U.S. markets close in 3 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,572.40
    +26.54 (+0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,864.58
    +46.31 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,491.88
    +230.38 (+1.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,095.30
    +4.19 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.55
    +2.28 (+2.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,937.00
    +13.30 (+0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    24.62
    -0.03 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0994
    -0.0055 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4030
    +0.0260 (+1.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3109
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.7440
    +0.2540 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,741.93
    -744.68 (-1.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,075.08
    -9.17 (-0.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.92
    +21.02 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,736.47
    +70.49 (+0.25%)
     

The Worldwide Animal Vaccines Industry is Expected to Reach $20+ Billion by 2026

·8 min read

DUBLIN, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Animal Vaccines Market Research Report by Product, by Animal Type, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Animal Vaccines Market size was estimated at USD 12,982.56 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 14,005.47 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.21% to reach USD 20,849.93 million by 2026.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Animal Vaccines to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

  • Based on Product, the market was studied across Attenuated Live Vaccines, DNA Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, and Subunit Vaccines.

  • Based on Animal Type, the market was studied across Aqua, Companion, Poultry, and Ruminants. The Aqua is further studied across Aeromonas, Streptococcosis, and Vibrio. The Companion is further studied across Canine and Feline. The Canine is further studied across Canine Herpes, Distemper, Kennel Cough, Lyme Disease, Parvovirus, and Rabies Canine. The Feline is further studied across Calicivirus, Coronavirus Feline, Panleukopenia, Rabies Feline, and Rhinotracheitis. The Poultry is further studied across Avian Influenza, Infectious Bronchitis, Marek's Disease, Newcastle Disease, and Salmonella. The Ruminants is further studied across Coronavirus Ruminants, E. Coli, Foot & mouth disease (FMD), Lumpy skin, and Rotavirus.

  • Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Animal Vaccines Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Animal Vaccines Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Animal Vaccines Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Animal Vaccines Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Animal Vaccines Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Animal Vaccines Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Animal Vaccines Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Animal Vaccines Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Growing Livestock Population
5.1.1.2. Rising Animal Husbandry along with Commercialization of Animal Products
5.1.1.3. Increasing Incidences of Zoonotic Diseases
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Supply End Costs are Relatively High, with Poorer Capital Returns than Human Vaccines
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Shift from Live Attenuated Vaccines to DNA Vaccines
5.1.3.2. Continuous Technological Advancements in Vaccines
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Adverse Impacts of Vaccines
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

6. Animal Vaccines Market, by Product
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Attenuated Live Vaccines
6.3. DNA Vaccines
6.4. Inactivated Vaccines
6.5. Recombinant Vaccines
6.6. Subunit Vaccines

7. Animal Vaccines Market, by Animal Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Aqua
7.2.1. Aeromonas
7.2.2. Streptococcosis
7.2.3. Vibrio
7.3. Companion
7.3.1. Canine
7.3.1.1. Canine Herpes
7.3.1.2. Distemper
7.3.1.3. Kennel Cough
7.3.1.4. Lyme Disease
7.3.1.5. Parvovirus
7.3.1.6. Rabies Canine
7.3.2. Feline
7.3.2.1. Calicivirus
7.3.2.2. Coronavirus Feline
7.3.2.3. Panleukopenia
7.3.2.4. Rabies Feline
7.3.2.5. Rhinotracheitis
7.4. Poultry
7.4.1. Avian Influenza
7.4.2. Infectious Bronchitis
7.4.3. Marek's Disease
7.4.4. Newcastle Disease
7.4.5. Salmonella
7.5. Ruminants
7.5.1. Coronavirus Ruminants
7.5.2. E. Coli
7.5.3. Foot & mouth disease (FMD)
7.5.4. Lumpy skin
7.5.5. Rotavirus

8. Americas Animal Vaccines Market
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Argentina
8.3. Brazil
8.4. Canada
8.5. Mexico
8.6. United States

9. Asia-Pacific Animal Vaccines Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Australia
9.3. China
9.4. India
9.5. Indonesia
9.6. Japan
9.7. Malaysia
9.8. Philippines
9.9. Singapore
9.10. South Korea
9.11. Taiwan
9.12. Thailand

