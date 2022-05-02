U.S. markets open in 2 hours 53 minutes

Worldwide Aircraft Manufacturing Industry to 2030 - Featuring Embraer, Gulfstream Aerospace and Boeing Among Others

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Aircraft Manufacturing Market

Global Aircraft Manufacturing Market
Global Aircraft Manufacturing Market

Dublin, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Manufacturing Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aircraft manufacturing market size is expected to reach USD 626.25 billion by 2030 according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The growth of the emerging economies development of the tour & travel industry, coupled with the growing number of passengers for overseas and nationwide travel, are the prime factors for the industry growth across the globe. In addition, increasing investment for technological developments and the growing need to swap outdated airplanes with new & more fuel-efficient and advanced airplanes is also bolstering the airplane manufacturing industry growth. Moreover, rising disposable income in the middle-class population and rising inclination towards reducing airplane weight by the adoption of lightweight parts in order to enhance energy efficiency also creates the productive industry demand in the near future.

Based on the application, the commercial (freight) segment dominates the global airplanes manufacturing industry with the highest revenue shares due to the growing demand for cargo services and the increasing number of import & export activities of goods & services. Also, growing freight traffic and the emergence of the LCC (low-cost carriers) further lead the segment to dominance globally.

Whereas the military & defense segment is showing the highest CAGR rate that leads the airplane manufacturing industry demand. The increasing investment in defense aircraft, along with the rising territorial wars and political welfare, are the prime factors that are fueling the segment demand in the foreseen period.

Growing demand for aircraft for commercial and civil services is the major driving factor for airplane manufacturing industry growth across the globe. The introduction of novel and advanced products for airplane manufacturing is also bolstering the demand. The growing demand for lightweight materials offers several benefits like improved fuel efficiency and lightweight insulation materials in airplanes that offer high strength, flexibility, and corrosion resistance.

Moreover, the increasing air passenger traffic further propels the demand for new airplanes fleets across various countries. Hence, these factors are gaining huge traction among the manufacturers, thus, in turn, accelerating the airplane manufacturing market growth worldwide.

Market participants such as Embraer, Gulfstream Aerospace, Boeing, Bombardier, Cessna Aircraft Company, COMAC, Dassault Falcon, Airbus, United Aircraft Corporation, Hawker Honeywell, Piaggio America Inc., Pilatus Business Aircraft Ltd, Safran Group, and Beechcraft Corp. are some of the key players operating in the global market.

The frequent tactical movements such as mergers & acquisitions, product developments & launches, and others by the prominent market players are supporting the global market development. For instance, in May 2021, Dassault Aviation declares the launch of its new Falcon jet featuring the industry's largest cabin and most advanced technology on a business jet. The product offers a high level of comfort, versatility, and technology unmatched by any purpose-built business jet.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Aircraft Manufacturing Market Insights
4.1. Aircraft Manufacturing Market - Industry Snapshot
4.2. Aircraft Manufacturing Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities
4.2.1.1. Long-term contracts with the partners
4.2.1.2. Huge demand in emerging economies
4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges
4.2.2.1. High investment required
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)
4.3.2. Threats of New Entrants: (Low)
4.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate)
4.3.4. Threat of Substitute (Moderate)
4.3.5. Rivalry among existing firms (High)
4.4. PESTLE Analysis
4.5. Aircraft Manufacturing Industry trends
4.6. Value Chain Analysis
4.7. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5. Global Aircraft Manufacturing Market, by Product

6. Global Aircraft Manufacturing Market, by Application

7. Global Aircraft Manufacturing Market, by Geography

8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis
8.1.1. Expansion
8.1.2. Acquisitions
8.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions

9. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ol8g07

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


