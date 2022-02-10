Worldwide Amino Acids Industry to 2027 - Players Include Iris Biotech, BI Nutraceuticals and Wacker Chemie Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Amino Acids Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global amino acids market reached a volume of 10.3 Million Tons in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach 13.8 Million Tons by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.7% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins and form a significant part of both animal and human nutrition. In the human body, they are required for vital processes such as the synthesis of neurotransmitters and hormones. Amino acids are found in abundance in red meat, seafood, eggs, dairy products, quinoa and soy products. They are beneficial for strengthening the immune system, fighting arthritis and cancer, treating tinnitus and rectal diseases. Nowadays, the demand for amino acids is rising as they aid in improving conditions like depression, sleep disorders, premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD), smoking cessation, bruxism and attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)



Rising health-consciousness among consumers has increased the demand for nutritious foods. This has prompted food and beverage manufacturers to introduce products fortified with essential nutrients, such as amino acids, thereby leading to an increase in their demand. In addition, bodybuilders and athletes are increasingly preferring protein-rich products to enhance their performance and improve muscle development. Some of these products include sports supplements, such as energy drinks, nutrition bars, low carbohydrate foods and nutrition supplements. Further, amino acids are used in animal feed to meet the protein requirements of the animals. Moreover, constant developments in the field of biotechnology have played a significant role in the production of proteinogenic amino acids, which are incorporated into proteins during translation



The publisher's latest report provides a deep insight into the global amino acid market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro-overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the amino acids market in any manner

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being AjinomotoCo., Inc., Kyowa Hakko Bio. Co. Ltd., Amino GmbH , Bill Barr & Company, Iris Biotech GmbH, Taiwan Amino Acids Co. Ltd., BI Nutraceuticals, Sichuan Tongsheng Amino acid Co., Ltd, Wacker Chemie AG , CJ CheilJedang Corp., Donboo Amino Acid Co., Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company.



