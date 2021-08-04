U.S. markets open in 3 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,412.25
    -2.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,967.00
    -31.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,056.00
    +9.75 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,215.70
    -3.70 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.35
    -0.21 (-0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.00
    +1.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    25.74
    +0.16 (+0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1860
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1760
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.21
    -1.25 (-6.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3937
    +0.0022 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1760
    +0.1260 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,815.44
    -783.41 (-2.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    924.58
    -18.86 (-2.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,136.12
    +30.40 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.08
    -57.75 (-0.21%)
     

Worldwide AI in the Industrial Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Artificial Intelligence Market in the Industrial Sector 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector and it is poised to grow by $13.26 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 47% during the forecast period. The report on the artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in the adoption of data-guided decision making and evolving industrial IoT and big data integration.

The artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the rise in demand for cloud-based AI solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector growth during the next few years.

The report on artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector covers the following areas:

  • Artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector sizing

  • Artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector forecast

  • Artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading artificial intelligence market vendors in the industrial sector that include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., General Electric Co., International Business Machines Corp., Intel Corp., Landing AI, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and Siemens AG. Also, the artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End user

  • Process industries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Discrete industries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End user

6. Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Alphabet Inc.

  • Amazon.com Inc.

  • General Electric Co.

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Intel Corp.

  • Landing AI

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • Oracle Corp.

  • SAP SE

  • Siemens AG

10. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9yzc0h

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Wealthy Clients Clamor for Backdoor Roth IRAs. Advisors May Want to Keep that Door Shut.

    Headlines about PayPal founder Peter Thiel’s $5 billion tax-free retirement account have some clients salivating. But regulatory changes may be coming.

  • Bitcoin mining crackdown in China is a boon for Texas

    John King knew his small town of Rockdale, Texas, had landed on the global crypto map when three Chinese bitcoin miners showed up at City Hall unannounced this summer.

  • Amazon’s Bezos Isn’t the World’s Richest Person Anymore. Here’s Who Beat Him.

    This isn't the first time Bernard Arnault, the head of the sprawling luxury conglomerate LVMH, has been crowned the world's richest person.

  • With Strong Deliveries and the New Backing of China, NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is Positioned to Become a Major Player

    Investors in NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) had a good week, as its shares rose 6.2% to close at US$45.85 following the release of its first-quarter results and the more recent vehicle deliveries report. In a twist of events, China is also moving both to back and protect Electrical Vehicle manufacturers.

  • Alibaba’s First Sales Miss in Two Years Shows Crackdown Toll

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s revenue missed estimates for the first time in more than two years, underscoring how Beijing’s months-long campaign against the internet sector is taking a toll.Growth slowed in most of Alibaba’s major divisions from cloud to e-commerce, underlining fears that the mounting list of new government regulations is constraining expansion and increasing companies’ burdens. In a sign of the times, Chief Executive Officer Daniel Zhang on Tuesday endorsed a str

  • Activision Blizzard Q2 earnings top estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Activision Blizzard's latest earnings report.

  • Google Approves Most Staff Requests to Relocate or Work Remotely

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google approved 85% of employee requests to work remotely or relocate once its offices fully re-open, the company told staff Tuesday.Google is one the largest companies trying a hybrid approach to returning from the pandemic. It will ask most of its staff to go back to work in their previous offices, but let others do their jobs elsewhere. Over the past few months, some 10,000 employees applied to transfer to a new office or work from home.The company rejected 15%

  • Analysis-Reality bites: China's meddling cools but can't reverse hot commodity prices

    A slew of measures by Chinese authorities to tame soaring raw material costs has had only a fleeting effect, leaving the world's largest manufacturing base facing the harsh reality of substantially higher input costs for the foreseeable future. China's enormous manufacturing industry, population and fast-growing economy mean it has uniquely large commodity requirements that substantially exceed domestic output. With major economies in Europe and North America also cranking up again after coronavirus lockdowns, competition for raw materials is only expected to intensify, limiting the near-term downside for prices.

