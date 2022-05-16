U.S. markets open in 1 hour 32 minutes

Worldwide Anti-Venom Industry to 2027 - Featuring Boehringer Ingelheim International, Boston Scientific and MicroPharm Among Others

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo

Global Anti-Venom Market

Global Anti-Venom Market

Dublin, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Venom Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global anti-venom market reached a value of US$ 1,023.40 million in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 1,544.40 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.80% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Anti-venoms are purified antibodies used to stop snake venom from binding to tissues and causing severe allergic reactions, blood-clotting, muscle injury, or nervous system problems. They can prevent or reverse the snakebite envenoming effects, which help minimize mortality and morbidity. They are obtained from different animal species, such as snakes, funnel web spiders, stonefish, redback spiders, and box jellyfish, using different technologies. Presently, the type of anti-venom generally used depends on the history and examination of the patient and geographic, clinical, and pathologic factors.

Anti-Venom Market Trends

The risk of snakebite envenoming is a public health hazard that people, especially in the rural areas, experience on a regular basis. It causes occupational injury among several agricultural workers and hunters, which represents one of the key factors driving the need for safe, effective, and affordable anti-venoms. In addition, open-plan housing and the practice of sleeping on the floor, common in tropical regions, can expose people to bites from nocturnal and highly venomous snakes and cause serious health problems.

These health problems usually include kidney failure, severe paralysis that prevents breathing, bleeding disorders that can lead to fatal hemorrhage, and severe local tissue destruction that can cause permanent disability and result in limb amputation. This, in turn, is catalyzing the demand for anti-venoms across the globe.

Apart from this, there is an introduction of snake venom detection kits with a rapid enzyme immunoassay for in vitro detection and immunological identification of snake venom in samples from bite sites, urine, plasma, blood, or other tissues and body fluids. This is anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities to industry players and drive the overall market.

Key Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global anti-venom market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on species, anti-venom type, mode of action and End-user.

Breakup by Species:

  • Snake

  • Scorpion

  • Spider

  • Others

  • Breakup by Anti-venom Type: Polyvalent Anti-venom

  • Monovalent Anti-venom

Breakup by Mode of Action:

  • Cytotoxic

  • Neurotoxic

  • Haemotoxic

  • Cardiotoxic

  • Myotoxic

  • Others

Breakup by End-user:

  • Hospitals

  • Clinics

  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited (BSV), Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Boston Scientific Corporation, CSL Limited, Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical Corporation Limited, Incepta Pharmaceuticals Limited, Merck & Co. Inc., Merck KGaA, MicroPharm Limited, Pfizer Inc. and Rare Disease Therapeutics Inc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • How has the global anti-venom market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global anti-venom market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the species?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the anti-venom type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the mode of action?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the End-user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global anti-venom market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Anti-venom Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Species
6.1 Snake
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Scorpion
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Spider
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Others
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Anti-venom Type
7.1 Polyvalent Anti-venom
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Monovalent Anti-venom
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Mode of Action
8.1 Cytotoxic
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Neurotoxic
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Haemotoxic
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Cardiotoxic
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Myotoxic
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Others
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by End User
9.1 Hospitals
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Clinics
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited (BSV)
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3 Boston Scientific Corporation
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 CSL Limited
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.5 Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical Corporation Limited
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6 Incepta Pharmaceuticals Limited
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7 Merck & Co. Inc.
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8 Merck KGaA
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.9 MicroPharm Limited
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10 Pfizer Inc.
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 Financials
15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.11 Rare Disease Therapeutics Inc.
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s2tsat

