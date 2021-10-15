U.S. markets open in 8 minutes

The Worldwide AI in Telecommunication Industry is Expected to Reach $6.3 Billion by 2026

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global AI in Telecommunication Market (2021-2026) by Component, Technology, Application, Deployment Mode, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global AI in Telecommunication Market is estimated to be USD 1.2 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 6.3 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 38%.

Key factors such as the advent of 5G technologies in mobile networks, growing demand for effective and efficient network management solutions have been driving the overall AI in the Telecommunication market growth. Increasing AI-embedded smartphones and the growing adoption of AI solutions in various telecom applications are likely to further drive market growth. Telecom vendors commonly use AI for customer service applications, such as chatbots and virtual assistants, to address many support requests for installation, maintenance, and troubleshooting. To improve customer experience, telecom operators are adopting AI.

Conversely, incompatibility between telecommunication systems and AI technology, which leads to integration complexity in these solutions, is the major restraint for the market growth. Also, the lack of skilled expertise and privacy & identity concerns of individuals are some other factors hindering the market growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Adoption of AI for Various Applications in the Telecommunication Industry

  • AI Can Be the Key to Self-Driving Telecommunication Networks

  • Increased Need for Monitoring the Content Spread on Telecommunication Networks

  • Growing Demand for Effective and Efficient Network Management Solutions

Restraints

  • Incompatibility Concerns

Opportunities

  • Cloud-Based AI Offerings in the Telecommunication Industry

  • Utilization of AI-Enabled Smartphones

Challenges

  • Privacy and Identity Concerns of Individuals

  • Lack of expertise

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global AI in the Telecommunication Market.

  • The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Competitive Quadrant, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

  • A complete analysis of the market including parent industry

  • Important market dynamics and trends

  • Market segmentation

  • Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

  • Market shares and strategies of key players

  • Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.4 Challenges
4.3 Trends

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global AI in Telecommunication Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Solutions
6.2.1 Software Tools
6.2.2 Platforms
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Professional Services
6.3.2 Managed Services

7 Global AI in Telecommunication Market, By Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Machine Learning and Deep Learning
7.3 Natural Language Processing

8 Global AI in Telecommunication Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Customer Analytics
8.3 Network Security
8.4 Network Optimization
8.5 Self-Diagnostics
8.6 Virtual Assistance
8.7 Others

9 Global AI in Telecommunication Market, By Deployment Mode
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Cloud
9.3 On-Premises

10 Global AI in Telecommunication Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 South America
10.3.1 Brazil
10.3.2 Argentina
10.4 Europe
10.4.1 UK
10.4.2 France
10.4.3 Germany
10.4.4 Italy
10.4.5 Spain
10.4.6 Rest of Europe
10.5 Asia-Pacific
10.5.1 China
10.5.2 Japan
10.5.3 India
10.5.4 Indonesia
10.5.5 Malaysia
10.5.6 South Korea
10.5.7 Australia
10.5.8 Russia
10.5.9 Rest of APAC
10.6 Rest of the World
10.6.1 Qatar
10.6.2 Saudi Arabia
10.6.3 South Africa
10.6.4 United Arab Emirates
10.6.5 Latin America

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Competitive Quadrant
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.3 Competitive Scenario
11.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
11.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships
11.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements
11.3.4 Investments & funding

12 Company Profiles
12.1 IBM
12.2 Microsoft
12.3 Intel
12.4 Google
12.5 AT&T
12.6 Cisco Systems
12.7 Nuance Communications
12.8 Sentient Technologies
12.9 H2O.ai
12.10 Infosys
12.11 Salesforce
12.12 Nvidia
12.13 Atomwise
12.14 Sense.ly Inc.

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/26wxea

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-ai-in-telecommunication-industry-is-expected-to-reach-6-3-billion-by-2026--301401190.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