10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Animal Vaccines Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. France
10.3. Germany
10.4. Italy
10.5. Netherlands
10.6. Qatar
10.7. Russia
10.8. Saudi Arabia
10.9. South Africa
10.10. Spain
10.11. United Arab Emirates
10.12. United Kingdom

11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
11.1.1. Quadrants
11.1.2. Business Strategy
11.1.3. Product Satisfaction
11.2. Market Ranking Analysis
11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
11.4. Competitive Scenario
11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
11.4.4. Investment & Funding
11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

12. Company Usability Profiles
12.1. Anicon Labor GmbH by SNA group
12.2. Biogenesis Bago S.A.
12.3. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
12.4. Brilliant Bio Pharma Private limited
12.5. Ceva Sante Animale
12.6. China Animal Husbandry Industry Co., Ltd.
12.7. Elanco LLC
12.8. Endovac Animal Health, LLC
12.9. Heska Corporation
12.10. Hester Biosciences Limited
12.11. HIPRA, S.A.
12.12. Indian Immunologicals Limited
12.13. Merck KGaA
12.14. Neogen Corporation
12.15. Phibro Animal Health Corporation
12.16. Sanofi S.A.
12.17. Torigen Pharmaceuticals Inc.
12.18. Vaxxinova GmbH
12.19. VEROVACCiNES GmbH
12.20. Vetoquinol SA
12.21. Virbac, Inc.
12.22. Zoetis Inc.

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kcnlw

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-animal-vaccines-industry-is-expected-to-reach-20-billion-by-2026-301516794.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • AT&T's Megaspinoff of WarnerMedia Nears the Finish Line

    Telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) spent years, and tens of billions of dollars, attempting to turn itself into a media conglomerate. It acquired DirecTV to bolster its video business, and after nearly two years of legal wrangling, it successfully acquired Time Warner in an $85 billion deal that closed in June 2018. Time Warner, now known as WarnerMedia, brought with it valuable properties including Warner Bros, HBO, and Turner.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Climbed 13% in March

    While it wasn't packed with electric tidbits, the company's fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report, released on March 1, had enough positive details to supercharge the bulls' enthusiasm. Exceeding analysts' estimates in its final earnings report of 2021, Plug Power booked $162 million on the top line, whereas Wall Street had expected the company would report $157 million. According to Plug Power, the source of this robust growth will be the company's material handling equipment business, which is projected to account for $600 million in revenue for 2022.

  • Charlie Munger’s Thoughts on China and His 5 Favorite Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Charlie Munger’s thoughts on China and his 5 favorite stock picks. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Charlie Munger portfolio, go directly to Charlie Munger’s 2 Favorite Stock Picks. Charlie Munger, the founder and chief of Daily Journal Corporation, is one of the most famous […]

  • Better Buy: UiPath vs. DocuSign

    UiPath (NYSE: PATH) and DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) burned a lot of investors over the past few months. UiPath went public at $56 last April and surged to an all-time of $85.12 the following month, but it now trades at about $22. DocuSign, which went public back in 2018, closed at an all-time high of $310.05 last September, but now trades below $110 per share.

  • AMD to acquire cloud startup Pensando for $1.9 billion

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman reports that semiconductor company AMD has acquired cloud startup Pensando for $1.9 billion.

  • Two key tech execs quit Truth Social after troubled app launch

    (Reuters) -The two Southern tech entrepreneurs had the two qualities that Donald Trump’s Truth Social startup needed: tech-industry expertise and a politically conservative worldview aligned with the former president, a rare combination in the liberal-leaning industry centered in San Francisco. Josh Adams and Billy Boozer - the company’s chiefs of technology and product development - joined the venture last year and quickly became central players in its bid to build a social-media empire, backed by Trump’s powerful brand, to counter what many conservatives deride as “cancel culture” censorship from the left. Less than a year later, both have resigned their senior posts at a critical juncture for the company’s smartphone-app release plans, according to two sources familiar with the venture.

