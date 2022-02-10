U.S. markets open in 1 hour 18 minutes

Worldwide Amino Acids Industry to 2027 - Players Include Iris Biotech, BI Nutraceuticals and Wacker Chemie Among Others

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Amino Acids Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global amino acids market reached a volume of 10.3 Million Tons in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach 13.8 Million Tons by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.7% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins and form a significant part of both animal and human nutrition. In the human body, they are required for vital processes such as the synthesis of neurotransmitters and hormones. Amino acids are found in abundance in red meat, seafood, eggs, dairy products, quinoa and soy products. They are beneficial for strengthening the immune system, fighting arthritis and cancer, treating tinnitus and rectal diseases. Nowadays, the demand for amino acids is rising as they aid in improving conditions like depression, sleep disorders, premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD), smoking cessation, bruxism and attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)

Rising health-consciousness among consumers has increased the demand for nutritious foods. This has prompted food and beverage manufacturers to introduce products fortified with essential nutrients, such as amino acids, thereby leading to an increase in their demand. In addition, bodybuilders and athletes are increasingly preferring protein-rich products to enhance their performance and improve muscle development. Some of these products include sports supplements, such as energy drinks, nutrition bars, low carbohydrate foods and nutrition supplements. Further, amino acids are used in animal feed to meet the protein requirements of the animals. Moreover, constant developments in the field of biotechnology have played a significant role in the production of proteinogenic amino acids, which are incorporated into proteins during translation

The publisher's latest report provides a deep insight into the global amino acid market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro-overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the amino acids market in any manner

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being AjinomotoCo., Inc., Kyowa Hakko Bio. Co. Ltd., Amino GmbH , Bill Barr & Company, Iris Biotech GmbH, Taiwan Amino Acids Co. Ltd., BI Nutraceuticals, Sichuan Tongsheng Amino acid Co., Ltd, Wacker Chemie AG , CJ CheilJedang Corp., Donboo Amino Acid Co., Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global amino acids market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global amino acids market?

  • What are the key regions in the global amino acids market?

  • What are the key applications in the global amino acids market?

  • Which are the primary raw materials in the global amino acids market?

  • Which are the popular product types in the global amino acids market?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the global amino acids market?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global amino acids market?

  • What is the structure of the global amino acids market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the global amino acids market?

  • How are amino acids manufactured?

  • What are the price trends of amino acids?

  • What are the import and export trends of amino acids?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Properties
4.3 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Amino Acids Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.2.1 Volume Trends
5.2.2 Value Trends
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Raw Material
5.6 Market Breakup by Application
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast
5.8.1 Volume Trends
5.8.2 Value Trends
5.9 SWOT Analysis
5.9.1 Overview
5.9.2 Strengths
5.9.3 Weaknesses
5.9.4 Opportunities
5.9.5 Threats
5.10 Value Chain Analysis
5.10.1 Overview
5.10.2 Research and Development
5.10.3 Raw Material Procurement
5.10.4 Manufacturing
5.10.5 Distribution
5.10.6 Export
5.10.7 End-Use
5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.11.1 Overview
5.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.11.4 Degree of Competition
5.11.5 Threat of New Entrants
5.11.6 Threat of Substitutes
5.12 Price Analysis
5.12.1 Key Price Indicators
5.12.2 Price Structure
5.12.3 Price Trends

6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Glutamic Acids
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Lysine
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Methionine
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Threonine
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Phenylalanine
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Tryptophan
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast
6.7 Citrulline
6.7.1 Market Trends
6.7.2 Market Forecast
6.8 Glycine
6.8.1 Market Trends
6.8.2 Market Forecast
6.9 Glutamine
6.9.1 Market Trends
6.9.2 Market Forecast
6.10 Creatine
6.10.1 Market Trends
6.10.2 Market Forecast
6.11 Arginine
6.11.1 Market Trends
6.11.2 Market Forecast
6.12 Valine
6.12.1 Market Trends
6.12.2 Market Forecast
6.13 Leucine
6.13.1 Market Trends
6.13.2 Market Forecast
6.14 Iso-Leucine
6.14.1 Market Trends
6.14.2 Market Forecast
6.15 Proline
6.15.1 Market Trends
6.15.2 Market Forecast
6.16 Serine
6.16.1 Market Trends
6.16.2 Market Forecast
6.17 Tyrosine
6.17.1 Market Trends
6.17.2 Market Forecast
6.18 Others
6.18.1 Market Trends
6.18.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Raw Material
7.1 Plant Based
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Animal Based
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Animal Feed
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Food
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Healthcare
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 Asia Pacific
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Europe
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 North America
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Latin America
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Middle East and Africa
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast

10 Imports and Exports
10.1 Imports by Major Countries
10.2 Exports by Major Countries

11 Amino Acids Manufacturing Process
11.1 Product Overview
11.2 Raw Material Requirement
11.3 Detailed Production Process
11.4 Various Unit Operation Involved
11.5 Production Process by Key Players
11.6 Key Market Drivers and Risk Factors

12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Market Structure
12.2 Key Players
12.3 Profiles of Key Players
12.3.1 AjinomotoCo., Inc.
12.3.2 Kyowa Hakko Bio. Co. Ltd.
12.3.3 Amino GmbH
12.3.4 Bill Barr & Company
12.3.5 Iris Biotech GmbH
12.3.6 Taiwan Amino Acids Co. Ltd.
12.3.7 BI Nutraceuticals
12.3.8 Sichuan Tongsheng Amino acid Co., Ltd
12.3.9 Wacker Chemie AG
12.3.10 CJ CheilJedang Corp.
12.3.11 Donboo Amino Acid Co., Ltd.
12.3.12 Evonik Industries AG
12.3.13 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ibpj7n

