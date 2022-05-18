U.S. markets open in 2 hours 14 minutes

The Worldwide Animal Feed Industry is Projected to Reach $589.4 Billion by 2027

Research and Markets
·8 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Animal Feed Market

Global Animal Feed Market
Global Animal Feed Market

Dublin, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Animal Feed Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global animal feed market reached a value of US$ 482.1 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 589.4 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.5% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Animal feed refers to the food products grown and manufactured for the consumption of ruminants, poultry, swine, aquatic animals, etc. It is produced through blending products with high nutritional content such as silage, hay, straw, oils, sprouted grains and legumes. It is rich in proteins, fibers, carbohydrates, minerals, enzymes, acidifiers, antibiotics, and antioxidants, which further enriches the animal produce, including milk, eggs and meat. The feed also acts as a source of energy to sustain life processes and support muscular activity in the animals.

The rising demand for meat and animal-based products and the consequent increase in commercial livestock production are the key factors driving the growth of the market. Owing to the growing health-consciousness among consumers, there is a burgeoning demand for dairy and meat products as a source of various nutrients, which is positively impacting the need for animal feed.

Furthermore, increasing awareness regarding the health benefits of algae-based ingredients in animal feed is another major factor driving the growth of the market. Microalgae plays a crucial role in enriching animal feed with nutrients for the early developmental stages of the livestock. It also ensures the production of premium quality eggs, milk and meat while boosting physical growth.

Additionally, vendors are incorporating non-Genetically Modified Organisms (non-GMO) crops in animal feed to meet the consumers' demand for all-natural food sources. Other factors, including rising expenditure capacity of consumers, extensive research and development (R&D) and the implementation of favorable government policies promoting the use of quality animal feed, are expected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, Charoen Pokphand Group, Dupont De Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG (RAG-Stiftung), ForFarmers N.V., Kemin Industries Inc., Nutreco N.V (SHV Holdings), Perdue Farms Inc. and Tyson Foods Inc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report
1. What was the size of the global animal feed market in 2021?
2. What is the expected growth rate of the global animal feed market during 2022-2027?
3. What are the key factors driving the global animal feed market?
4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global animal feed market?
5. What is the breakup of the global animal feed market based on the form?
6. What is the breakup of the global animal feed market based on the animal type?
7. What is the breakup of the global animal feed market based on the ingredient?
8. What are the key regions in the global animal feed market?
9. Who are the key players/companies in the global animal feed market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Animal Feed Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Form
6.1 Pellets
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Crumbles
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Mash
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Others
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Animal Type
7.1 Swine
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Breakup by Type
7.1.2.1 Starter
7.1.2.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2.1.2 Market Forecast
7.1.2.2 Finisher
7.1.2.2.1 Market Trends
7.1.2.2.2 Market Forecast
7.1.2.3 Grower
7.1.2.3.1 Market Trends
7.1.2.3.2 Market Forecast
7.1.3 Market Forecast
7.2 Ruminants
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Breakup by Type
7.2.2.1 Calves
7.2.2.1.1 Market Trends
7.2.2.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2.2.2 Dairy Cattle
7.2.2.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2.2.2 Market Forecast
7.2.2.3 Beef Cattle
7.2.2.3.1 Market Trends
7.2.2.3.2 Market Forecast
7.2.2.4 Others
7.2.2.4.1 Market Trends
7.2.2.4.2 Market Forecast
7.2.3 Market Forecast
7.3 Poultry
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Breakup by Type
7.3.2.1 Broilers
7.3.2.1.1 Market Trends
7.3.2.1.2 Market Forecast
7.3.2.2 Layers
7.3.2.2.1 Market Trends
7.3.2.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3.2.3 Turkeys
7.3.2.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2.3.2 Market Forecast
7.3.2.4 Others
7.3.2.4.1 Market Trends
7.3.2.4.2 Market Forecast
7.3.3 Market Forecast
7.4 Aquaculture
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Breakup by Type
7.4.2.1 Carps
7.4.2.1.1 Market Trends
7.4.2.1.2 Market Forecast
7.4.2.2 Crustaceans
7.4.2.2.1 Market Trends
7.4.2.2.2 Market Forecast
7.4.2.3 Mackeral
7.4.2.3.1 Market Trends
7.4.2.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4.2.4 Milkfish
7.4.2.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2.4.2 Market Forecast
7.4.2.5 Mollusks
7.4.2.5.1 Market Trends
7.4.2.5.2 Market Forecast
7.4.2.6 Salmon
7.4.2.6.1 Market Trends
7.4.2.6.2 Market Forecast
7.4.2.7 Others
7.4.2.7.1 Market Trends
7.4.2.7.2 Market Forecast
7.4.3 Market Forecast
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Ingredient
8.1 Cereals
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Oilseed Meal
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Molasses
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Fish Oil and Fish Meal
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Additives
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Breakup by Type
8.5.2.1 Antibiotics
8.5.2.1.1 Market Trends
8.5.2.1.2 Market Forecast
8.5.2.2 Vitamins
8.5.2.2.1 Market Trends
8.5.2.2.2 Market Forecast
8.5.2.3 Antioxidants
8.5.2.3.1 Market Trends
8.5.2.3.2 Market Forecast
8.5.2.4 Amino Acids
8.5.2.4.1 Market Trends
8.5.2.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5.2.5 Feed Enzymes
8.5.2.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2.5.2 Market Forecast
8.5.2.6 Feed Acidifiers
8.5.2.6.1 Market Trends
8.5.2.6.2 Market Forecast
8.5.2.7 Others
8.5.2.7.1 Market Trends
8.5.2.7.2 Market Forecast
8.5.3 Market Forecast
8.6 Others
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 Cargill Incorporated
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.3 Charoen Pokphand Group
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 Dupont De Nemours Inc.
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.5 Evonik Industries AG (RAG-Stiftung)
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 ForFarmers N.V.
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.7 Kemin Industries Inc.
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 Nutreco N.V (SHV Holdings)
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.9 Perdue Farms Inc.
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 Tyson Foods Inc.
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

