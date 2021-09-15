U.S. markets open in 3 hours 26 minutes

Worldwide Agro Textiles Industry to 2028 - by Product, Application and Region

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Agro Textiles Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Shade-nets, Mulch-mats, Fishing Nets), by Application (Agriculture, Aquaculture, Horticulture & Floriculture), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global agro textiles market size is expected to reach USD 13.04 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 4.7%. Commercialization of bio-based agricultural films coupled with rising global farming standards and technological advancements are expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Increasing demand for organic products due to changing consumer lifestyles and the increased significance of agro textile in various applications is projected to drive the market.

Moreover, the high demand for food supply due to the growing population exerts pressure on crop production resulting in the rising need for high-quality products. Thus, technological advancements and significant R&D investments for the development of novel products and applications offer ample growth opportunities to the market.

However, fluctuations in the raw material prices, higher production costs, and a high degree of complexity in the manufacturing processes are expected to hinder the market growth. The industry is highly fragmented and competitive with several multinational companies controlling a significant market share. The overall market had witnessed a large backdrop due to the Covid-19 pandemic and its associated effects are projected to restrain the market growth to some extent.

Agro Textiles Market Report Highlights

  • The fishing nets product segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 on account of rising demand for these nets as a result of significant use of fish and associated products in the food, skincare, and other industries

  • Aquaculture was the dominant application segment in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 7.89 billion by 2028 owing to the rise in aquafarming activities

  • Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR, in terms of revenue, from 2021 to 2028

  • This growth can be credited to the surge in demand for high-quality agriculture products and increasing awareness & adoption of advanced materials and tools in the agriculture sector

  • The market in China is estimated to witness significant growth over the forecast period on account of advancements in the sector, which boost product demand

  • The prominent manufacturers emphasize the advancement and innovation through extensive R&D. Key players have achieved integration among the value chain to strengthen their market positions

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope
3.1. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.2. Agro Textile Market: Value Chain Analysis
3.2.1. Raw material outlook
3.2.2. Technology Framework
3.3. Regulatory Framework
3.4. Agro Textile Market - Market Dynamics
3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.4.3. Market Opportunity Analysis
3.5. Agro Textile Market: Business Environmental Analysis:
3.5.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
3.5.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
3.5.1.3. Threat of Substitution
3.5.1.4. Threat of New Entrants
3.5.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
3.5.2. PESTLE Analysis
3.5.2.1. Political Landscape
3.5.2.2. Economic Landscape
3.5.2.3. Social Landscape
3.5.2.4. Technology Landscape
3.5.2.5. Environmental Landscape
3.5.2.6. Legal Landscape

Chapter 4. Agro Textile Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Definition & Scope
4.2. Agro Textile Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028
4.3. Shade-nets
4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
4.4. Mulch-mats
4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons)(USD Million)
4.5. Anti-hail Nets and Bird Protection Nets
4.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
4.6. Fishing Nets
4.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
4.7. Others
4.7.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Agro Textile Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Agro Textile Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028
5.2. Agriculture
5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
5.3. Horticulture & Floriculture
5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
5.4. Aquaculture
5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
5.5. Others
5.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million

Chapter 6. Agro Textile Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape
7.1. Vendor Landscape
7.2. Competitive Environment
7.3. Strategic Framework

Chapter 8. Company Profiles
8.1. Beaulieu Technical Textiles
8.1.1. Company overview
8.1.2. Financial performance
8.1.3. Product benchmarking
8.1.4. Strategic initiatives
8.2. Belton Industries, Inc.
8.2.1. Company overview
8.2.2. Financial performance
8.2.3. Product benchmarking
8.2.4. Strategic initiatives
8.3. Meyabond Industry & Trading (Beijing) Co., Ltd.
8.3.1. Company overview
8.3.2. Financial performance
8.3.3. Product benchmarking
8.3.4. Strategic initiatives
8.4. Capatex Ltd.
8.4.1. Company overview
8.4.2. Financial performance
8.4.3. Product benchmarking
8.4.4. Strategic initiatives
8.5. Neo Corp International Ltd.
8.5.1. Company overview
8.5.2. Financial performance
8.5.3. Product benchmarking
8.5.4. Strategic initiatives
8.6. Diatex
8.6.1. Company overview
8.6.2. Financial performance
8.6.3. Product benchmarking
8.6.4. Strategic initiatives
8.7. Hy-Tex (U.K.) Ltd.
8.7.1. Company overview
8.7.2. Financial performance
8.7.3. Product benchmarking
8.7.4. Strategic initiatives
8.8. Zhongshan Hongjun Nonwovens Co., Ltd.
8.8.1. Company overview
8.8.2. Financial performance
8.8.3. Product benchmarking
8.8.4. Strategic initiatives
8.9. SRF Ltd.
8.9.1. Company overview
8.9.2. Financial performance
8.9.3. Product benchmarking
8.9.4. Strategic initiatives
8.10. Tama Plastic Industry
8.10.1. Company overview
8.10.2. Financial performance
8.10.3. Product benchmarking
8.10.4. Strategic initiatives
8.11. Hebei Aining Import and Export Co., Ltd.
8.11.1. Company overview
8.11.2. Financial performance
8.11.3. Product benchmarking
8.11.4. Strategic initiatives
8.12. B&V Agro Irrigation Co.
8.12.1. Company overview
8.12.2. Financial performance
8.12.3. Product benchmarking
8.12.4. Strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q1g038

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