  • Klarna CEO: Square's acquisition of Afterpay highlights 'land grab' for market share

    Square's (SQ) is acquisition of Australian buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Afterpay for $29 billion is an indication of a rapidly growing industry, according to one rival firm's chief executive.

  • Lockheed reduces pension woes by nearly $5 billion, forecasts hit to profit on actuarial changes

    The U.S. weapons maker has purchased group annuity contracts from Athene Holding Ltd and will transfer pension obligations and related plan assets for about 18,000 U.S. retirees and beneficiaries to the retirement services provider. Lockheed will take a non-cash charge related to actuarial losses of about $1.7 billion in the third quarter. The contracts were purchased using assets from Lockheed's master retirement trust and no additional funding was used, said the company.

  • API data show U.S. crude inventories down 879,000 barrels: sources

    The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported that U.S. crude inventories fell by 879,000 barrels last week, according to sources. Gasoline supplies were said to fall by 5.8 million barrels, while distillate inventories were down 717,000 barrels. The Energy Information Administration will release official data on Wednesday morning. Analysts surveyed by S&P Global Platts, on average, look for the EIA data to show crude inventories down by 4 million barrels last week. Gasoline stocks are ex

  • Tech Companies Are Facing a Global Chip Shortage: 3 Tips for Investors

    The semiconductor industry has found itself in a massive supply side shortage situation since the summer of 2020. Manufacturers had to deal with the same coronavirus-based operating challenges as everyone else. The chip shortage is holding many industries back, as equipment ranging from smartphones to modern cars to medical devices require lots of freshly built semiconductor chips.

  • Retirement security ‘is shakier than ever’ and ‘Americans are not saving enough’ for old age

    Americans’ retirement security is unstable, and legislation focused on pensions, Social Security and other savings or healthcare concerns must be a priority for government officials, a group of 31 organizations wrote in a recent public letter to President Biden. Companies, economic think tanks and other organizations signed a letter urging the president to create an inter-agency task force from some of the top government departments, including the Department of Labor, Department of Treasury, Securities and Exchange Commission and White House Gender Policy Council. The letter was signed by ADP, Edelman Financial Engines, Employee Benefit Research Institute and Prudential, to name a few.

  • Plug Power Fails to Show Positive Indicators Ahead of Earnings

    The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has weakened from late June and tells us that sellers of PLUG have been more aggressive. The weekly OBV line shows improvement the past four months, telling us that buyers of PLUG have been more aggressive. In this daily Point and Figure chart of PLUG, below, we can see an upside price target in the $33 area.

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    Since the Great Recession ended in 2009, growth stocks have left value stocks eating their dust. Value stocks also have a knack for outperforming during the early stages of an economic recovery, which is where we find ourselves now. The following value stock trio offers the potential to make you a lot richer in August, and well beyond.

  • Teleperformance Certified as Great Place to Work® in Canada

    Teleperformance, a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, announced that its Canada operations received the prestigious Great Place to Work® award. By being certified as a Great Place to Work® in Canada, Teleperformance has set a new standard for Canadian Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry companies.

  • Just when investors thought carmakers were over the worst of the chips crisis, BMW delivers a doozy

    Shares in the German auto giant fell 5% on Tuesday.

  • Should a 401(k) Be in an Annuity?

    Housing a retirement plan inside a variable annuity contract offers some big advantages, but mostly if the account holder is close to retirement.

  • Hugo Boss Returns to Growth in Q2

    But the German formalwear specialist is struggling to return to pre-pandemic levels and could forecast only modest gains for the rest of the year.

  • China Is Exporting More Sophisticated Products Despite Trade War

    (Bloomberg) -- The technological level of China’s exports increased through the trade war with the U.S., according to a new ranking, which predicts the Chinese economy will grow faster than India’s over the next decade.China ranked 16th globally when judged by the complexity of its exports in 2019, moving up three places ahead of countries including Ireland since the onset of the trade war in 2018, according to a new study by Harvard University’s Growth Lab.The index measures the diversity and t