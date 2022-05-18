The Worldwide Animal Feed Industry is Projected to Reach $589.4 Billion by 2027

Company Logo

Dublin, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Animal Feed Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global animal feed market reached a value of US$ 482.1 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 589.4 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.5% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Animal feed refers to the food products grown and manufactured for the consumption of ruminants, poultry, swine, aquatic animals, etc. It is produced through blending products with high nutritional content such as silage, hay, straw, oils, sprouted grains and legumes. It is rich in proteins, fibers, carbohydrates, minerals, enzymes, acidifiers, antibiotics, and antioxidants, which further enriches the animal produce, including milk, eggs and meat. The feed also acts as a source of energy to sustain life processes and support muscular activity in the animals.

The rising demand for meat and animal-based products and the consequent increase in commercial livestock production are the key factors driving the growth of the market. Owing to the growing health-consciousness among consumers, there is a burgeoning demand for dairy and meat products as a source of various nutrients, which is positively impacting the need for animal feed.

Furthermore, increasing awareness regarding the health benefits of algae-based ingredients in animal feed is another major factor driving the growth of the market. Microalgae plays a crucial role in enriching animal feed with nutrients for the early developmental stages of the livestock. It also ensures the production of premium quality eggs, milk and meat while boosting physical growth.

Additionally, vendors are incorporating non-Genetically Modified Organisms (non-GMO) crops in animal feed to meet the consumers' demand for all-natural food sources. Other factors, including rising expenditure capacity of consumers, extensive research and development (R&D) and the implementation of favorable government policies promoting the use of quality animal feed, are expected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, Charoen Pokphand Group, Dupont De Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG (RAG-Stiftung), ForFarmers N.V., Kemin Industries Inc., Nutreco N.V (SHV Holdings), Perdue Farms Inc. and Tyson Foods Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Animal Feed Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Form

6.1 Pellets

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Crumbles

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Mash

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Animal Type

7.1 Swine

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Breakup by Type

7.1.2.1 Starter

7.1.2.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2.1.2 Market Forecast

7.1.2.2 Finisher

7.1.2.2.1 Market Trends

7.1.2.2.2 Market Forecast

7.1.2.3 Grower

7.1.2.3.1 Market Trends

7.1.2.3.2 Market Forecast

7.1.3 Market Forecast

7.2 Ruminants

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Breakup by Type

7.2.2.1 Calves

7.2.2.1.1 Market Trends

7.2.2.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2.2.2 Dairy Cattle

7.2.2.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2.2.2 Market Forecast

7.2.2.3 Beef Cattle

7.2.2.3.1 Market Trends

7.2.2.3.2 Market Forecast

7.2.2.4 Others

7.2.2.4.1 Market Trends

7.2.2.4.2 Market Forecast

7.2.3 Market Forecast

7.3 Poultry

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Breakup by Type

7.3.2.1 Broilers

7.3.2.1.1 Market Trends

7.3.2.1.2 Market Forecast

7.3.2.2 Layers

7.3.2.2.1 Market Trends

7.3.2.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3.2.3 Turkeys

7.3.2.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2.3.2 Market Forecast

7.3.2.4 Others

7.3.2.4.1 Market Trends

7.3.2.4.2 Market Forecast

7.3.3 Market Forecast

7.4 Aquaculture

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Breakup by Type

7.4.2.1 Carps

7.4.2.1.1 Market Trends

7.4.2.1.2 Market Forecast

7.4.2.2 Crustaceans

7.4.2.2.1 Market Trends

7.4.2.2.2 Market Forecast

7.4.2.3 Mackeral

7.4.2.3.1 Market Trends

7.4.2.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4.2.4 Milkfish

7.4.2.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2.4.2 Market Forecast

7.4.2.5 Mollusks

7.4.2.5.1 Market Trends

7.4.2.5.2 Market Forecast

7.4.2.6 Salmon

7.4.2.6.1 Market Trends

7.4.2.6.2 Market Forecast

7.4.2.7 Others

7.4.2.7.1 Market Trends

7.4.2.7.2 Market Forecast

7.4.3 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Ingredient

8.1 Cereals

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Oilseed Meal

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Molasses

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Fish Oil and Fish Meal

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Additives

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Breakup by Type

8.5.2.1 Antibiotics

8.5.2.1.1 Market Trends

8.5.2.1.2 Market Forecast

8.5.2.2 Vitamins

8.5.2.2.1 Market Trends

8.5.2.2.2 Market Forecast

8.5.2.3 Antioxidants

8.5.2.3.1 Market Trends

8.5.2.3.2 Market Forecast

8.5.2.4 Amino Acids

8.5.2.4.1 Market Trends

8.5.2.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5.2.5 Feed Enzymes

8.5.2.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2.5.2 Market Forecast

8.5.2.6 Feed Acidifiers

8.5.2.6.1 Market Trends

8.5.2.6.2 Market Forecast

8.5.2.7 Others

8.5.2.7.1 Market Trends

8.5.2.7.2 Market Forecast

8.5.3 Market Forecast

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Cargill Incorporated

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 Charoen Pokphand Group

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Dupont De Nemours Inc.

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.5 Evonik Industries AG (RAG-Stiftung)

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 ForFarmers N.V.

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.7 Kemin Industries Inc.

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 Nutreco N.V (SHV Holdings)

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.9 Perdue Farms Inc.

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Tyson Foods Inc.

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/862rha

