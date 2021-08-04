Worldwide AI in the Industrial Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Artificial Intelligence Market in the Industrial Sector 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector and it is poised to grow by $13.26 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 47% during the forecast period. The report on the artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in the adoption of data-guided decision making and evolving industrial IoT and big data integration.



The artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the rise in demand for cloud-based AI solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector growth during the next few years.

The report on artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector covers the following areas:

Artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector sizing

Artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector forecast

Artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading artificial intelligence market vendors in the industrial sector that include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., General Electric Co., International Business Machines Corp., Intel Corp., Landing AI, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and Siemens AG. Also, the artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Process industries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Discrete industries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End user

6. Customer landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

General Electric Co.

International Business Machines Corp.

Intel Corp.

Landing AI

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

Siemens AG

10. Appendix

