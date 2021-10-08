U.S. markets open in 4 hours 20 minutes

Worldwide Aircraft Interface Device Industry to 2030 - Rise in Demand for Situational Awareness Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Interface Device Market by Connectivity, Fit and Aircraft Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Aircraft interface devices are hardware systems that enable the interface between an electronic flight bag and the aircraft data bus. The aircraft interface device makes it possible to retrieve the aircraft's location and velocity from the aircraft electronic systems by checking into the ARINC 717 and ARINC 429 data busses. This allows some of the features such as automatically update the flight plan and update weather information in-flight.

Modern aircraft interface devices not only act as an instantaneous data-crunching instrument but also empowers efficient transmission of data with ground support operators, for instance, maintenance personnel and dispatchers and help in making improved decisions. Connecting aircraft interface device hardware platform largely supports driving fuel efficiency, improving flight performance and safety, and aiding predictive upkeep of the aircraft. The main applications of the aircraft interface consist of quick access recording, aircraft condition monitoring, and flight tracking.

The aircraft interface device market is segmented on the basis of fit, aircraft type, connectivity, and region. The fit segment is divided into line-fit and retrofit. Based on aircraft type, the market is segmented into civil and military. Based on connectivity, the market is bifurcated into wired and wireless. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Competitive analysis and profiles of the major aircraft interface device market players include Anuvu, Astronics Corporation, Collins Aerospace, Elbit Systems Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., SCI Technology, Inc., Skytrac Systems Ltd., Teledyne Controls LLC, Thales Group, and The Boeing Company.

Key Benefits

  • This study presents analytical depiction of the global aircraft interface device market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

  • The overall aircraft interface device market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

  • The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global aircraft interface device market with a detailed impact analysis.

  • The current aircraft interface device market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.

  • Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top impacting factors
3.2.2. Top investment pockets
3.2.3. Top winning strategies
3.3. Porter's five forces analysis
3.4. Key player positioning, 2020
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.1.1. Aircraft interface device enhances the performance of electronic flight bag (EFB) applications
3.5.1.2. Cost savings, reduced fuel burn and efficiency, and important safety features
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.2.1. Issues relating to the certification from regulatory bodies
3.5.2.2. Rise in the vulnerability of flight systems and electric flight bags (EFBs)
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.5.3.1. Benefits associated with advanced in-flight entertainment services
3.5.3.2. Rise in demand for situational awareness
3.6. COVID-19 impact analysis
3.6.1. Evolution of outbreak
3.6.2. Micro economic impact analysis
3.6.2.1. Consumer trends
3.6.2.2. Technology trends
3.6.2.3. Regulatory trends
3.6.3. Macro-economic impact analysis
3.6.3.1. GDP
3.6.3.2. Import/export analysis
3.6.3.3. Employment index
3.6.4. Impact on the aircraft interface device industry

CHAPTER 4: AIRCRAFT INTERFACE DEVICE MARKET, BY CONNECTIVITY
4.1. Overview
4.2. Wired
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3. Market analysis, by country
4.3. Wireless
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: AIRCRAFT INTERFACE DEVICE MARKET, BY FIT
5.1. Overview
5.2. Line Fit
5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3. Market analysis, by country
5.3. Retrofit
5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: AIRCRAFT INTERFACE DEVICE MARKET, BY AIRCRAFT TYPE
6.1. Overview
6.2. Civil
6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3. Market analysis, by country
6.3. Military
6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: AIRCRAFT INTERFACE DEVICE MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES
8.1. ANUVU
8.1.1. Company overview
8.1.2. Company snapshot
8.1.3. Product portfolio
8.2. ASTRONICS CORPORATION
8.2.1. Company overview
8.2.2. Company snapshot
8.2.3. Operating business segments
8.2.4. Product portfolio
8.2.5. Business performance
8.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments
8.3. Collins Aerospace (Subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies Corporation)
8.3.1. Company overview
8.3.2. Company snapshot
8.3.3. Operating business segments
8.3.4. Product portfolio
8.3.5. Business performance
8.4. ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.
8.4.1. Company overview
8.4.2. Company snapshot
8.4.3. Operating business segments
8.4.4. Product portfolio
8.4.5. Business performance
8.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments
8.5. HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.
8.5.1. Company overview
8.5.2. Company snapshot
8.5.3. Operating business segments
8.5.4. Product portfolio
8.5.5. Business performance
8.5.6. Key strategic moves and developments
8.6. SCI TECHNOLOGY, INC.
8.6.1. Company overview
8.6.2. Company snapshot
8.6.3. Product portfolio
8.7. SKYTRAC SYSTEMS LTD.
8.7.1. Company overview
8.7.2. Company snapshot
8.7.3. Product portfolio
8.7.4. Key strategic moves and developments
8.8. TELEDYNE CONTROLS LLC (Subsidiary of TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED)
8.8.1. Company overview
8.8.2. Company snapshot
8.8.3. Operating business segments
8.8.4. Product portfolio
8.8.5. Business performance
8.8.6. Key strategic moves and developments
8.9. THALES GROUP
8.9.1. Company overview
8.9.2. Company snapshot
8.9.3. Operating business segments
8.9.4. Product portfolio
8.9.5. Business performance
8.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments
8.10. THE BOEING COMPANY
8.10.1. Company overview
8.10.2. Company snapshot
8.10.3. Operating business segments
8.10.4. Product portfolio
8.10.5. Business performance

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3pzx0l

