Worldwide Ambulatory IV Infusion Pumps Industry to 2030 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

Research and Markets
·8 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Ambulatory IV Infusion Pumps Market

Global Ambulatory IV Infusion Pumps Market
Global Ambulatory IV Infusion Pumps Market

Dublin, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ambulatory IV Infusion Pumps Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030, By Therapy, Patient Care Settings, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists; marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global ambulatory iv infusion pumps market as it emerges from the COVID 19 shut down.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12 geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.

Description:

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for ambulatory iv infusion pumps? How does the market relate to the overall economy; demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The ambulatory iv infusion pumps market global report answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics; size and growth; segmentation; regional and country breakdowns; competitive landscape; market shares; trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider ambulatory iv infusion pumps market; and compares it with other markets.

This report describes and explains the global ambulatory IV infusion pumps market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for 2025-2030. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The global ambulatory IV infusion pumps market reached a value of nearly $734.7 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4%since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $734.7 million in 2020 to $820.8 million in 2025 at a rate of 2.2%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.2% from 2025 and reach $915.5 million in 2030.

Growth in the historic period in the ambulatory IV infusion pumps market resulted from rapid growth in the elderly population, economic growth in emerging markets, and technological advancements. The market was restrained by increase in adoption of refurbished or rented ambulatory IV infusion pumps due to high cost, safety concerns due to product recalls and high costs of pumps.

Going forward, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing demand for improved infusion pumps, COVID-19 impact, rise in healthcare expenditure, and increasing oncology cases in the geriatric population will drive the growth in the ambulatory IV infusion pumps market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the market in the future include stringent regulations, lack of skilled and trained professionals to administer drugs, and low healthcare awareness.

The market is segmented by therapy into chemotherapy infusion pump, anti-infective infusion pump, and others. The anti-infective infusion pump was the largest segment of the ambulatory IV infusion pumps market segmented by therapy, accounting for 47.9% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the chemotherapy infusion pump segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the ambulatory IV infusion pumps market segmented by therapy, at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2020-2025.

The ambulatory IV infusion pumps market is also segmented by end-user into hospitals, home healthcare, and others. The hospitals market was the largest segment of the ambulatory IV infusion pumps market segmented by end-user, accounting for 59.6% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the home healthcare segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the ambulatory IV infusion pumps market segmented by end-user, at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2020-2025.

The ambulatory IV infusion pumps market is also segmented by application into anti-infective, chemotherapy/oncology, diabetes, gastroenterology, analgesia/pain management, pediatrics/neonatology, hematology, and other applications. The anti-infective was the largest segment of the ambulatory IV infusion pumps market segmented by application, accounting for 47.9% of the total in 2020. Going forward, chemotherapy/oncology segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the ambulatory IV infusion pumps market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2020-2025.

North America was the largest region in the ambulatory IV infusion pumps market, accounting for 35.3% of the total in 2020. It was followed by the Western Europe, Eastern Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the ambulatory IV infusion pumps market will be Eastern Europe and Western Europe where growth will be at CAGRs of 3.2% and 2.3% respectively during 2020-2025. These will be followed by Asia Pacific and Middle East, where the markets are expected to register CAGRs of 2.1% and 2.1% respectively during 2020-2025.

The global ambulatory IV infusion pumps market is concentrated, with a small number of large players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 69.74% of the total market in 2020. Major players in the market include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Baxter International, B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Smiths Medical, and ICU Medical, Inc.

The top opportunities in the ambulatory IV infusion pumps market segmented by therapy will arise in the anti-infective infusion pump segment, which will gain $41.8million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the ambulatory IV infusion pumps market segmented by end-user will arise in hospital segment, which will gain $67.6 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the ambulatory IV infusion pumps market segmented by application will arise in anti-infective segment, which will gain $41.8 million of global annual sales by 2025. The ambulatory IV infusion pumps market size will gain the most in the USA at $25.4 million.

Market-trend-based strategies for the players operating in the ambulatory IV infusion pumps market includes focusing on smart ambulatory infusion pumps devices and software, developing new product, deploying technologies, and consider acquiring smaller drug delivery device companies.

Player-adopted strategies in the ambulatory IV infusion pumps market includes strengthening its product offering by focusing on introducing new products, expanding its product portfolio, launching new technology, strategic partnerships, and expanding business by investing in new manufacturing plants.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Ambulatory IV Infusion Pumps Market Executive Summary

2. Table of Contents

3. List of Figures

4. List of Tables

5. Report Structure

6. Introduction
6.1. Segmentation By Geography
6.2. Segmentation By Therapy
6.3. Segmentation By End-User
6.4. Segmentation By Application

7. Ambulatory IV Infusion Pumps Market Characteristics
7.1. Market Definition
7.2. Market Segmentation By Therapy
7.2.1. Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps
7.2.2. Anti-Infective Infusion Pumps
7.2.3. Others
7.3. Market Segmentation By Patient Care Setting
7.3.1. Hospitals
7.3.2. Home Healthcare
7.3.3. Others
7.4. Market Segmentation By Application
7.4.1. Chemotherapy/Oncology
7.4.2. Diabetes
7.4.3. Gastroenterology
7.4.4. Analgesia/Pain Management
7.4.5. Pediatrics/Neonatology
7.4.6. Hematology
7.4.7. Anti-Infective
7.4.8. Others

8. Ambulatory IV Infusion Pumps Market Trends And Strategies
8.1. Developing Smart Ambulatory Infusion Pumps
8.2. Technology And Analytics For Error Reduction
8.3. Increasing Number Of Partnerships
8.4. New Product Launches And Product Expansion

9. Impact Of COVID-19 On The Ambulatory IV Infusion Pumps Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Impact On Supply Chain
9.3. Increase In Demand
9.4. Increasing Products Approvals To Combat COVID-19
9.5. Impact On Companies
9.6. Future Outlook

10. Global Ambulatory IV Infusion Pumps Market Size And Growth
10.1. Market Size
10.2. Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2020, Value ($ Million)
10.2.1. Drivers Of The Market 2015 - 2020
10.2.2. Restraints On The Market 2015 - 2020
10.3. Forecast Market Growth, 2020 - 2025, 2030F, Value ($ Million)
10.3.1. Drivers Of The Market 2020 - 2025
10.3.2. Restraints On The Market 2020 - 2025

11. Global Ambulatory IV Infusion Pumps Market Segmentation
11.1. Global Ambulatory IV Infusion Pumps Market, Segmentation By Therapy, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)
11.2. Global Ambulatory IV Infusion Pumps Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)
11.3. Global Ambulatory IV Infusion Pumps Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

12. Ambulatory IV Infusion Pumps Market, Regional And Country Analysis
12.1. Global Ambulatory IV Infusion Pumps Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)
12.2. Global Ambulatory IV Infusion Pumps Market, By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tbja90

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


