U.S. markets open in 2 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,397.75
    -35.25 (-0.80%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,611.00
    -132.00 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,967.75
    -227.00 (-1.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,271.60
    -5.40 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.12
    +0.67 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,732.70
    -19.30 (-1.10%)
     

  • Silver

    22.18
    -0.51 (-2.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1684
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.04
    +3.29 (+18.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3603
    -0.0101 (-0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4290
    +0.4510 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,929.05
    -1,759.79 (-4.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,040.00
    -61.52 (-5.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,038.01
    -25.39 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

Worldwide Alcohol Wipes Industry to 2030 - Surge in E-commerce Sales Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·8 min read

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alcohol Wipes Market by Fabric Material, End User and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global alcohol wipes market was valued at $568.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,137.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Along with alcohol at least 60% by volume, alcohol wipes contain other additives such as chlorhexidine and benzalkonium chloride, which provide protection against a variety of disease-causing germs. As a result, they exhibit the ability to sanitize high-touch surfaces such as door handles, touch-pads, equipment, and work surfaces in crowded public spaces.

The global alcohol wipes market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, due to rise in awareness of personal hygiene and skin care requirements among consumers, particularly women. Consumers are increasingly using alcohol wipes for basic routines such as skin cleansing and makeup removal. However, as the trend of premiumization is increasing in the market in favor of alcohol-free wipes, the market faces stiff competition from substitutes such as vinegar and bleach, which is expected to act as a key deterrent of the alcohol wipes market.

The market growth is further driven by high demand for alcohol wipes in the healthcare industry. This is attributed to the fact that alcohol serves as an excellent solvent that dissolves dirt, oil, and microorganisms with ease. Moreover, it is a powerful disinfectant with quick drying properties, which boosts its demand in the healthcare industry.
One of the major factors propelling the demand for alcohol wipes is rise in awareness among consumer about hygiene and well-being. Moreover, affordability, packaging, performance, fragrance, sustainability, and texture of the product influence the consumer purchasing decisions.

Furthermore, the product's efficiency is altering traditional cleaning methods in commercial, personal, and household segments, which is expected to boost market growth. Ease of carrying and using the product while driving, trekking, travelling, and visiting public places and participating in outdoor activities is expected to enhance the product demand, thereby augmenting the market growth.

In current scenario, the most recent cleaning chemicals used in hospitals are designed for both cleaning and disinfecting purposes. Manufacturers are adopting new technologies to introduce the most recent and innovative products that will meet healthcare regulatory standards.

With changing demographics and rising COVID-19 cases around the world, industrial users are shifting their preference toward branded hygiene products as a preventive measure against coronavirus. With the world's largest population, the consumption of hygiene products in the highest in Asia-Pacific when compared to other countries. As a result, the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the alcohol wipes market.

The global alcohol wipes market is segmented into fabric material, end user, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of fabric material, the market is bifurcated into natural and synthetic. As per end user, it is divided into personal & household and commercial. According to distribution channel, it is fragmented into supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, e-commerce, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Netherlands, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

The major players operating in the global alcohol wipes market are Cardinal Health Inc., CleanFinity Brands, Pal International Ltd., Robinson Healthcare Ltd., The Clorox Co., GAMA Healthcare Ltd., Whitminster International, Diamond Wipes International Inc., Clarisan, 3M Company, GOJO Industries Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc, McKesson Cor, and Unilever Group.

Key Benefits

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global alcohol wipes market from 2021 to 2030 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights potency of the buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking while providing a clear understanding of the present position of the key market players.

  • The report includes analyses of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments application areas, and growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key forces shaping global alcohol wipes industry/market
3.2.1. Bargaining power of suppliers
3.2.2. Bargaining power of buyers
3.2.3. Thereat of new entrants
3.2.4. Threat of substitutes
3.2.5. Intensity of competitive rivalry
3.3. Market dynamics
3.3.1. Drivers
3.3.1.1. Increase in awareness regarding the use of wipes and maintaining optimal hygiene
3.3.1.2. Surge in demand from healthcare industry
3.3.2. Restraints
3.3.2.1. Alcohol wipes can cause dryness and acne
3.3.2.2. Easy availability of product substitutes
3.3.2.3. High inflammation property of alcohol wipes
3.3.3. Opportunities
3.3.3.1. Surge in e-commerce sales
3.3.3.2. Upsurge in demand for alcohol wipes during driving, trekking, and traveling
3.4. COVID-19 impact analysis
3.5. Impact of key regulations
3.6. Supply chain analysis
3.7. Value chain analysis
3.8. Player positioning

