Worldwide Anti-Pollution Mask Industry to 2026 - Featuring 3M, Airinum and Cambridge Mask Among Others

The global anti-pollution mask market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 15.4% during (2021-2026). Anti-pollution masks refer to a partial face cover that is primarily designed to protect the wearer from air pollutants. Generally, the mask includes three filters, namely primary filter, particle filter, and carbon filter. Anti-pollution masks are commonly available with different particulate respirators, including 3M, N95, N99, N100, P95, R95, etc. These masks offer protection against numerous harmful airborne particles, including gases, smoke, or chemical vapor. Owing to this, anti-pollution masks are widely adopted across various sectors.



The increasing prevalence of several respiratory conditions, such as bronchitis, asthma, COPD, etc., due to the rising air pollution levels has catalyzed the demand for anti-pollution masks. Furthermore, rising consumer health concerns have been propelling the need for air filtering products for both personal and occupational applications. In addition to this, the implementation of stringent regulations for ensuring labor safety across several industrial sectors, such as construction, mining, transportation, etc., have also augmented the utilization of anti-pollution masks.



The wide availability of these masks across several distribution channels, such as hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies and other e-commerce platforms has further bolstered the market growth. Apart from this, various government and non-government organizations are also launching awareness programs for promoting the need for anti-pollution masks. Additionally, the expanding vehicle fleet, along with rising CO2 emissions from surging constructional and industrial activities, is also driving the demand for anti-pollution masks. Moreover, the rising consumer living standards along with increasing per capita expenditures on healthcare and safety products, particularly across the developing regions, are also providing significant growth opportunities. Furthermore, rising environmental concerns towards the increasing land pollution levels due to disposable masks have resulted in a rising demand for reusable anti-pollution masks. Various technological upgradations and rising investments in several R&D activities have also led to the introduction of masks with pollution indicators for conveying pollutant exposure levels by the wearer. All the above-mentioned factors will continue to fuel the growth of the global anti-pollution masks in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being 3M, Airinum AB, Cambridge Mask Co., DACH Schutzbekleidung GmbH & Co. KG, Honeywell International Inc., Respro, Totoboba, Vogmask



