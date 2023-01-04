Worldwide Ammonia Market Forecast to 2030 - Major Capacity Additions to Come from China, Russia and the US

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ammonia Market Forecast by Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx), Region, Top Countries and Companies, Feedstock, Key Planned and Announced Projects, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Ammonia capacity is poised to see considerable growth over the upcoming years, potentially increasing from 238.41 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) in 2021 to 288.61 mtpa in 2030.

Around 102 planned and announced plants are slated to come online by 2030, primarily in the Former Soviet Union (FSU), Asia, and the Middle East. Among countries the major capacity additions are from China, Russia and the US with 67.9 mtpa, 20.7 mtpa, and 18.8 mtpa respectively.



Source: GlobalData

