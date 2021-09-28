Worldwide Alcohol Wipes Industry to 2030 - Surge in E-commerce Sales Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alcohol Wipes Market by Fabric Material, End User and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global alcohol wipes market was valued at $568.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,137.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030.



Along with alcohol at least 60% by volume, alcohol wipes contain other additives such as chlorhexidine and benzalkonium chloride, which provide protection against a variety of disease-causing germs. As a result, they exhibit the ability to sanitize high-touch surfaces such as door handles, touch-pads, equipment, and work surfaces in crowded public spaces.



The global alcohol wipes market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, due to rise in awareness of personal hygiene and skin care requirements among consumers, particularly women. Consumers are increasingly using alcohol wipes for basic routines such as skin cleansing and makeup removal. However, as the trend of premiumization is increasing in the market in favor of alcohol-free wipes, the market faces stiff competition from substitutes such as vinegar and bleach, which is expected to act as a key deterrent of the alcohol wipes market.



The market growth is further driven by high demand for alcohol wipes in the healthcare industry. This is attributed to the fact that alcohol serves as an excellent solvent that dissolves dirt, oil, and microorganisms with ease. Moreover, it is a powerful disinfectant with quick drying properties, which boosts its demand in the healthcare industry.

One of the major factors propelling the demand for alcohol wipes is rise in awareness among consumer about hygiene and well-being. Moreover, affordability, packaging, performance, fragrance, sustainability, and texture of the product influence the consumer purchasing decisions.



Furthermore, the product's efficiency is altering traditional cleaning methods in commercial, personal, and household segments, which is expected to boost market growth. Ease of carrying and using the product while driving, trekking, travelling, and visiting public places and participating in outdoor activities is expected to enhance the product demand, thereby augmenting the market growth.



In current scenario, the most recent cleaning chemicals used in hospitals are designed for both cleaning and disinfecting purposes. Manufacturers are adopting new technologies to introduce the most recent and innovative products that will meet healthcare regulatory standards.



With changing demographics and rising COVID-19 cases around the world, industrial users are shifting their preference toward branded hygiene products as a preventive measure against coronavirus. With the world's largest population, the consumption of hygiene products in the highest in Asia-Pacific when compared to other countries. As a result, the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the alcohol wipes market.



The global alcohol wipes market is segmented into fabric material, end user, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of fabric material, the market is bifurcated into natural and synthetic. As per end user, it is divided into personal & household and commercial. According to distribution channel, it is fragmented into supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, e-commerce, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Netherlands, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).



The major players operating in the global alcohol wipes market are Cardinal Health Inc., CleanFinity Brands, Pal International Ltd., Robinson Healthcare Ltd., The Clorox Co., GAMA Healthcare Ltd., Whitminster International, Diamond Wipes International Inc., Clarisan, 3M Company, GOJO Industries Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc, McKesson Cor, and Unilever Group.



This report provides a quantitative analysis of current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global alcohol wipes market from 2021 to 2030 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights potency of the buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking while providing a clear understanding of the present position of the key market players.

The report includes analyses of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments application areas, and growth strategies.

