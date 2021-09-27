U.S. markets open in 2 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,447.50
    +1.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,770.00
    +96.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,272.50
    -46.25 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,252.20
    +8.20 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.87
    +0.89 (+1.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,748.60
    -3.10 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.56
    +0.13 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1710
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.38
    -0.25 (-1.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3704
    +0.0024 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9350
    +0.2500 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,851.46
    +806.33 (+1.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,092.89
    -10.17 (-0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.19
    +11.71 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,240.06
    -8.75 (-0.03%)
     

Worldwide Animal Sedative Industry to 2026 - Rise in Incidence of Zoonotic Diseases is Driving Growth

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Animal Sedative Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The animal sedative market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been affecting the growth of various industries since its outbreak, the immediate impact of the pandemic is varied. A few industries continued to remain unaffected by the pandemic and showed signs of promising growth, whereas some industries were highly impacted by the COVID-19 and showed a strong decline in the product demand and disturbance in the supply chain. Initially, the flare of the COVID-19 pandemic showed a strong impact on the animal sedative market because veterinary hospital and pharmacies operations were reduced significantly due to several containment measures such as lockdown and social distancing measures taken by the governments across the globe. Closure in the commercial activities led to operational challenges. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic created a financial burden on the global economy and showed a huge impact on the supply chain for veterinary drugs across the globe. The animal sedative market is expected to recover from the COVID-19 crisis as the companies are managing and rearranging their operations amid the pandemic.

Moreover, the major factors responsible for the growth of the animal sedatives market include rise in incidences of zoonotic diseases, increasing incidences of animal cancer, and growing investment in R&D activities to ensure and quality for animals.

Animal sedatives are a large variety of drugs which is used to decrease the anxiety level in animals during the diagnosis and medical procedures such as surgery and enhance the quality of care provided to the animals. Animal sedatives are the CNS depressant such as acepromazine, phenobarbital, gabapentin, xylazine, and lidocaine. These types of drugs play an important role in the prevention of the diseases, enhances pain management in animals, curing the diseases of the afflicted animal, and treating their injuries. The animal sedative drugs also help in prevention the transmission of zoonotic disease and is useful during cancer diagnosis as these drugs helps in reducing the anxiety level of animal during the cancer diagnosis procedures. These factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. According to American Veterinary Medical Association, approximately 1 in 4 dogs will suffer from neoplasia at some point of their life and almost 50% of the dogs above the age of 10 will develop cancer.

Moreover, increasing incidences of animal diseases and increasing use of animals in medical research and trials is expected to drive the animal sedatives market during the forecast period. According to Understanding Animal Research, in 2019, 3,401,517 procedures were carried out in Great Britain on dogs, horses, cats and primates under the British law for the purpose of scientific research.

However, emerging adverse effects of animal sedative drugs such as reducing respiratory diseases, lowering blood pressure, cardiovascular collapse, etc. and stringent government regulations for the sedatives are expected to restrain the market growth, over the forecast period.

Key Market Trends
The Phenothiazines drug Segment is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

The phenothiazines segment is estimated to have the highest share of the animal sedatives market during the forecast period, as they aid to lower dopamine levels and further depress some areas of the reticular activating systems. Acepromazine is one of the most regularly used phenothiazines, which can be used alone or in combination with other sedatives as pre-operative drugs, to relieve travel anxiety, and to avoid allergies and itching in animals.

The parent ingredient of all medications is a phenothiazine. They are employed as tranquilizers, preanesthetic drugs, antiemetics, and for the treatment of CNS agitation in domestic animals. Chlorpromazine (marketed as Thorazine and other trade names), thioridazine (Mellaril), and trifluoperazine are three of the most often utilized phenothiazines (Stelazine).

Animal diseases such as Rabies, Canine distemper, Leptospirosis, Canine influenza, Canine parainfluenza, etc. are some of the most common risks for the animal's well-being. The animals are provided sedative drugs for their cure from zoonoses, phenothiazines being the parent ingredient for the most regularly used sedative drugs. Hence, the increase in the demand of this segment will drive the overall animal sedative market.

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America held the largest market for animal sedative drugs in the past and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period due to an increase in the frequency of zoonotic diseases, the use of animal sedatives, and increased expenditure in animal medical research. The presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, and strong adoption of the latest diagnostic technology are all factors that contribute to this supremacy. This, together with the rising frequency of animal diseases, will help this region maintain its market dominance in the years ahead.

The North American region is estimated to be a potential segment for the animal sedative market as it generates most of the revenue from this region, because of the presence of comparatively higher animal health expenditure, high awareness levels, and a large number of medical research and trials. North America is expected to dominate the animal sedative market during the forecast period because of the government initiatives of monitoring and implementation of rules and regulations on sedatives drug manufacturing companies.

Moreoever, Europe and Asia Pacific is also expected to account for significant growth during the forecast period due to large incidences of medical research and improving animal healthcare infrastructure in the developing countries like China, Japan and India. Additionally, increase in expenditure on research and development activities for improving animal's safety and care is the strategy adopted by the dominating market players to account for the industry growth in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The animal sedative market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, a few of the major players are currently dominating the market. Some of the companies which are key players in the market are Zoetis, Inc., Ceva, Merck & Co. Inc., Elanco, Virbac Group, Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc, Orion Corp., and Vetoquinol.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

