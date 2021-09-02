U.S. markets close in 5 hours 53 minutes

Worldwide Anti-Pollution Mask Industry to 2026 - Featuring 3M, Airinum and Cambridge Mask Among Others

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anti-Pollution Mask Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global anti-pollution mask market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 15.4% during (2021-2026). Anti-pollution masks refer to a partial face cover that is primarily designed to protect the wearer from air pollutants. Generally, the mask includes three filters, namely primary filter, particle filter, and carbon filter. Anti-pollution masks are commonly available with different particulate respirators, including 3M, N95, N99, N100, P95, R95, etc. These masks offer protection against numerous harmful airborne particles, including gases, smoke, or chemical vapor. Owing to this, anti-pollution masks are widely adopted across various sectors.

The increasing prevalence of several respiratory conditions, such as bronchitis, asthma, COPD, etc., due to the rising air pollution levels has catalyzed the demand for anti-pollution masks. Furthermore, rising consumer health concerns have been propelling the need for air filtering products for both personal and occupational applications. In addition to this, the implementation of stringent regulations for ensuring labor safety across several industrial sectors, such as construction, mining, transportation, etc., have also augmented the utilization of anti-pollution masks.

The wide availability of these masks across several distribution channels, such as hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies and other e-commerce platforms has further bolstered the market growth. Apart from this, various government and non-government organizations are also launching awareness programs for promoting the need for anti-pollution masks. Additionally, the expanding vehicle fleet, along with rising CO2 emissions from surging constructional and industrial activities, is also driving the demand for anti-pollution masks. Moreover, the rising consumer living standards along with increasing per capita expenditures on healthcare and safety products, particularly across the developing regions, are also providing significant growth opportunities. Furthermore, rising environmental concerns towards the increasing land pollution levels due to disposable masks have resulted in a rising demand for reusable anti-pollution masks. Various technological upgradations and rising investments in several R&D activities have also led to the introduction of masks with pollution indicators for conveying pollutant exposure levels by the wearer. All the above-mentioned factors will continue to fuel the growth of the global anti-pollution masks in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being 3M, Airinum AB, Cambridge Mask Co., DACH Schutzbekleidung GmbH & Co. KG, Honeywell International Inc., Respro, Totoboba, Vogmask

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global anti-pollution mask market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global anti-pollution mask market?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the filter type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the disposable/reusable?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

  • What is the structure of the global anti-pollution mask market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Anti-Pollution Mask Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Filter Type
6.1 N95
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 N99 and N100
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 P95 and R95
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Disposable/Reusable
7.1 Disposable
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Reusable
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Distributional Channel
8.1 Offline
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Online
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 Asia Pacific
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 North America
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Latin America
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Middle East and Africa
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast

10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
13.3.1 3M
13.3.1.1 Company Overview
13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.2 Airinum AB
13.3.2.1 Company Overview
13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.3 Cambridge Mask Co.
13.3.3.1 Company Overview
13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.4 DACH Schutzbekleidung GmbH & Co. KG
13.3.4.1 Company Overview
13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.5 Honeywell International Inc.
13.3.5.1 Company Overview
13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.6 Respro
13.3.6.1 Company Overview
13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.6.3 Financials
13.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.7 Totobobo UK
13.3.7.1 Company Overview
13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.8 Vogmask
13.3.8.1 Company Overview
13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1lxodd

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-anti-pollution-mask-industry-to-2026---featuring-3m-airinum-and-cambridge-mask-among-others-301367598.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

