Worldwide Airline Passenger Communications System Industry to 2025 - Increased Demand for Inflight Connectivity and Rising Partnerships is Driving Growth
The publisher has been monitoring the airline passenger communications system market and it is poised to grow by $2.14 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8.77% during the forecast period. The report on airline passenger communications system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the introduction and adoption of 5G network by the aviation industry and increased demand for inflight connectivity and rising partnerships.
The airline passenger communications system market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increasing air passenger traffic as one of the prime reasons driving the airline passenger communications system market growth during the next few years.
The report on airline passenger communications system market covers the following areas:
Airline passenger communications system market sizing
Airline passenger communications system market forecast
Airline passenger communications system market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading airline passenger communications system market vendors that include Airbus SE, GOGO LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Lufthansa Group, Panasonic Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., SITA, Thales Group, Viasat Inc., and Wipro Ltd. Also, the airline passenger communications system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
Market overview
2. Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
On-board - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Ground-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
6. Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Airbus SE
GOGO LLC
Honeywell International Inc.
Lufthansa Group
Panasonic Corp.
Raytheon Technologies Corp.
SITA
Thales Group
Viasat Inc.
Wipro Ltd.
10. Appendix
