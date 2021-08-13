U.S. markets close in 6 hours 8 minutes

Worldwide AI Chipsets Industry (2021 to 2026) - Featuring NVidia, IBM and Intel Among Others

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "AI Chipsets for Wireless Networks and Devices, Cloud and Next Generation Computing, IoT, and Big Data Analytics 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This report evaluates leading market players across the AI chipsets ecosystem, technology strategies, and solution plans. This includes leveraging AI chipsets for support of various emerging and disintermediating technology areas such as edge computing, 5G, and blockchain systems. Additional areas addressed include AI support of emerging computing technologies including edge platforms and servers.

This report also assesses applications and service support scenarios for AI chipsets across almost all major industry verticals. The report provides forecasts for AI chipset hardware, embedded software, professional service, deployment platforms, and applications for every major industry vertical as well as regional and country forecasts for 2021 to 2026. The report also provides exclusive recommendations for stakeholders within the AI chipsets ecosystem.

Select Report Findings:

  • More than 86% of global chipsets will be AI-equipped

  • United States will generate over $15.2 billion USD by 2026

  • Embedded AI in IoT "Things" is the fastest growing platform area

  • IoT will represent over 78% of the entire AI chipsets market by 2026

  • Combination of AI and IoT (AIoT) will drive significant chipset innovation

  • Edge Computing, Blockchain, and Data Analytics will be near-term drivers

  • Top 20 vendors comprise greater than 93% of the entire AI chipsets market

The AI chipset marketplace is poised to transform the entire embedded system ecosystem with a multitude of AI capabilities such as deep machine learning, image detection, and many others. With 86% of all chipsets globally shipping AI-equipped, over 59% of all electronics will have some form of embedded intelligence by 2026. This will also be transformational for existing critical business functions such as identity management, authentication, and cybersecurity.

Multi-processor AI chipsets learn from the environment, users, and machines to uncover hidden patterns among data, predict actionable insights and perform actions based on specific situations. AI chipsets will become an integral part of both AI software/systems as well as critical support of any data-intensive operation as they drastically improve processing for various functions as well as enhance overall computing performance. This will be a boon for many aspects of ICT ranging from decision support and data analytics to product safety and system optimization.

Consumers will realize benefits indirectly through improved product and service performance such as device and cloud-based gaming. Enterprise and industrial users will benefit through general improvements in automated decision-making, especially in the areas of robotic process automation, decision support systems, and overall data management. AI chipsets will be particularly useful for business edge equipment for real-time data analytics and store versus processing decisions.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Research Overview

3.0 AI Chipsets Introduction
3.1 AI Chipsets
3.1.1 Chipset Components
3.1.2 General Purpose Applications
3.2 AI Systems
3.3 Market Dynamics Analysis
3.4 AI Investments
3.5 Competitive Market

4.0 Technologies, Solutions, and Markets
4.1 Chipsets Technology and Products
4.2 AI Technology
4.2.1 Machine Learning
4.2.2 Machine Learning APIs
4.2.3 Deep Machine Learning
4.2.4 Natural Language Processing
4.2.5 Computer Vision
4.2.6 Voice Recognition
4.2.7 Context Awareness Computing
4.2.8 Neural Networks
4.2.9 Facial Recognition
4.3 Deployment Platform
4.4 IoT Sector
4.5 Applications in Industry Verticals
4.6 Regional Markets
4.7 Value Chain
4.8 5G Network and Edge Computing
4.9 Cloud Computing and Data Analytics
4.10 Industry 4.0 and Factory Automation
4.11 Autonomous Networks
4.12 Blockchain Networks
4.13 Quantum Computing
4.14 Machine Intelligence
4.15 Nanoscale Technology
4.16 Mobile Network Operators

5.0 Company Analysis
5.1 NVidia Corporation
5.2 IBM Corporation
5.3 Intel Corporation
5.4 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.
5.5 Microsoft Corporation
5.6 Baidu Inc.
5.7 Qualcomm Incorporated
5.8 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
5.9 Fujitsu Ltd.
5.10 Softbank Group Corp. (ARM Limited)
5.11 Apple Inc.
5.12 Amazon Inc.
5.13 SK Telecom
5.14 Inbenta Technologies Inc.
5.15 Microchip Technology Inc.
5.16 Texas Instruments Inc.
5.17 Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
5.18 XILINX Inc.
5.19 Micron Technology
5.20 AIBrain Inc.
5.21 General Vision Inc.
5.22 Sentient Technologies Holdings Limited
5.23 Graphcore
5.24 Analog Devices Inc.
5.25 Cypress Semiconductor Corp
5.26 Rohm Semiconductor
5.27 Semtech Corporation
5.28 NXP Semiconductors N.V.
5.29 STMicroelectronics
5.30 MediaTek Inc.
5.31 Renesas Electronics Corporation
5.32 ZTE Corporation
5.33 NEC Corporation
5.34 Broadcom Corporation
5.35 Integrated Device Technology Inc.
5.36 Toshiba Corporation
5.37 Adapteva Inc.
5.38 Applied Materials Inc.
5.39 Bitmain Technologies Inc.
5.40 Cambricon Technologies Corporation Limited
5.41 DeePhi Tech
5.42 Gyrfalcon Technology Inc.
5.43 Horizon Robotics
5.44 Mythic
5.45 Tenstorrent Inc.
5.46 Wave Computing
5.47 Mellanox Technologies
5.48 Koniku
5.49 Numenta Inc.
5.50 Imagination Technologies Limited
5.51 Synopsys Inc.
5.52 SenseTime
5.53 Marvell Technology Group Ltd.
5.54 Cadence Design Systems Inc.
5.55 Rockchip
5.56 VeriSilicon Limited
5.57 Knuedge Inc.
5.58 KRTKL Inc.
5.59 Shanghai Think-Force Electronic Technology Co. Ltd.
5.60 SK Hynix Inc.
5.61 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
5.62 Alphabet (Google)
5.63 Thinci
5.64 LG Corporation
5.65 SambaNova Systems
5.66 Groq
5.67 Kalray
5.68 Facebook
5.69 Almotive
5.70 AnotherBrain
5.71 BrainChip Holdings
5.72 Cerebras Systems
5.73 Chipintelli
5.74 Tesla (DeepScale)
5.75 Kneron
5.76 NovuMind
5.77 ThinkForce
5.78 Vathys
5.79 Nervana Systems
5.80 Barefoot Networks
5.81 Alibaba Group
5.82 Megvii
5.83 HPE
5.84 Dell Inc. (Dell EMC)
5.85 Western Digital
5.86 Habana
5.87 Nokia

6.0 AI Chipsets Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 2026
6.1 Global AI Chipsets Market 2021 - 2026
6.2 Regional AI Chipsets Market 2021 - 2026
6.3 AI Chipsets Deployment Forecast 2021 - 2026

7.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dq1qiy

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-ai-chipsets-industry-2021-to-2026---featuring-nvidia-ibm-and-intel-among-others-301354979.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

