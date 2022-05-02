U.S. markets open in 1 hour 21 minutes

The Worldwide Ammonia Industry is Expected to Reach $78 Billion by 2026

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Ammonia Market

Global Ammonia Market
Global Ammonia Market

Dublin, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ammonia Market (by Application & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ammonia market is expected to record a value of US$78.60 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.59%, for the time period of 2022-2026.

The factors such as growing demand for nitrogen, growing potentials of green ammonia as marine fuel, increasing demand for urea, increasing use of margarine, expansion of explosive industry and increasing demand for semiconductor would drive the growth of the market. However, the market growth would be challenged by higher initial capital requirements for green ammonia plant infrastructure and health effects of ammonia exposure. A few notable trends may include increasing manufacturing of pharmaceuticals, growing production of low-carbon hydrogen, upsurge in ammonia capacity and rising need for eco-friendly refrigerants.

The global ammonia market is highly competitive in nature and is currently witnessing constant price fluctuations. The industry is marked by the presence of global market players that are investing in the research & development activities for innovating new and developed processes. Owing to this, the adoption of ammonia is highly encouraged across various industries, which is accelerating the growth of the global ammonia market.

Scope of the report

  • The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global ammonia market

  • The major regional markets (Asia Pacific, North America and Europe ROW), along with the country coverage of the U.S. have been analyzed.

  • The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

  • The company profiles of leading players (BASF SE Nutrien, Yara International, Orica, CF Industries and OCI) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

2. COVID-19 Impact
2.1 Negative Impact on Agrochemical Industry
2.2 Decline in Petroleum Production
2.3 Downfall in the Copper Mine Production
2.4 Halt in the Textile Industry

3. Global Market
3.1 Global Ammonia Market by Value
3.2 Global Ammonia Market Forecast by Value
3.3 Global Ammonia Market Value by Application
3.3.1 Global Fertilizer Ammonia Market by Value
3.3.2 Global Fertilizer Ammonia Market Forecast by Value
3.3.3 Global Refrigerant Ammonia Market by Value
3.3.4 Global Refrigerant Ammonia Market Forecast by Value
3.3.5 Global Pharmaceutical Ammonia Market by Value
3.3.6 Global Pharmaceutical Ammonia Market Forecast by Value
3.3.7 Global Textile Ammonia Market by Value
3.3.8 Global Textile Ammonia Market Forecast by Value
3.4 Global Ammonia Market by Regions
3.5 Global Ammonia Market by Volume
3.6 Global Ammonia Market Forecast by Volume

4. Regional Market
4.1 Asia Pacific
4.1.1 Asia Pacific Ammonia Market by Value
4.1.2 Asia Pacific Ammonia Market Forecast by Value
4.2 North America
4.2.1 North America Ammonia Market by Value
4.2.2 North America Ammonia Market Forecast by Value
4.2.3 North America Ammonia Market Value by Regions
4.2.4 The U.S. Ammonia Market by Value
4.2.5 The U.S. Ammonia Market Forecast by Value
4.2.6 The U.S. Ammonia Market Value by Product Type
4.2.7 The U.S. Liquid Ammonia Market by Value
4.2.8 The U.S. Liquid Ammonia Market Forecast by Value
4.2.9 The U.S. Gas Ammonia Market by Value
4.2.10 The U.S. Gas Ammonia Market Forecast by Value
4.2.11 The U.S. Power Ammonia Market by Value
4.2.12 The U.S. Power Ammonia Market Forecast by Value
4.2.13 The U.S. Ammonia Production Volume
4.2.14 The U.S. Ammonia Consumption Volume
4.2.15 The U.S. Ammonia Export Volume
4.2.16 The U.S. Ammonia Import Volume
4.2.17 The U.S. Ammonia Import Volume by Region
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe Ammonia Market by Value
4.3.2 Europe Ammonia Market Forecast by Value
4.4 ROW
4.4.1 ROW Ammonia Market by Value
4.4.2 ROW Ammonia Market Forecast by Value

5. Market Dynamics
5.1 Growth Drivers
5.1.1 Growing Demand for Nitrogen
5.1.2 Growing Potentials of Green Ammonia as Marine Fuel
5.1.3 Increasing Demand for Urea
5.1.4 Increasing Use of Margarine
5.1.5 Expansion of Explosives Industry
5.1.6 Increase in Demand for Semiconductor
5.2 Key Trends & Developments
5.2.1 Increasing Manufacturing of Pharmaceuticals
5.2.2 Growing Production of Low-Carbon Hydrogen
5.2.3 Upsurge in Ammonia Capacity
5.2.4 Rising Need for Eco-friendly Refrigerants
5.3 Challenges
5.3.1 Higher Initial Capital Requirements for Green Ammonia Plant Infrastructure
5.3.2 Health Effects of Ammonia Exposure

6. Company Profiles
6.1 BASF SE
6.1.1 Business Overview
6.2 Nutrien
6.2.1 Business Overview
6.3 Yara International
6.3.1 Business Overview
6.4 Orica
6.4.1 Business Overview
6.5 CF Industries
6.5.1 Business Overview
6.6 OCI
6.6.1 Business Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yevfb1

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


