimed that MacBook, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro keyboards suffered from sticky and unresponsive keys, and that tiny amounts of dust or debris could make it difficult to type.

  • Europe Rolls Out Plan to Ration Natural Gas if Russia Tightens Taps

    Guidelines from the European Union are expected to limit indoor heating to 66 degrees Fahrenheit and include criteria for energy-intensive industries to get priority gas access.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Ukraine Latest: Military Chief Says Situation Complex but Stable

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is facing “colossal challenges” in the high-tech sector, an unusually frank admission of the difficulties the Kremlin is experiencing as sanctions begin to bite.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskUS House Speaker Nancy Pelosi invited Olena Zelenska, Ukraine’s first lady, to a

  • Gazprom Singapore misses LNG deliveries to Indian customer -sources

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Gazprom Singapore has failed to deliver some liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes to Indian state firm GAIL Ltd and has said it may not be able to meet supplies under their long-term deal, three sources familiar with the matter said. The sources did not say why Gazprom Marketing and Trading Singapore (GMTS) did not deliver the supplies. GMTS is a subsidiary of Gazprom Germania, a former unit of Russian energy giant Gazprom, now under the control of Germany's network regulator.

  • Europe Sighs With Relief. Russia Says It Will Resume Gas Exports

    Russia likely will restart shipping gas through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, but at less capacity, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. A resumption of gas flows through the pipeline, which underwent 10 days of maintenance and delivers a third of Europe’s Russian gas, would be a relief for the bloc. There were fears Russia would keep the pipeline closed in retaliation for sanctions against the country in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Here's How Alphabet's Charts Shape Up After Its Big Stock Split

    Stock splits (and reverse splits) are part of the investing scene. In this daily bar chart of GOOGL, below, we can see that prices declined to a late May low and have made higher lows since that nadir. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has moved sideways after its low in late May. A sideways move in the OBV line suggests a balance between buyers and sellers and that is a small improvement over a decline.