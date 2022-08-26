U.S. markets close in 3 hours 46 minutes

The Worldwide Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Industry is Expected to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2027

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market (2022-2027) by Product, Type, Applications, Methods, End Users, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market is estimated to be USD 3.64 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 4.92 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.21%.

Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors.

There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals. As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bruker Corp., Danaher Corp, F. Hoffmann-la Roche Ltd, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Holdings, Inc., etc.

Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification.

The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach. The analyst analyses the Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position. Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Rising Incidence of Infectious Diseases Coupled with Epidemic & Pandemic Events
4.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing
4.1.3 The Emergence of Multidrug-Resistance Due to Drug Abuse
4.1.4 Growing Government Initiatives to Detect and Control Antimicrobial-Resistant Species
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Cost of Automated ID/AST Systems
4.2.2 Complex Regulatory Frameworks That Delay Antimicrobial Testing Approvals
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Awareness Initiatives for Antimicrobial Resistance and its Control
4.3.2 Development of Manual and Automated Products With Technological Advancements
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Time Lapse Between Establishing Clinical Breakpoints

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Manual Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Products
6.2.1 Susceptibility Testing Disks
6.2.2 Mic Strips
6.2.3 Susceptibility Testing Plates
6.3 Automated Laboratory Instruments
6.4 Culture And Growth Media
6.5 Consumables

7 Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Antibacterial Susceptibility Testing
7.3 Antifungal Susceptibility Testing
7.4 Susceptibility Testing

8 Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, By Applications
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Clinical Diagnostics
8.3 Drug Discovery and Development
8.4 Epidemiology
8.5 Others

9 Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, By Methods
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Automated Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Instruments
9.3 Disk Diffusion
9.4 Agar Dilution
9.5 Etest Method
9.6 Genotypic Methods

10 Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, By End Users
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers
10.3 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
10.4 Research & Academic Institutes
10.5 Contract Research Organizations

11 Americas' Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Argentina
11.3 Brazil
11.4 Canada
11.5 Chile
11.6 Colombia
11.7 Mexico
11.8 Peru
11.9 United States
11.10 Rest of Americas

12 Europe's Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Austria
12.3 Belgium
12.4 Denmark
12.5 Finland
12.6 France
12.7 Germany
12.8 Italy
12.9 Netherlands
12.10 Norway
12.11 Poland
12.12 Russia
12.13 Spain
12.14 Sweden
12.15 Switzerland
12.16 United Kingdom
12.17 Rest of Europe

13 Middle East and Africa's Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Egypt
13.3 Israel
13.4 Qatar
13.5 Saudi Arabia
13.6 South Africa
13.7 United Arab Emirates
13.8 Rest of MEA

14 APAC's Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Australia
14.3 Bangladesh
14.4 China
14.5 India
14.6 Indonesia
14.7 Japan
14.8 Malaysia
14.9 Philippines
14.10 Singapore
14.11 South Korea
14.12 Sri Lanka
14.13 Thailand
14.14 Taiwan
14.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Competitive Quadrant
15.2 Market Share Analysis
15.3 Strategic Initiatives
15.3.1 M&A and Investments
15.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
15.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

16 Company Profiles
16.1 Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc
16.2 Alifax S.r.l.
16.3 bioMerieux SA
16.4 Becton, Dickinson, and Co.
16.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
16.6 Bruker Corp.
16.7 Creative Diagnostics LLC
16.8 Danaher Corp
16.9 ELITech Group
16.10 f. Hoffmann-la Roche Ltd
16.11 Flinn Scientific Inc.
16.12 Genefluidics, Inc.
16.13 HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.
16.14 Liofilchem S.r.l.
16.15 Laboratorios Conda, SA
16.16 Mast Group Ltd.
16.17 Merlin Diagnostika GmbH
16.18 Merck KGaA
16.19 Nissui Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
16.20 Resistell AG
16.21 Synbiosis Ltd
16.22 Thermo Fisher Scientific Holdings, Inc.
16.23 Zhuhai Dl Biotech Co., Ltd.

17 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wlfcz6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

 

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-antimicrobial-susceptibility-testing-industry-is-expected-to-reach-4-9-billion-by-2027--301613061.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