  • Strong Insider Buying Supports the Bullish Thesis for These 2 Stocks

    A quick look at the charts shows just how volatile this year has been for markets. It looks something like a carpenter’s saw, with a jagged-toothed pattern, trending down and then back up. The key to the pattern is, volatility has increased this year. Uncertainty is rising, and it’s getting more and more difficult to predict where the stock market will go. What the retail investor needs is a clear signal, some sign writ large and easy-to-read, to point the way forward. We can start with the insi

  • Morgan Stanley Says ‘Bear Market Rally’ Is Now Over

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent rebound in equity markets will prove short-lived, one of Wall Street’s most vocal bears said on Monday, advising investors to seek refuge in bonds as economic growth slows. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Rus

  • Should You Now Consider Selling Your Sea Limited (SE) Position?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Global Growth Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter, the ClearBridge Global Growth Strategy outperformed its MSCI ACWI benchmark. The Strategy delivered gains across eight of the nine sectors in which it was invested (out […]

  • Hertz is buying 65,000 electric vehicles from Tesla rival Polestar

    Hertz taps Polestar to aid its electric vehicle ambitions, which also includes offerings from Tesla.

  • 2 Cybersecurity Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Cybercrime and cybersecurity had a record year in 2021, with the Theft Research Center saying the number of data breaches recorded surpassed the previous record year by 23%. Cybersecurity stocks should be seen as one of the prime opportunities for investors, because like death and taxes, cybercrime will likely always be with us. For that reason, this pair of companies should be at the top of every investor's list of cybersecurity stocks to own for decades to come.

  • 10 Undervalued Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Joel Greenblatt

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued stocks to buy according to billionaire Joel Greenblatt. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Greenblatt portfolio, go directly to 5 Undervalued Stocks to Buy According Billionaire Joel Greenblatt. Value investing in an art best encapsulated by the strategies of veteran investors like […]

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Stock splits are all the rage right now. To rectify this, the company will conduct a 20-for-1 stock split which will reduce its share price to $165, making it much easier for investors across the financial spectrum to own it. Fundamentally this adds no value to the company at all, but investors perceive it as a positive because they think it'll result in more money flowing into the stock.

  • KAVANGO BASIN EXPLORATION UPDATE HIGHLIGHTS MULTIPLE DRILLING PROSPECTS AND NEW PLAY TYPES

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to provide an exploration update for the Kavango Basin in NE Namibia and NW Botswana, highlighting multiple drilling prospects and new play types following the integrated analysis of the two stratigraphic test wells and first phase of 2D seismic.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in a Market Rebound

    The major stock market indices have been rising. Income investors could especially have a great opportunity to lock in attractive dividend yields right now. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks to buy in a market rebound.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    GameStop (NYSE: GME), Chewy (NYSE: CHWY), and AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) -- soared on Monday. All three stocks would go on to decline over the final four trading days of the week, but only one of them fell enough to offset the initial Monday pop. GameStop, Chewy, and AMC Entertainment rose 15%, fell 11%, and climbed 9% last week, respectively, averaging out to a hearty 4.3% increase.

  • 5 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Before Its Stock Split

    Google's parent company will split its shares in July, and there are many reasons to think it's undervalued.

  • Exxon signals record quarterly profit from oil and gas prices

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp on Monday said its first-quarter production results could top a seven-year quarterly record, with operating profits from pumping oil and gas of up to $9.3 billion. A snapshot of the largest U.S. oil company's quarter ended March 31 showed operating profits from its oil and gas unit could jump by between $1.9 billion and $2.7 billion over the prior quarter's $6.6 billion. Exxon does not hedge, or lock in oil sales, and results generally match changes in energy prices.

  • DWAC SPAC stock falls after 2 executives depart Trump’s Truth Social app

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss why the SPAC shares for Donald Trump's Truth Social platform are down today.

  • The Lead Independent Director of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC), Andrew Hall, Just Bought 349% More Shares

    Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the TMC the metals company Inc. ( NASDAQ:TMC...