CHAPTER 4: ALCOHOL WIPES MARKET, BY FABRIC MATERIAL
4.1. Overview
4.1.1. Market size and forecast
4.2. Natural
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast
4.2.3. Market analysis, by country
4.3. Synthetic
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast
4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: ALCOHOL WIPES MARKET, END USER
5.1. Overview
5.1.1. Market size and forecast
5.2. Personal & household
5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.2.2. Market size and forecast
5.2.3. Market analysis, by country
5.3. Commercial
5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.3.2. Market size and forecast
5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: ALCOHOL WIPES MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
6.1. Overview
6.1.1. Market size and forecast
6.2. Supermarkets & hypermarkets
6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.2.2. Market size and forecast
6.2.3. Market analysis, by country
6.3. Convenience stores
6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.3.2. Market size and forecast
6.3.3. Market analysis, by country
6.4. Specialty stores
6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.4.2. Market size and forecast
6.4.3. Market analysis, by country
6.5. E-commerce
6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.5.2. Market size and forecast
6.5.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: ALCOHOL WIPES MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPETITION LANDSCAPE
8.1. Top winning strategies
8.2. Product mapping
8.3. Competitive dashboard
8.4. Competitive heatmap
8.5. Key developments
8.5.1. Acquisition
8.5.2. Partnership
8.5.3. Collaboration
8.5.4. Product launch

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES
9.1.3M
9.1.1. Company overview
9.1.2. Key executives
9.1.3. Company snapshot
9.1.4. Operating business segments
9.1.5. Product portfolio
9.1.6. R&D expenditure
9.1.7. Business performance
9.2. Cardinal Health Inc.
9.2.1. Company overview
9.2.2. Key executives
9.2.3. Company snapshot
9.2.4. Operating business segments
9.2.5. Product portfolio
9.2.6. Business performance
9.3. Diamond Wipes International Inc.
9.3.1. Company overview
9.3.2. Key executives
9.3.3. Company snapshot
9.3.4. Product portfolio
9.3.5. Key strategic moves and developments
9.4. GAMA Healthcare Ltd.
9.4.1. Company overview
9.4.2. Key executives
9.4.3. Company snapshot
9.4.4. Product portfolio
9.5. GOJO Industries Inc.
9.5.1. Company overview
9.5.2. Key executives
9.5.3. Company snapshot
9.5.4. Product portfolio
9.5.5. Key strategic moves and developments
9.6. Honeywell International Inc.
9.6.1. Company overview
9.6.2. Key executives
9.6.3. Company snapshot
9.6.4. Operating business segments
9.6.5. Product portfolio
9.6.6. R&D expenditure
9.6.7. Business performance
9.7. Pal International Ltd.
9.7.1. Company overview
9.7.2. Key executives
9.7.3. Company snapshot
9.7.4. Product portfolio
9.8. Robinson Healthcare Ltd.
9.8.1. Company overview
9.8.2. Key executives
9.8.3. Company snapshot
9.8.4. Product portfolio
9.9. The Clorox Company
9.9.1. Company overview
9.9.2. Key executives
9.9.3. Company snapshot
9.9.4. Operating business segments
9.9.5. Product portfolio
9.9.6. R&D expenditure
9.9.7. Business performance
9.9.8. Key strategic moves and developments
9.10. Unilever plc
9.10.1. Company overview
9.10.2. Key executives
9.10.3. Company snapshot
9.10.4. Operating business segments
9.10.5. Product portfolio
9.10.6. R&D expenditure
9.10.7. Business performance
9.10.8. Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rirm0o

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • Oil prices are rallying — Goldman Sachs says trade these stocks for big gains

    Oil prices are making a strong move higher, causing Goldman Sachs to come out very bullish on several industry players.

  • Why Naked Brand Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) surged 21.8% on Monday, as investors' excitement about a potential game-changing acquisition reached a fever pitch. Naked Brand's popularity among traders on Reddit and other social media sites helped it raise cash via stock offerings earlier this year. After ridding itself of debt and amassing a war chest of $270 million, Naked Brand's management team went hunting for takeover targets.

