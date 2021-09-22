U.S. markets closed

Worldwide Anticoagulants Industry to 2025 - Featuring Bayer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Boehringher Ingelheim and Daiichi Sankyo

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Anticoagulants Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global anticoagulants market with description of market size and growth. The analysis include market share by segment and by products.

The report also provides an analysis of injectable and oral anticoagulants available in the market. Details of Lovenox, Arixtra, Xarelto, Eliquis, Pradaxa and Savaysa has been provided in the report in terms of their global sales. A brief analysis of the US anticoagulants market has also been provided in terms of value and sales of top four oral anticoagulant drugs in the region.

Furthermore, the report also assesses the key opportunities available in the market and outline the market dynamics that are and will be accountable for growth of the industry. Growth of the global anticoagulants market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration previous growth outlines, growth drivers and the existing and forthcoming trends.

Bayer Group, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Boehringher Ingelheim and Daiichi Sankyo are some of the key players operating in the global anticoagulants market, who's Company Profiles has been done in the report. This segment summarizes business overview, financial overview and the business strategies of the companies.

Anticoagulants which are also known as blood thinners are drugs that are prescribed to prevent blood from clotting or stop existing clots from getting larger. The drugs prevent harmful clots forming in heart, veins or arteries.

Formation of clots in the blood can lead to heart attack or stroke. These drugs are used to treat strokes, myocardial infarctions, pulmonary embolisms, disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC) and deep vein thrombosis (DVT) - all potentially life-threatening conditions. Anticoagulants work by interrupting the process involved in the formation of blood clots.

The most commonly prescribed anticoagulant is Warfarin. Newer types of anticoagulants are also available and are becoming increasingly common. These include rivaroxaban (Xarelto), dabigatran (Pradaxa), apixaban (Eliquis), and edoxaban (Savaysa/Lixiana). Warfarin and the newer alternatives are taken as tablets or capsules. There's also an anticoagulant called heparin that can be given by injection.

The global anticoagulants market has increased progressively over the years and the market growth was bolstered in 2020 owing to spread of COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, the market is expected to grow more increasingly during the forecasted years i.e., 2021-2025.

The global anticoagulants market is supported by various growth drivers such as growing geriatric population, rising global healthcare expenditure, increasing diabetic population, escalating number of cancer patient, rising prevalence of cardiovascular disease, etc.

Yet, the market faces some challenges which are obstructing the growth of the market. Some of the major challenges are numerous clinical limitations and bleeding risk. However, the growth of the market would be supported by numerous market trends such as rising prevalence of venous thromboembolism (VTE), direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs), etc. during the forecasted period.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction
2.1 Overview of Anticoagulants
2.1.1 Types of Anticoagulants
2.1.2 Novel Oral Anticoagulants

3. Global Market Analysis
3.1 Global Anticoagulants Market Analysis
3.1.1 Global Anticoagulants Market by Value
3.1.2 Global Anticoagulants Market by Countries (The US and Other)
3.1.3 Global Anticoagulants Market Share by Procedure (oral and injectable)
3.1.4 Global Anticoagulants Market Share by Drug Category (NOACs, heparins and other)
3.1.5 Global Anticoagulants Market Share by Products (Eliquis, Xarelto, Pradaxa, Lovenox, Savaysa, Arxitra and other)
3.2 Global Anticoagulants Market: Procedure Analysis
3.2.1 Global Oral Anticoagulants Market by Value
3.2.2 Global Injectable Anticoagulants Market by Value
3.3 Global Anticoagulants Market: Drug Category Analysis
3.3.1 Global NOACs Market by Value
3.3.2 Global Heparins Market by Value
3.3.3 Global Other Anticoagulants Market by Value

4. Global Anticoagulants Product Analysis
4.1 Oral Anticoagulants Product Analysis
4.1.1 Global Xarelto Market by Value
4.1.2 Global Eliquis Market by Value
4.1.3 Global Pradaxa Market by Value
4.1.4 Global Savaysa Market by Value
4.2 Injectable Anticoagulants Product Analysis
4.2.1 Global Lovenox Market by Value
4.2.2 Global Arixtra Market by Value

5. Country Analysis
5.1 The US Anticoagulants Market Analysis
5.1.1 The US Anticoagulants Market by Value
5.1.2 The US Anticoagulants Market by Products
5.1.3 The US Xarelto Market by Value
5.1.4 The US Eliquis Market by Value
5.1.5 The US Pradaxa Market by Value
5.1.6 The US Savaysa Market by Value

6. COVID-19
6.1 Impact of COVID-19
6.2 Response of Industry to COVID-19
6.3 Variation in Organic Traffic
6.4 Global Number of COVID-19 Total Cases

7. Market Dynamics
7.1 Growth Drivers
7.1.1 Growth in Geriatric Population
7.1.2 Rising Global Healthcare Expenditure
7.1.3 Increasing Diabetic Population
7.1.4 Escalating Number of Cancer Patients
7.1.5 Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Disease
7.1.6 Surging Obese Population
7.2 Challenges
7.2.1 Numerous Clinical Limitation
7.2.2 Bleeding Risk
7.3 Market Trends
7.3.1 Rising Prevalence of Venous Thromboembolism (VTE)
7.3.2 Direct Oral Anticoagulants (DOACs)

8. Competitive Landscape
8.1 Global Anticoagulants Market Players: A Financial Comparison
8.2 Global Anticoagulants Market Players by Product Comparison

9. Company Profiles
9.1 Bayer Group
9.1.1 Business Overview
9.1.2 Financial Overview
9.1.3 Business Strategy
9.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb
9.2.1 Business Overview
9.2.2 Financial Overview
9.2.3 Business Strategy
9.3 Boehringher Ingelheim
9.3.1 Business Overview
9.3.2 Financial Overview
9.3.3 Business Strategy
9.4 Daiichi Sankyo
9.4.1 Business Overview
9.4.2 Financial Overview
9.4.3 Business Strategy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2aqhxf

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-anticoagulants-industry-to-2025---featuring-bayer-bristol-myers-squibb-boehringher-ingelheim-and-daiichi-sankyo-301383159.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

