Worldwide Agrochemicals Industry to 2027 - Production of Sustainable Bio-based Agricultural Products Provide Growth Opportunities

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agrochemicals Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global agrochemicals market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global agrochemicals market was valued at Nearly USD 220 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach upto USD 340 billion in 2027, growing with a CAGR of around 3% over the forecast period of 2021-2027. The study on agrochemicals market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on agrochemicals market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global agrochemicals market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global agrochemicals market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

  • Increasing adoption of agrochemicals in developing countries boosts the market growth

  • Increased reliance on the usage of fertilizers for productivity enhancement drives the market growth

2) Restraints

  • Growth of the organic fertilizer industry may hamper market growth

3) Opportunities

  • Production of sustainable bio-based agricultural products provide growth opportunities

Segment Covered

The global agrochemicals market is segmented on the basis of type, and crop type.

The Global Agrochemicals Market by Type

  • Fertilizers

  • Pesticides

The Global Agrochemicals Market by Crop Type

  • Cereals & Grains

  • Oilseeds & Pulses

  • Fruits & Vegetables

  • Others

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the agrochemicals market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the agrochemicals market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global agrochemicals market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Research Methods
1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary
2.1. Agrochemicals Market Highlights
2.2. Agrochemicals Market Projection
2.3. Agrochemicals Market Regional Highlights

3. Global Agrochemicals Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Agrochemicals Market
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type
3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Crop Type
3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Agrochemicals Market

4. Agrochemicals Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Agrochemicals Market by Type
5.1. Fertilizers
5.2. Pesticides

6. Global Agrochemicals Market by Crop Type
6.1. Cereals & Grains
6.2. Oilseeds & Pulses
6.3. Fruits & Vegetables
6.4. Others

7. Global Agrochemicals Market by Region 2021-2027
7.1. North America
7.1.1. North America Agrochemicals Market by Type
7.1.2. North America Agrochemicals Market by Crop Type
7.1.3. North America Agrochemicals Market by Country
7.2. Europe
7.2.1. Europe Agrochemicals Market by Type
7.2.2. Europe Agrochemicals Market by Crop Type
7.2.3. Europe Agrochemicals Market by Country
7.3. Asia-Pacific
7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Agrochemicals Market by Type
7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Agrochemicals Market by Crop Type
7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Agrochemicals Market by Country
7.4. RoW
7.4.1. RoW Agrochemicals Market by Type
7.4.2. RoW Agrochemicals Market by Crop Type
7.4.3. RoW Agrochemicals Market by Sub-region

8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Agrochemicals Market
8.2. Companies Profiled
8.2.1. Agrium Inc.
8.2.2. Bayer AG
8.2.3. DuPont de Nemours & Company
8.2.4. Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative
8.2.5. Makhteshim Agan Industries Ltd
8.2.6. Mosaic Company
8.2.7. Sumitomo Chemical
8.2.8. BASF SE
8.2.9. Dow Agrosciences LLC.
8.2.10. Israel Chemicals Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pttxa1