  • Stock futures mixed as lawmakers rush to avert a government shutdown

    Stock futures traded mixed Monday morning as investors closely monitored developments in Washington, D.C., as lawmakers rush to try and avert a government shutdown. Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman, Brian Sozzi and Brian Cheung weigh in.&nbsp;

  • Agnico Eagle and Kirkland Lake Gold Announce Merger of Equals to Create Highest-Quality Senior Gold Producer

    Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM) (NYSE: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle" or the "Company") and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSX: KL) (NYSE: KL) (ASX: KLA) ("Kirkland Lake Gold") announced today that they have entered into an agreement (the "Merger Agreement") to combine in a merger of equals (the "Merger"), with the combined company to continue under the name "Agnico Eagle Mines Limited". The Merger will establish the new Agnico Eagle as the gold industry's highest-quality senior producer, with the lowest

  • Change Is Coming to China. It Could Mean Trouble for Tesla, Nike, and Other S&P 500 Companies.

    As China tries to reshape its economy, many U.S. companies, including those in materials and technology sectors, may feel some pain.

  • Stocks, Futures Drop Amid Spike in Treasury Yields: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A technology-led equity selloff deepened, and government bonds from the U.S. to Germany tumbled, as investors braced for the Federal Reserve to start tapering. The dollar gained haven allure amid a supply crunch from oil to semiconductors.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in Lo

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we reviewed Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio’s portfolio adjustment strategies to cope up with the market volatility. We also discussed the top ten stocks billionaire Ray Dalio is buying. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 5 Stocks. Raymond Thomas Dalio’s $223 billion […]

  • 6 Energy Stocks Ready to Pump Out Cash

    Investors have been rewarding companies that are doing a particularly good job of pumping out free cash flow and increasing their shareholder returns.

  • Why MercadoLibre Stock Got Chopped Today

    Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) fell today even though there was no news out on the Latin American e-commerce company. Instead, it was one of a number of high-growth stocks that pulled back sharply today as investors were spooked by fears of rising Treasury yields, which entice investors away from growth stocks and into other options like bonds. MercadoLibre stock finished the day down 5.4% while the 10-year Treasury yield rose 1.6% to 1.48%.

  • Why Nio and Nikola Stocks Are Higher Today, but Canoo Is Sinking

    Names in the electric vehicle sector sometimes move as a group, but three stocks that are doing their own thing today are Nio (NYSE: NIO), Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA), and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV). As of 11:30 a.m. EDT, Nio shares were about 2% higher, while Nikola shares were up nearly 5%. Canoo's move makes sense.

  • Cannabis producer Tilray wins dismissal of shareholder lawsuit in New York

    A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit accusing Tilray Inc, the world's largest cannabis producer by sales, of fraudulently overstating the value of a marketing and revenue-sharing agreement with Authentic Brands Group Inc. U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty in Manhattan said shareholders failed to show that the Canadian company exhibited "conscious misbehavior or recklessness" in trumpeting the agreement, when it knew that regulatory uncertainty over cannabis-based products would dampen customer demand. "Tilray certainly appears to have overestimated, by orders of magnitude, both the value of the ABG Agreement and the likelihood of fortuitous regulatory change," Crotty wrote.

  • Is NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) A Great Investment Pick?

    Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Global Equity Fund” second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 10.70% was recorded by the fund for the Q2 of 2021, beating its Benchmark, the MSCI World Index, which returned 7.89% for the same period. You can take a […]

  • Amazon target cut, Lordstown cut to sell, Coinbase introducing direct deposit of paychecks

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Stock Futures Fall as Bond Yields Hit Three-Month High

    U.S. government bond yields rose amid inflation concerns and stock futures sagged as investors rotated out of interest-rate sensitive technology stocks.

  • Oil nears 3-year high: Grab Exxon, 2 more energy stocks with big dividend yields

    Recent oil price strength could be a timely income opportunity.

  • Crypto is ‘in the early stages’ of a ‘long-term upward trend’: Analyst

    The vast majority of money managers remain cautious on cryptocurrency investing, despite some big name investors putting their money behind digital coins, according to one analyst.

  • Tech Stocks Are Sliding, Oil and Yields Are Surging—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Stock market futures for the Nasdaq-100 fell 1.3% as the technology-heavy index comes under pressure from rising bond yields.

  • Why BioNTech Shares Are Falling

    Shares of COVID-19 vaccine makers, including BioNTech SE - ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX), are trading lower amid continued volatility in the space as investors weigh booster shot progress. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla recently predicted a return to 'normal life' within a year with a likely need for annual shots. Shares of companies in growth sectors are also trading lower amid a rise in the 10-year treasury yield. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.517% Monday morning before dipping to around

  • Oil prices head above $80 per barrel as fuel crisis beds in

    The oil price has not headed above $80 in around three years.