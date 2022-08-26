The Worldwide Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Industry is Expected to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market (2022-2027) by Product, Type, Applications, Methods, End Users, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market is estimated to be USD 3.64 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 4.92 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.21%.



Market Dynamics

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bruker Corp., Danaher Corp, F. Hoffmann-la Roche Ltd, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Holdings, Inc., etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification.

The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach. The analyst analyses the Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position. Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Incidence of Infectious Diseases Coupled with Epidemic & Pandemic Events

4.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

4.1.3 The Emergence of Multidrug-Resistance Due to Drug Abuse

4.1.4 Growing Government Initiatives to Detect and Control Antimicrobial-Resistant Species

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost of Automated ID/AST Systems

4.2.2 Complex Regulatory Frameworks That Delay Antimicrobial Testing Approvals

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Awareness Initiatives for Antimicrobial Resistance and its Control

4.3.2 Development of Manual and Automated Products With Technological Advancements

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Time Lapse Between Establishing Clinical Breakpoints



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Manual Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Products

6.2.1 Susceptibility Testing Disks

6.2.2 Mic Strips

6.2.3 Susceptibility Testing Plates

6.3 Automated Laboratory Instruments

6.4 Culture And Growth Media

6.5 Consumables



7 Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Antibacterial Susceptibility Testing

7.3 Antifungal Susceptibility Testing

7.4 Susceptibility Testing



8 Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, By Applications

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Clinical Diagnostics

8.3 Drug Discovery and Development

8.4 Epidemiology

8.5 Others



9 Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, By Methods

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Automated Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Instruments

9.3 Disk Diffusion

9.4 Agar Dilution

9.5 Etest Method

9.6 Genotypic Methods



10 Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, By End Users

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

10.3 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

10.4 Research & Academic Institutes

10.5 Contract Research Organizations



11 Americas' Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Argentina

11.3 Brazil

11.4 Canada

11.5 Chile

11.6 Colombia

11.7 Mexico

11.8 Peru

11.9 United States

11.10 Rest of Americas



12 Europe's Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Austria

12.3 Belgium

12.4 Denmark

12.5 Finland

12.6 France

12.7 Germany

12.8 Italy

12.9 Netherlands

12.10 Norway

12.11 Poland

12.12 Russia

12.13 Spain

12.14 Sweden

12.15 Switzerland

12.16 United Kingdom

12.17 Rest of Europe



13 Middle East and Africa's Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Egypt

13.3 Israel

13.4 Qatar

13.5 Saudi Arabia

13.6 South Africa

13.7 United Arab Emirates

13.8 Rest of MEA



14 APAC's Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Australia

14.3 Bangladesh

14.4 China

14.5 India

14.6 Indonesia

14.7 Japan

14.8 Malaysia

14.9 Philippines

14.10 Singapore

14.11 South Korea

14.12 Sri Lanka

14.13 Thailand

14.14 Taiwan

14.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Competitive Quadrant

15.2 Market Share Analysis

15.3 Strategic Initiatives

15.3.1 M&A and Investments

15.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

15.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



16 Company Profiles

17 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wlfcz6

