Worldwide AR/VR in Gaming Industry to 2027 - Advent of Innovative Technologies Such as Smart Glasses, and Head-up Displays Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AR/VR in Gaming Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global AR/VR in gaming market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global AR/VR in gaming market to grow with a CAGR of 18.94% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on AR/VR in gaming market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on AR/VR in gaming market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global AR/VR in gaming market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global AR/VR in gaming market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

  • Advancements in AR and VR technologies

  • Increasing disposable incomes and rise in the willingness to spend on entertainment

2) Restraints

  • Latency and responsiveness issues in AR and VR

3) Opportunities

  • Advent of innovative technologies such as smart glasses, and head-up displays

Segment Covered

The global AR/VR in gaming market is segmented on the basis of component, and platform.

The Global AR/VR In Gaming Market by Component

  • Hardware

  • Software

  • Content

The Global AR/VR In Gaming Market by Platform

  • Console

  • PC/Desktop

  • Smartphone/Tablet

  • Others

What does this Report Deliver?
1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the AR/VR in gaming market.
2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the AR/VR in gaming market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.
3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global AR/VR in gaming market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.
4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global AR/VR In Gaming Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the AR/VR In Gaming Market
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Component
3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Platform
3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.6. Value Chain Analysis of AR/VR In Gaming Market

4. AR/VR In Gaming Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global AR/VR In Gaming Market by Component
5.1. Hardware
5.1.1. Head-Mounted Displays
5.1.2. Smart Glasses
5.1.3. Handheld Devices
5.1.4. Others
5.2. Software
5.3. Content

6. Global AR/VR In Gaming Market by Platform
6.1. Console
6.2. PC/Desktop
6.3. Smartphone/Tablet
6.4. Others

7. Global AR/VR In Gaming Market by Region 2021-2027
7.1. North America
7.1.1. North America AR/VR In Gaming Market by Component
7.1.2. North America AR/VR In Gaming Market by Platform
7.1.3. North America AR/VR In Gaming Market by Country
7.2. Europe
7.2.1. Europe AR/VR In Gaming Market by Component
7.2.2. Europe AR/VR In Gaming Market by Platform
7.2.3. Europe AR/VR In Gaming Market by Country
7.3. Asia-Pacific
7.3.1. Asia-Pacific AR/VR In Gaming Market by Component
7.3.2. Asia-Pacific AR/VR In Gaming Market by Platform
7.3.3. Asia-Pacific AR/VR In Gaming Market by Country
7.4. RoW
7.4.1. RoW AR/VR In Gaming Market by Component
7.4.2. RoW AR/VR In Gaming Market by Platform
7.4.3. RoW AR/VR In Gaming Market by Sub-region

8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global AR/VR In Gaming Market
8.2. Companies Profiled
8.2.1. Meta Platforms, Inc
8.2.2. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
8.2.3. Sony Corporation
8.2.4. Nvidia Corporation
8.2.5. HTC Corporation
8.2.6. Ubisoft Entertainment SA
8.2.7. Valve Corporation
8.2.8. Niantic, Inc.
8.2.9. Magic Leap, Inc.
8.2.10. Pico Interactive Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kh8ceb

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


