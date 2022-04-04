The Worldwide Animal Vaccines Industry is Expected to Reach $20+ Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Animal Vaccines Market Research Report by Product, by Animal Type, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Animal Vaccines Market size was estimated at USD 12,982.56 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 14,005.47 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.21% to reach USD 20,849.93 million by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Animal Vaccines to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the market was studied across Attenuated Live Vaccines, DNA Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, and Subunit Vaccines.

Based on Animal Type, the market was studied across Aqua, Companion, Poultry, and Ruminants. The Aqua is further studied across Aeromonas, Streptococcosis, and Vibrio. The Companion is further studied across Canine and Feline. The Canine is further studied across Canine Herpes, Distemper, Kennel Cough, Lyme Disease, Parvovirus, and Rabies Canine. The Feline is further studied across Calicivirus, Coronavirus Feline, Panleukopenia, Rabies Feline, and Rhinotracheitis. The Poultry is further studied across Avian Influenza, Infectious Bronchitis, Marek's Disease, Newcastle Disease, and Salmonella. The Ruminants is further studied across Coronavirus Ruminants, E. Coli, Foot & mouth disease (FMD), Lumpy skin, and Rotavirus.

Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Animal Vaccines Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Animal Vaccines Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Animal Vaccines Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Animal Vaccines Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Animal Vaccines Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Animal Vaccines Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Animal Vaccines Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Animal Vaccines Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Growing Livestock Population

5.1.1.2. Rising Animal Husbandry along with Commercialization of Animal Products

5.1.1.3. Increasing Incidences of Zoonotic Diseases

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Supply End Costs are Relatively High, with Poorer Capital Returns than Human Vaccines

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Shift from Live Attenuated Vaccines to DNA Vaccines

5.1.3.2. Continuous Technological Advancements in Vaccines

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Adverse Impacts of Vaccines

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Animal Vaccines Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Attenuated Live Vaccines

6.3. DNA Vaccines

6.4. Inactivated Vaccines

6.5. Recombinant Vaccines

6.6. Subunit Vaccines



7. Animal Vaccines Market, by Animal Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Aqua

7.2.1. Aeromonas

7.2.2. Streptococcosis

7.2.3. Vibrio

7.3. Companion

7.3.1. Canine

7.3.1.1. Canine Herpes

7.3.1.2. Distemper

7.3.1.3. Kennel Cough

7.3.1.4. Lyme Disease

7.3.1.5. Parvovirus

7.3.1.6. Rabies Canine

7.3.2. Feline

7.3.2.1. Calicivirus

7.3.2.2. Coronavirus Feline

7.3.2.3. Panleukopenia

7.3.2.4. Rabies Feline

7.3.2.5. Rhinotracheitis

7.4. Poultry

7.4.1. Avian Influenza

7.4.2. Infectious Bronchitis

7.4.3. Marek's Disease

7.4.4. Newcastle Disease

7.4.5. Salmonella

7.5. Ruminants

7.5.1. Coronavirus Ruminants

7.5.2. E. Coli

7.5.3. Foot & mouth disease (FMD)

7.5.4. Lumpy skin

7.5.5. Rotavirus



8. Americas Animal Vaccines Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific Animal Vaccines Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. Singapore

9.10. South Korea

9.11. Taiwan

9.12. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Animal Vaccines Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. Anicon Labor GmbH by SNA group

12.2. Biogenesis Bago S.A.

12.3. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

12.4. Brilliant Bio Pharma Private limited

12.5. Ceva Sante Animale

12.6. China Animal Husbandry Industry Co., Ltd.

12.7. Elanco LLC

12.8. Endovac Animal Health, LLC

12.9. Heska Corporation

12.10. Hester Biosciences Limited

12.11. HIPRA, S.A.

12.12. Indian Immunologicals Limited

12.13. Merck KGaA

12.14. Neogen Corporation

12.15. Phibro Animal Health Corporation

12.16. Sanofi S.A.

12.17. Torigen Pharmaceuticals Inc.

12.18. Vaxxinova GmbH

12.19. VEROVACCiNES GmbH

12.20. Vetoquinol SA

12.21. Virbac, Inc.

12.22. Zoetis Inc.



13. Appendix

