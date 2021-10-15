The Worldwide AI in Telecommunication Industry is Expected to Reach $6.3 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global AI in Telecommunication Market (2021-2026) by Component, Technology, Application, Deployment Mode, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global AI in Telecommunication Market is estimated to be USD 1.2 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 6.3 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 38%.



Key factors such as the advent of 5G technologies in mobile networks, growing demand for effective and efficient network management solutions have been driving the overall AI in the Telecommunication market growth. Increasing AI-embedded smartphones and the growing adoption of AI solutions in various telecom applications are likely to further drive market growth. Telecom vendors commonly use AI for customer service applications, such as chatbots and virtual assistants, to address many support requests for installation, maintenance, and troubleshooting. To improve customer experience, telecom operators are adopting AI.



Conversely, incompatibility between telecommunication systems and AI technology, which leads to integration complexity in these solutions, is the major restraint for the market growth. Also, the lack of skilled expertise and privacy & identity concerns of individuals are some other factors hindering the market growth.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Increasing Adoption of AI for Various Applications in the Telecommunication Industry

AI Can Be the Key to Self-Driving Telecommunication Networks

Increased Need for Monitoring the Content Spread on Telecommunication Networks

Growing Demand for Effective and Efficient Network Management Solutions

Restraints

Incompatibility Concerns

Opportunities

Cloud-Based AI Offerings in the Telecommunication Industry

Utilization of AI-Enabled Smartphones

Challenges

Privacy and Identity Concerns of Individuals

Lack of expertise

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global AI in the Telecommunication Market.

The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Competitive Quadrant, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Challenges

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global AI in Telecommunication Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Software Tools

6.2.2 Platforms

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Professional Services

6.3.2 Managed Services



7 Global AI in Telecommunication Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Machine Learning and Deep Learning

7.3 Natural Language Processing



8 Global AI in Telecommunication Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Customer Analytics

8.3 Network Security

8.4 Network Optimization

8.5 Self-Diagnostics

8.6 Virtual Assistance

8.7 Others



9 Global AI in Telecommunication Market, By Deployment Mode

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Cloud

9.3 On-Premises



10 Global AI in Telecommunication Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 South America

10.3.1 Brazil

10.3.2 Argentina

10.4 Europe

10.4.1 UK

10.4.2 France

10.4.3 Germany

10.4.4 Italy

10.4.5 Spain

10.4.6 Rest of Europe

10.5 Asia-Pacific

10.5.1 China

10.5.2 Japan

10.5.3 India

10.5.4 Indonesia

10.5.5 Malaysia

10.5.6 South Korea

10.5.7 Australia

10.5.8 Russia

10.5.9 Rest of APAC

10.6 Rest of the World

10.6.1 Qatar

10.6.2 Saudi Arabia

10.6.3 South Africa

10.6.4 United Arab Emirates

10.6.5 Latin America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships

11.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

11.3.4 Investments & funding



12 Company Profiles

12.1 IBM

12.2 Microsoft

12.3 Intel

12.4 Google

12.5 AT&T

12.6 Cisco Systems

12.7 Nuance Communications

12.8 Sentient Technologies

12.9 H2O.ai

12.10 Infosys

12.11 Salesforce

12.12 Nvidia

12.13 Atomwise

12.14 Sense.ly Inc.



13 Appendix



