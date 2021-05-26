The Worldwide Aircraft Pumps Industry is Projected to Reach $4.5 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021

DUBLIN, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Pumps Market by Type (Hydraulic Pumps, Fuel Pumps, Lube and Scavenge Pumps, Water and Waste Water Pumps, Air Conditioning and Cooling Pumps), Pressure, End Use (OEM, Aftermarket), Technology, Aircraft Type and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aircraft pumps market size is projected to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2021 to USD 4.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2026.

The market is driven by various factors, such as an increase in aircraft renewals and the need for more flexible and light aircraft with improved, lightweight systems and compact pumping systems.

Fuel pumps: The largest segment of the aircraft pumps market, by type.

The fuel pump segment is expected to be the largest market by value. The growth of the fuel pump segment of the aircraft pumps market can be attributed to the increase in aircraft renewals as a short-term goal for the commercial aircraft industry In the near term, the COVID-19 shock has shifted the focus to replacement after a decade of a growth bias. The current downturn is expected to lead to the replacement of many older airplanes.

Above 3,000 psi: The fastest-growing segment of the aircraft pumps market, by pressure.

Based on pressure, the above 3,000 psi segment is projected to be the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft pumps market during the forecast period. The growth of the above 3,000 psi segment of the aircraft pumps market can be attributed to the low-weight, high-pressure hydraulic pumps enabling a weight reduction of the aircraft, especially for military applications.

Electric motor driven: The fastest-growing segment of the aircraft pumps market, by technology.

Based on the technology, the electric motor driven segment is projected to be the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft pumps market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to various applications of electric motor driven pumps. Auxiliary boost fuel pumps, hydraulic systems in different aircraft types, water and wastewater systems, and air conditioning and cooling systems can all be driven with an electric motor.

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles: The fastest-growing segment of the aircraft pumps market, by aircraft type.

Based on the aircraft type, the unmanned aerial vehicles segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft pumps market during the forecast period. UAVs are commonly termed drones and are mostly known for their wide usage in various military missions such as border surveillance. They are also used for mapping, surveying, and determining weather conditions of a specific area. Certain remotely piloted UAVs are designed to operate as loitering munition for defense forces.

OEM: The fastest-growing segment of the aircraft pumps market, by end-use.

Based on the end-use, the OEM segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft pumps market during the forecast period. OEMs are responsible for the installation of pumps in an aircraft during the assembly stage and are then made available for delivery to aircraft manufacturers. Over the years, there has been a significant rise in the demand for different aircraft types across regions. According to Airbus, it delivered 863 commercial aircraft to 99 customers in 2019.

North America: The largest contributing region in the aircraft pumps market.

North America is projected to be the largest regional share of the aircraft pumps market during the forecast period. The key factor responsible for North America, leading the aircraft pumps market owing to the rapid growth of the technologically advanced pumps in the region. In North America, the rise in aircraft orders and supplies is encouraging manufacturers of aircraft pumps to increase their sales year on year. The increasing demand for commercial aircraft and the presence of some of the leading players operating in the market, such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation (US), Woodward, Inc. (US), and Crane Co. (US), and Collins Aerospace (US), are expected to drive the aircraft pumps market in North America. These players are focusing on R&D to increase their product lines and using technologically advanced systems, subsystems, and other components for manufacturing aircraft pumps.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase in Aircraft Renewals and Deliveries

5.2.1.2 Need for More Flexible and Light Aircraft with Improved Light-Weighted Systems and Compact Pumping Systems

5.2.1.3 Increase in UAVs and Hybrid VTOLs

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of MRO Services

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Newer Technologies in Pumps and Pumping Systems to Enhance Pumping Efficiencies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Legal and Regulatory Barriers

5.2.4.2 Impact of COVID 19 and Decrease in Aircraft Deliveries and Backlogs

5.3 Operational Data

5.4 Ranges and Scenarios

5.5 Technology Analysis

5.5.1 Digital Displacement Pump in Hydraulic Systems

5.5.2 Emergence of Adaptive Engines

5.5.3 Use of Low Corrosive Steels in Pumps

5.6 Aircraft Pumps Market Ecosystem

5.6.1 Prominent Companies

5.6.2 Private and Small Enterprises

5.6.3 End-users

5.7 Disruption Impacting Customer's Business

5.7.1 Revenue Shift and & New Revenue Pockets for Aircraft Pumps Market

5.8 Supply Chain Analysis

5.9 Case Study Analysis: Aircraft Pumps Market

5.10 Trade Data Analysis

5.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.12 Average Selling Price

5.13 Volume Data

5.14 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

6 Industry Trends

7 Aircraft Pumps Market, by Type

8 Aircraft Pumps Market, by Pressure

9 Aircraft Pumps Market, by Technology

10 Aircraft Pumps Market, by Aircraft Type

11 Aircraft Pumps Market, by End-Use

12 Regional Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Key Players

14.1.1 Safran

14.1.2 Eaton Corporation plc

14.1.3 Parker-Hannifin Corporation

14.1.4 Woodward, Inc.

14.1.5 Crane Co.

14.1.6 Honeywell International, Inc.

14.1.7 Triumph Group, Inc.

14.1.8 Itt, Inc.

14.1.9 Diehl Stiftung & Co. Kg

14.1.10 Ametek, Inc.

14.1.11 Collins Aerospace

14.1.12 Aerocontrolex

14.1.13 Rapco, Inc.

14.1.14 Cef Industries, Inc.

14.1.15 Cascon Inc.

14.1.16 Weldon Pump LLC

14.1.17 Hfe International, LLC

14.1.18 Flygas Engineering

14.1.19 Flight Works Inc.

14.1.20 Tempest Plus

14.1.21 Andair Ltd.

14.1.22 Technodinamika

14.1.23 Crissair, Inc.

14.1.24 Allen Aircraft Products, Inc.

14.1.25 Cj Aviation Inc.

15 Appendix

