Worldwide Aluminum Die Casting Industry to 2027 - Increasing Investments in Advanced Manufacturing of Aluminium Die Castings Presents Opportunities

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aluminum Die Casting Market Research Report by Chamber Process, by Process, by End Use, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Aluminum Die Casting Market size was estimated at USD 24.00 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 25.37 billion in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.08% to reach USD 36.29 billion by 2027.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Aluminum Die Casting Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Aluminum Die Casting Market, including Alcast Technologies, Alcoa Corporation, Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, Beyonics Pte Ltd., BUVO Castings, Chongqing Chal Precision Aluminium Co., Ltd., Consolidated Metco, Inc., Endurance Technologies Limited, FAIST Ltd. Holdings, GF Casting Solutions, GIBBS, Madison-Kipp Corporation, Martinrea Honsel Germany GmbH, Minda Corporation Ltd., and Ryobi Limited.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Aluminum Die Casting Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Aluminum Die Casting Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Aluminum Die Casting Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Aluminum Die Casting Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Aluminum Die Casting Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Aluminum Die Casting Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Aluminum Die Casting Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Rapid proliferation of industrialization including automotives with hardware manufacturing
5.1.1.2. Potential demand attributed to durability coupled with strength of aluminium die casting
5.1.1.3. Growing trends towards use of fully recyclable and reusable materials
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Availability of cheaper replacement in market
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Increasing investments in advanced manufacturing of aluminium die castings
5.1.3.2. Rising adaptations regarding the automations and robotics in manufacturing units
5.1.3.3. Upsurging utilisation attributed to low fuel consumptions coupled with greenhouse gas emissions
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. High cost associated with the installation of manufacturing cost
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

6. Aluminum Die Casting Market, by Chamber Process
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Cold Chamber Aluminium Die Casting
6.3. Hot Chamber Aluminium Die Casting

7. Aluminum Die Casting Market, by Process
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Pressure Die Casting
7.2.1. High Pressure Die Casting
7.2.2. Low Pressure Die Casting
7.3. Semisolid Die Casting
7.4. Squeeze Die Casting
7.5. Vacuum Die Casting

8. Aluminum Die Casting Market, by End Use
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Building & Construction
8.3. Consumer Durables
8.4. Energy
8.5. Industrial
8.6. Telecommunication
8.7. Transportation

9. Aluminum Die Casting Market, by Application
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Body Parts
9.3. Engine Parts
9.4. Transmission Parts

10. Americas Aluminum Die Casting Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Argentina
10.3. Brazil
10.4. Canada
10.5. Mexico
10.6. United States

11. Asia-Pacific Aluminum Die Casting Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Australia
11.3. China
11.4. India
11.5. Indonesia
11.6. Japan
11.7. Malaysia
11.8. Philippines
11.9. Singapore
11.10. South Korea
11.11. Taiwan
11.12. Thailand

12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Aluminum Die Casting Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. France
12.3. Germany
12.4. Italy
12.5. Netherlands
12.6. Qatar
12.7. Russia
12.8. Saudi Arabia
12.9. South Africa
12.10. Spain
12.11. United Arab Emirates
12.12. United Kingdom

13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
13.1.1. Quadrants
13.1.2. Business Strategy
13.1.3. Product Satisfaction
13.2. Market Ranking Analysis
13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
13.4. Competitive Scenario
13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
13.4.4. Investment & Funding
13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

14. Company Usability Profiles
14.1. Alcast Technologies
14.2. Alcoa Corporation
14.3. Aluminum Corporation of China Limited
14.4. Beyonics Pte Ltd.
14.5. BUVO Castings
14.6. Chongqing Chal Precision Aluminium Co., Ltd.
14.7. Consolidated Metco, Inc.
14.8. Endurance Technologies Limited
14.9. FAIST Ltd. Holdings
14.10. GF Casting Solutions
14.11. GIBBS
14.12. Madison-Kipp Corporation
14.13. Martinrea Honsel Germany GmbH
14.14. Minda Corporation Ltd.
14.15. Ryobi Limited

15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/njapx4

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-aluminum-die-casting-industry-to-2027---increasing-investments-in-advanced-manufacturing-of-aluminium-die-castings-presents-opportunities-301462934.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

