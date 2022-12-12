U.S. markets close in 3 hours 58 minutes

The Worldwide Aluminum Curtain Wall Industry is Projected to Reach $73.3 Billion by 2031

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aluminum Curtain Wall Market By Type, By Installation, By End user industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aluminum curtain wall market size was valued at $35,340.8 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $73,327.6 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Aluminum curtain wall is one of the optional components of a building. It is a thin wall made of aluminum frame incorporating transparent or opaque panels. This is meant for covering the building from outside and replace the masonry wall.

Aluminum curtain wall can be installed in all kinds residential or commercial buildings. This is owing to the fact that, aluminum curtain wall is strong, light, and easily maintainable. In addition, the availability of different types of aluminum curtain wall such as stick built, semi-unitized, and unitized; extends the usability of aluminum curtain wall in low to high budgeted building construction projects.

The rise in the construction of residential buildings in the developing nations has significantly increased the demand for aluminum curtain wall. In addition, the rise in the global tourism sector has led to the increased number of buildings such as hotels, resorts, and other; thereby, fostering the growth of the aluminum curtain wall market.

Moreover, increase in building improvement activities also drive the growth of the aluminum curtain wall market. However, the fluctuating cost of the materials used in construction aluminum curtain wall is a major factor restraining the growth of the market.

In addition, popularity of facade among the people is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of aluminum curtain wall.

The aluminum curtain wall market is segmented on the basis of product type, installation, end-user industry, and region. By type, the market is categorized into stick built, semi-unitized, and unitized. By installation, the market is bifurcated into new construction, and refurbishment. By end-user industry, it is categorized into residential buildings, and commercial buildings. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players that operate in the global market have adopted key strategies such as partnership, and acquisition to strengthen their market outreach and sustain the stiff competition in the market.

Key companies profiled in the aluminum doors and window market report include Apogee Enterprises, Inc., C.R Laurence Co., Inc., Capitol Aluminum & Glass Corporation, DMC Global (Arcadia, Inc.), Extech Exterior Technologies, Inc., Hansen Group, Kawneer, Inc., Petra Aluminum, Reynaers Aluminum, and Technal UK.

Key Benefits

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the aluminum curtain wall market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing aluminum curtain wall market opportunities.

  • The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the aluminum curtain wall market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global aluminum curtain wall market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1.Market definition and scope
3.2.Key findings
3.2.1.Top investment pockets
3.3.Porter's five forces analysis
3.4.Top player positioning
3.5.Market dynamics
3.5.1.Drivers
3.5.2.Restraints
3.5.3.Opportunities
3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

CHAPTER 4: ALUMINUM CURTAIN WALL MARKET, BY TYPE
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Market size and forecast
4.2 Stick built
4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3 Market analysis by country
4.3 Semi unitized
4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3 Market analysis by country
4.4 Unitized
4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: ALUMINUM CURTAIN WALL MARKET, BY INSTALLATION
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 Market size and forecast
5.2 New Construction
5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3 Market analysis by country
5.3 Refurbishment
5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: ALUMINUM CURTAIN WALL MARKET, BY END USER INDUSTRY
6.1 Overview
6.1.1 Market size and forecast
6.2 Residential
6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3 Market analysis by country
6.3 Commercial
6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: ALUMINUM CURTAIN WALL MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Top winning strategies
8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player
8.4. Competitive Dashboard
8.5. Competitive Heatmap
8.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES
9.1 Apogee Enterprises, Inc.
9.1.1 Company overview
9.1.2 Company snapshot
9.1.3 Operating business segments
9.1.4 Product portfolio
9.1.5 Business performance
9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.2 C.R Laurence Co., Inc.
9.2.1 Company overview
9.2.2 Company snapshot
9.2.3 Operating business segments
9.2.4 Product portfolio
9.2.5 Business performance
9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.3 Capitol Aluminum and Glass Corporation
9.3.1 Company overview
9.3.2 Company snapshot
9.3.3 Operating business segments
9.3.4 Product portfolio
9.3.5 Business performance
9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.4 DMC Global (Arcadia, Inc.)
9.4.1 Company overview
9.4.2 Company snapshot
9.4.3 Operating business segments
9.4.4 Product portfolio
9.4.5 Business performance
9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.5 Extech Exterior Technologies, Inc.
9.5.1 Company overview
9.5.2 Company snapshot
9.5.3 Operating business segments
9.5.4 Product portfolio
9.5.5 Business performance
9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.6 Hansen Group
9.6.1 Company overview
9.6.2 Company snapshot
9.6.3 Operating business segments
9.6.4 Product portfolio
9.6.5 Business performance
9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.7 Kawneer, Inc.
9.7.1 Company overview
9.7.2 Company snapshot
9.7.3 Operating business segments
9.7.4 Product portfolio
9.7.5 Business performance
9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.8 Petra Aluminum
9.8.1 Company overview
9.8.2 Company snapshot
9.8.3 Operating business segments
9.8.4 Product portfolio
9.8.5 Business performance
9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.9 Reynaers Aluminum
9.9.1 Company overview
9.9.2 Company snapshot
9.9.3 Operating business segments
9.9.4 Product portfolio
9.9.5 Business performance
9.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.10 Technal UK
9.10.1 Company overview
9.10.2 Company snapshot
9.10.3 Operating business segments
9.10.4 Product portfolio
9.10.5 Business performance
9.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