  • The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

  • 3 months of analyst support

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rise in Incidence of Zoonotic Diseases
4.2.2 Increasing Incidence of Animal Cancer
4.2.3 Growing Investment in R&D activities to Ensure Quality and Care for Animals
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Adverse Effects of Animal Sedative Drugs
4.3.2 Stringent Government Regulations for the Sedatives
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Drug Class
5.1.1 Phenothiazines
5.1.2 Benzodiazepines
5.1.3 alpha-2 adrenergic Receptor Agonists
5.1.4 Butyrophenones
5.1.5 Others
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Surgical
5.2.2 Diagnosis
5.2.3 Clinical Research Studies
5.3 By Route of Administration
5.3.1 Oral
5.3.2 Parenteral
5.4 By Animal Type
5.4.1 Small
5.4.2 Large
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.1.1 United States
5.5.1.2 Canada
5.5.1.3 Mexico
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.2.1 Germany
5.5.2.2 United Kingdom
5.5.2.3 France
5.5.2.4 Italy
5.5.2.5 Spain
5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.5.3.1 China
5.5.3.2 Japan
5.5.3.3 India
5.5.3.4 Australia
5.5.3.5 South Korea
5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Zoetis, Inc.
6.1.2 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
6.1.3 Merck & Co. Inc.
6.1.4 Elanco
6.1.5 Virbac Group
6.1.6 Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc
6.1.7 Orion Corporation
6.1.8 Vetoquinol
6.1.9 Ceva

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tsielp

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Investors in ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) have made a notable return of 53% over the past year

    Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But you can significantly...

  • Great news for Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

    Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like...

  • Nickel and Tin Tumble as China’s Power Crunch Escalates

    (Bloomberg) -- Nickel and tin fell sharply in London as China’s power crisis spread from factories to residents, adding risks to supply chains, demand and the economic recovery.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureResidents in several northern provinces have already be

  • Thinking of Buying Pfizer Stock? Here's What You Need to Know

    Big pharma company Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has been around for more than 170 years. Pfizer last year partnered with German biotech BioNTech and won the first Emergency Use Authorization for a coronavirus vaccine. At the same time, Pfizer stock hasn't exactly soared.

  • Oppenheimer Says There’s Room for Over 50% Gains in These 3 Stocks

    There is an old Chinese curse that says “May he live in interesting times.” Like it or not, we live in interesting times. COVID is receding but not gone, and while markets have rebounded well from the crisis (the S&P 500 is up 19% so far this year), the general economy is showing some worrisome signs. Jobs creation slowed in August, and employers reported over 11 million unfilled positions – but unemployment, while ticking down, remains above 5%. More ominously, in an indication that supply chai

  • 3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The United Nations anticipates that the global population over the age of 65 is expected to surge from 727 million people in 2020 to over 1.5 billion people by 2050. Long-term investors should consider purchasing Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN). There are 20 molecules currently in phase 1 clinical trials and 19 molecules in phase 2 or 3 clinical trials.

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and Axsome Therapeutics are two names that growth investors should have on their radars right now.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Moderna Stock?

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) have soared more than 300% since the beginning of the year. Earlier this year, investors watched Moderna become profitable after one full quarter of coronavirus vaccine sales. The picture ahead looks bright for Moderna.

  • U.S. has enough COVID vaccines to meet demand for kids, boosters

    The U.S. COVID-19 vaccine supply is large enough to meet the rise in demand prompted by the approval of booster shots and the imminent authorization of vaccines for younger children, AP reported. Driving the news: Last week, the Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus booster shots for people over 65 or at risk of developing severe COVID-19. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Approval of the vaccine for children 5-11 could come in

  • Pfizer CEO expects to submit children's COVID-19 vaccine data to FDA in days

    Pfizer CEO expects to submit children's COVID-19 vaccine data to FDA in days

  • My patients are suffering from a pandemic of online misinformation about COVID-19

    Your Kansas City physician knows and cares more about you than a Facebook alternative health guru. | Opinion

  • Tense decision-making as CDC joins FDA in recommending Pfizer booster shot for 65 & up, people at high risk and those with occupational exposure to COVID-19

    The FDA and CDC are recommending use of a third shot, or "booster dose" for certain groups of people in the U.S. Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty ImagesFollowing the recommendations of its vaccine advisory committee, the Food and Drug Administration gave emergency use authorization to Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine booster dose for certain populations. The single shot is to be administered six months following completion of the original two-dose course. The FDA’s Sept. 22, 2021, decision to n

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • U.S. export tightening slows advance of Chinese C919 jet - sources

    China's C919 jetliner - a no-show at the country's biggest air show this week – has found it harder to meet certification and production targets amid tough U.S. export rules, according to three people with knowledge of the programme. The state-owned manufacturer, Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC), has been unable to get timely help from suppliers and has run out of some spare parts, those people said. U.S.-linked suppliers are gradually receiving the licences, but the hiccup has slowed down Chinese certification, and months-long delays threaten to affect early production, said the people, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

  • Netflix Roster Teases More Than Plotlines in Fight With HBO

    (Bloomberg) -- “WandaVision,” “The White Lotus” and “Ted Lasso” rank among the buzziest streaming hits of this year. Something else they have in common: None of them were on Netflix. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureCovid-related delays made for a light roster of 2

  • Chinese Estates Dump Shares, PBOC Pumps Cash: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- One of China Evergrande Group’s major long-term backers is trying to minimize its exposure to the heavily indebted property developer in the event of its collapse.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureChinese Estates Holdings, a firm controlled by the bil

  • In Fashion: Warby Parker at the End of the Digital Revolution

    The buzzy eyewear brand is about to cash in on its hard work and its talent for being the poster child for what comes next.

  • Credit Investors Follow the Workers

    Wages, labor shortages and supply-chain disruptions have become make-or-break factors for many investors weighing bets on corporate debt.

  • The most accurate stock-market predictor was released this week. The next 10 years don’t look good.

    A Federal Reserve report showed Americans have a high allocation to equities, which is a contrarian indicator suggesting weak returns are ahead.