Worldwide Agricultural Packaging Industry to 2027 - Rising Global Population is Driving Growth

·6 min read

DUBLIN, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agricultural Packaging Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The agricultural packaging market is a significant market as it ensures the food is delivered from farms hygienically and conveniently.

The packaging also makes sure the products do not get spoiled on their way to the retail market. Not to forget, it also elongates the shelf life of the products and reduces unnecessary food wastage. Agriculture packaging includes different kinds of bulk and small packaging. Like bulk bags, pouches, silo bags, trays, containers, films, clamshells, and bottles, to name a few. The material may include plastic, jute, paper, cardboard, and metals, amongst others.

Market Trend

Agriculture packaging has gained prevalence with increasing strict regulation regarding the packaging of food and beverages. Another key factor contributing to the industry is the growing population. Further, with globalization, the demand for importing and exporting agriculture-related products has increased significantly. Moreover, with the green revolution and further research and development, the production per yield has increased. With advanced packaging technology, it has become easier for farmers and wholesalers to store the products with less wastage and has made them convenient for transportation as well.

Growth Factors

Growth in the population

With the rising global population, the demand for food products has increased significantly. According to the world bank data, the worldwide population in 2020 was 7.8 billion, which was down from 6.1 billion in 2000. According to the UN, the population may reach 9.7 billion in 2050.

The demand for food has drastically increased to feed so many individuals. Apart from the increase in the food demand, the demand for crops used for feed, fuel, fiber, and feedstocks has also grown. Furthermore, with the rising urban population, agriculture packaging has made transportation and storage easy. According to the World Bank, more than 56% of the population lives in urban developments. This increases the demand for processed food and junk food.

The growing global market for pesticides and fertilizers

The market for pesticides and fertilizers has grown steadily over the past few years. The key driver affecting the market for pesticides and fertilizers is the rising demand for crops with an increase in the population.

According to the United Nations Environmental Program, around 190 million tonnes of inorganic fertilizers were used in 2018., which is predicted to reach 197 million tonnes in 2024. In 2018, the organic market revenue reached US$ 151 billion. Further, in 2016, around 4.1 million tonnes of pesticides were used. indicating the high use of pesticides and fertilizers in the agriculture industry. The packaging for pesticides differs in forms, including sacks, pouches, bags, and containers, amongst others.

Restraint

Arable Land Depletion

A strict decline in agricultural land is observed with an increase in the urban population. According to the World Bank, in 2020, 4.358 billion individuals will live in urban areas. . Further, with rising crop production and excessive use of fertilizers and pesticides, the fertility of the land has dropped significantly. With this, globally, the percentage of land used for agriculture has declined over a period of time.

According to the World Bank, in 1991, around 38.75% of the total land was dedicated to agriculture production. This, however, was reduced to 36.90% in 2018. In addition, a falling trend in agricultural production has been observed. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the government's agricultural support has been reduced over the past few years. In 2009, OECD countries received 20.81% of gross farm receipts. This came down to 18.07% in the year 2020. The Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Agricultural Packaging Market:

With the outburst of the COVID pandemic, the Agricultural Packaging Market was also affected. With strict regulations and travel restrictions, the supply chain of the products was affected. Further, due to the rise in the inflation rate, the demand for agricultural packaging was affected. However, it is anticipated to grow in the forecasted period due to rising demand for food and other agricultural products.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4. MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1. Market Drivers
4.2. Market Restraints
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry
4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

5. AGRICULTURAL PACKAGING MARKET ANALYSIS, BY MATERIAL TYPE
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Plastic
5.3. Paper and Paperboard
5.4. Composite Material (Jute)
5.5. Metal
5.6. others

6. AGRICULTURAL PACKAGING MARKET ANALYSIS, BY PRODUCT TYPE
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Trays
6.3. Pouches Bags and Sacks
6.4. Containers
6.5. Films
6.6. Others

7. AGRICULTURAL PACKAGING MARKET ANALYSIS, BY GEOGRAPHY
7.1. North America
7.1.1. USA
7.1.2. Canada
7.1.3. Mexico
7.2. South America
7.2.1. Brazil
7.2.2. Argentina
7.2.3. Others
7.3. Europe
7.3.1. Germany
7.3.2. France
7.3.3. United Kingdom
7.3.4. Spain
7.3.5. Others
7.4. Middle East and Africa
7.4.1. Israel
7.4.2. Saudi Arabia
7.4.3. Others
7.5. Asia Pacific
7.5.1. China
7.5.2. Japan
7.5.3. South Korea
7.5.4. India
7.5.5. Others

8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS
8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis
8.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness
8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations
8.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix

9. COMPANY PROFILES
9.1. Sonoco Products Company
9.2. Mondi Group
9.3. BAG corporation
9.4. LC Packaging International BV
9.5. NNZ Group
9.6. Tetra Pak International S.A.
9.7. Amcor plc
9.8. Flex - Pack
9.9. Western Packaging
9.10. Greif, Inc.
9.11. Proampac LLC
9.12. Creative Agricultural Packaging, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ux4csg

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-agricultural-packaging-industry-to-2027---rising-global-population-is-driving-growth-301588051.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

