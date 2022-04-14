U.S. markets close in 1 hour 46 minutes

The Worldwide Anesthesia Devices Industry is Expected to Reach $21.4 Billion by 2027

·7 min read

DUBLIN, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Anesthesia Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By End User (Hospital, Clinics, and Ambulatory Service Centres), By Product, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Anesthesia Device Market size is expected to reach $21.4 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 8.0% CAGR during the forecast period.

Anesthesia is a medical procedure used for controlling pain during surgery. This procedure is conducted with the help of anesthesia devices through pharmaceutical named anesthetics which lead to loss of sensation that includes paralysis, amnesia, and analgesia. These devices are used while conducting various surgical procedures like ophthalmology, cardiology, dental & neurology for sedation for managing pain and controlling blood pressure, blood flow, heart rate & rhythm, and breathing.

The needs for anesthesia monitoring devices depend on the surgery going on in the operation room. An anesthesia device must include continuous assessment through measuring ventilation, circulation, temperature & oxygenation of patients. There is a need for a high level of monitoring till the time patient completely recovers from the anesthesia. Due to the spread of various diseases, surgical procedures are rapidly increasing all over the globe.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has drastically affected the economy of the world. The pandemic situation has resulted in the reduction of hospital activities. Most of the healthcare centers cancelled their scheduled & elective surgeries due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases. As per the report of the British Journal of Surgery, around 585,000 elective surgeries were postponed and a large number of elective surgeries were cancelled across the world during the initial period of the COVID-19 situation.

The pandemic has led to disruption in chronic diseases management & patient monitoring. Many of the patients avoided visiting hospitals & surgeries were delayed. Additionally, the supply chains of final products and raw material anesthesia devices were disrupted due to restrictions over trade and the imposition of lockdown.

Market Growth Factors:

Increasing Aged Population

The number of aged people is continuously increasing across the world. Certain issues are associated with the aging of the musculoskeletal system which may result in changes in bones and soft tissues. The risk of fractures due to alteration in bone-like osteoporosis & osteomalacia and various other chronic diseases is more likely to happen in old age people. Osteoarthritis is one of the common musculoskeletal diseases found in the elder population.

In addition, hearing loss, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes, dementia, cataracts & refractive errors, and many other diseases are commonly found in most old-aged persons. Also, aged people have more chances of complex health conditions which may contribute to serious internal injuries inside and even lead to death.

Advancement in technology

The rising advancement in technology, rapid urbanization, increased prevelance of certain serious health issues such as cardiovascular diseases, certain type of cancers, etc. is increasing the demand for better facilities in healthcare industry. Increasing investment in the healthcare sector by various private and government groups has resulted in the rising adoption of technologically advanced devices by various health care centers which not only eases their work but provides convenience to patients as well as the patients' treatment is expected to also surge the need for such medical products.

Marketing Restraining Factor:

Side effects of Anesthesia

General anesthesia has a number of side effects. The device used to keep airways open may cause sore throat, additionally; the airways device can also cause drowsiness, vision problems, dizziness, damage to teeth and various other issues. Even, general anesthesia also involves the risk of serious complications such as brain damage, heart attack, and stroke. This risk depends on various factors such as patients' age, allergies, sex, present medical condition and the recent use of alcohol, tobacco and drugs.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1 Overview
2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario
2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market
2.2.1 Market Drivers
2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global
3.1 KBV Cardinal Matrix
3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments
3.2.1 Acquisitions and Mergers
3.2.2 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements
3.2.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions
3.2.4 Approvals and Trials
3.3 Top Winning Strategies
3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2017-2021)
3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Acquisitions and Mergers: 2017, Feb - 2021, Jan) Leading Players

Chapter 4. Global Anesthesia Devices Market by End User
4.1 Global Hospital Market by Region
4.2 Global Clinics Market by Region
4.3 Global Ambulatory Service Centres Market by Region

Chapter 5. Global Anesthesia Devices Market by Product
5.1 Global Anesthesia Delivery Machine Market by Region
5.2 Global Anesthesia Monitors Market by Region
5.3 Global Anesthesia Information Management Systems (AIMS) Market by Region
5.4 Global Anesthesia Disposables & Accessories Market by Region
5.5 Global Anesthesia Devices Market by Anesthesia Disposables & Accessories Type
5.5.1 Global Anesthesia Masks Market by Region
5.5.2 Global Anesthesia Circuits Market by Region
5.5.3 Global Laryngoscopes Market by Region
5.5.4 Global HME Market by Region
5.5.5 Global Others Market by Region

Chapter 6. Global Anesthesia Devices Market by Application
6.1 Global Orthopedics Market by Region
6.2 Global Dental Market by Region
6.3 Global Cardiology Market by Region
6.4 Global Urology Market by Region
6.5 Global Ophthalmology Market by Region
6.6 Global Others Market by Region

Chapter 7. Global Anesthesia Devices Market by Region

Chapter 8. Company Profiles
8.1 Ambu A/S
8.1.1 Company Overview
8.1.2 Financial Analysis
8.1.3 Segment & Regional Analysis
8.2 General Electric (GE) Co. (GE Healthcare)
8.2.1 Company Overview
8.2.2 Financial Analysis
8.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
8.2.4 Research & Development Expense
8.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:
8.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
8.2.6 SWOT Analysis
8.3 Becton, Dickinson and Company
8.3.1 Company Overview
8.3.2 Financial Analysis
8.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
8.3.4 Research & Development Expense
8.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:
8.3.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers
8.4 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
8.4.1 Company Overview
8.4.2 Financial Analysis
8.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
8.4.4 Research & Development Expense
8.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:
8.4.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
8.4.5.2 Approvals and Trials:
8.4.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers
8.5 Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
8.5.1 Company Overview
8.5.2 Financial Analysis
8.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
8.5.4 Research & Development Expense
8.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:
8.5.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
8.6 Smith & Nephew PLC
8.6.1 Company Overview
8.6.2 Financial Analysis
8.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
8.6.4 Research & Development Expense
8.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:
8.6.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
8.6.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers
8.7 SunMed, LLC
8.7.1 Company Overview
8.7.2 Recent strategies and developments:
8.7.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
8.8 3M Company
8.8.1 Company Overview
8.8.2 Financial Analysis
8.8.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
8.8.4 Research & Development Expense
8.8.5 Recent strategies and developments:
8.8.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers
8.9 Teleflex, Inc.
8.9.1 Company Overview
8.9.2 Financial Analysis
8.9.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
8.9.4 Research & Development Expense
8.9.5 Recent strategies and developments:
8.9.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers
8.10. B. Braun Melsungen AG
8.10.1 Company Overview
8.10.2 Financial Analysis
8.10.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
8.10.4 Research & Development Expenses

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g106o7

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-anesthesia-devices-industry-is-expected-to-reach-21-4-billion-by-2027--301525920.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

