The Worldwide Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Industry is Projected to Reach $6.4 Billion by 2027

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market

Dublin, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market (2022-2027) by Sampling Method Type, Pollutant, Product, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis, and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market is estimated to be USD 4.65 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 6.46 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.78%.

Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are 3M Company, Agilent Technologies, Andritz, Campbell Associates, Cerex Monitoring Solutions, Chemtrols Industries, Emerson Electric, GE Power, Hawa Dawa, Honeywell International, Horiba, Merck, OIZOM Instruments, PerkinElmer, Siemens, Spectris, Teledyne Technologies, Testo, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Tisch Environmental, TSI, Zetian Group, etc.

Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

  • The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

  • The report analyses the Global Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

  • Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Rising Air Pollution Level Across the World
4.1.2 Stringent Government Regulations Regarding Industrial Emissions
4.1.3 Increasing Public-Private Partnership for Air Pollution Monitoring
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Cost of Products
4.2.2 Technical Limitations
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Growing industrialization in emerging countries
4.3.2 Technological Advancements
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Availability of Alternate Monitoring Solutions
4.4.2 Slow Implementation of Air Pollution Control Reforms

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market, By Sampling Method Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Active/Continuous Monitoring
6.3 Manual Monitoring
6.4 Passive Monitoring
6.5 Intermittent monitoring
6.6 Stack Monitoring

7 Global Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market, By Pollutant
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Chemical Pollutant
7.2.1 Nitrogen Oxides
7.2.2 Sulfur Oxides
7.2.3 Carbon Oxides
7.2.4 Volatile Organic Compounds
7.2.5 Other Chemical Pollutants
7.3 Physical Pollutant
7.4 Biological Pollutant

8 Global Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market, By Product
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Indoor Monitors
8.2.1 Fixed Indoor Monitors
8.2.2 Portable Indoor Monitors
8.3 Outdoor Monitors
8.3.1 Portable Outdoor Monitors
8.3.2 Fixed Outdoor Monitors
8.3.3 Dust & Particulate Matter Monitors
8.3.4 AQM Stations
8.4 Wearable Monitors

9 Global Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market, By End-User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Government and Residential Users
9.3 Petrochemical Industry
9.4 Power Generation Plants
9.5 Pharmaceutical Industry
9.6 Smart City Authorities
9.7 Other

10 Americas' Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Argentina
10.3 Brazil
10.4 Canada
10.5 Chile
10.6 Colombia
10.7 Mexico
10.8 Peru
10.9 United States
10.10 Rest of Americas

11 Europe's Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Austria
11.3 Belgium
11.4 Denmark
11.5 Finland
11.6 France
11.7 Germany
11.8 Italy
11.9 Netherlands
11.10 Norway
11.11 Poland
11.12 Russia
11.13 Spain
11.14 Sweden
11.15 Switzerland
11.16 United Kingdom
11.17 Rest of Europe

12 Middle East and Africa's Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Egypt
12.3 Israel
12.4 Qatar
12.5 Saudi Arabia
12.6 South Africa
12.7 United Arab Emirates
12.8 Rest of MEA

13 APAC's Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Australia
13.3 Bangladesh
13.4 China
13.5 India
13.6 Indonesia
13.7 Japan
13.8 Malaysia
13.9 Philippines
13.10 Singapore
13.11 South Korea
13.12 Sri Lanka
13.13 Thailand
13.14 Taiwan
13.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Competitive Quadrant
14.2 Market Share Analysis
14.3 Strategic Initiatives
14.3.1 M&A and Investments
14.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
14.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

15 Company Profiles
15.1 3M Company
15.2 Agilent Technologies
15.3 Andritz
15.4 Campbell Associates
15.5 Cerex Monitoring Solutions
15.6 Chemtrols Industries
15.7 Emerson Electric
15.8 GE Power
15.9 Hawa Dawa
15.10 Honeywell International
15.11 Horiba
15.12 Merck
15.13 OIZOM Instruments
15.14 PerkinElmer
15.15 Siemens
15.16 Spectris
15.17 Teledyne Technologies
15.18 Testo
15.19 Thermo Fisher Scientific
15.20 Tisch Environmental
15.21 TSI
15.22 Zetian Group

16 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nyc32g

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


