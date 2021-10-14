U.S. markets open in 5 hours 4 minutes

The Worldwide Arbitrary Waveform Generator Industry is Expected to Reach $624.4 Million by 2028

Research and Markets
·10 min read

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Channel (Single-Channel, Dual Channel, and Multi-Channel), Technology, Bandwidth and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The arbitrary waveform generator market was valued at US$ 334.6 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 624.4 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Arbitrary waveform generators are classified based on the number of channels, bandwidth range, and technology. Different types of generators may be used for different requirements. The wide availability of generators is attracting a larger customer base. For instance, the multi-channel AWGs provide better synchronization, channel summing, and noise generation capabilities. On the other hand, single-channel AWGs are cost-effective and more user-friendly. Similarly, generators are developed using different technologies such as direct digital synthesis and variable clock AWG, to meet the specific requirements of the user. Majority of the arbitrary waveform manufacturers such as Keysight Technologies, B&K Precision Corporation, and Tektronix Inc., are offering a comprehensive range of products under different segments. The availability of multiple options in the global market and rise in demand from different industries are further driving the arbitrary waveform generator market.

The arbitrary waveform generator market is segmented on the basis of channel, technology, bandwidth, application, and geography. Based on channel, the market is segmented into single-channel, dual-channel, and multi-channel. In 2020, the dual-channel segment accounted for the largest market share. In terms of technology, the market is segmented into direct digital synthesis AWG, variable-clock AWG, and combined AWG. In 2020, the direct digital synthesis AWS accounted for the largest share in the market. Based on bandwidth, the arbitrary waveform generator market is segmented into below 1GHz, 1-5 GHz, 5-10 GHz, 10-25 GHz, 25-32 GHz, 32-50 GHz, and above 50 GHz. In 2020, the 1-5 GHz segment accounted for the largest share in the market. Based on application, the market is segmented into telecommunications, education, healthcare, electronics, and others. Geographically, the global arbitrary waveform generator market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2020, APAC accounted for a significant share in the global market.

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the containment measures have led to lesser production of commodities, goods, and services. The manufacturing sector have witnessed a decline in their operations due to the temporary shutdown of activities. The electronics industry took a significant hit as the demand for electronic components was lowered from industrial sector and end users. The revenue model for electronics has declined as no mass production was carried in the lockdown period. Post lockdown, the semiconductor and electronics industry started to regain the market share as production facilities restarted the operation by taking social distancing measures. The importance of the telecommunication industry has been highlighted for the communicational purpose, which allowed the industry to evolve with new technologies, such as IoT connectivity. The COVID-19 pandemic created a major impact on the semiconductor and electronics industry in the first half of 2020. On the other side, in the fourth quarter, the rising demand for electronic devices, specifically for health equipment and smartphones, augmented the market growth.

A few major players operating in the global arbitrary waveform generator market are B&K Precision Corporation; BERKELEY NUCLEONICS CORPORATION; KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES; Pico Technology; Rohde & Schwarz; SHF Communication Technologies AG; Tabor Electronics Ltd.; TEKTRONIX, INC.; Teledyne LeCroy; and Texas Instruments Incorporated.

Reasons to buy

  • Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global arbitrary waveform generator market

  • Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

  • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global arbitrary waveform generator market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

  • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

  • Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

  • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 APAC
4.2.4 MEA
4.2.5 SAM
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 Expert Opinion

5. Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Key Market Drivers
5.1.1 Extensive Application in Equipment Testing Across Industries
5.1.2 Multiple Varieties of Arbitrary Waveform Generators in the Market
5.2 Key Market Restraints
5.2.1 Technical Limitations of Products
5.3 Key Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Accelerating Growth in Telecommunication Industry
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Innovations and Technological Advancements
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market - Global Analysis
6.1 Global Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market Overview
6.2 Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players

7. Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market Analysis by Channel
7.1 Overview
7.2 Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market Breakdown, by Channel, 2020 and 2028
7.3 Single channel
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Single channel: Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4 Dual channel
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Dual channel: Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.5 Multi channel Error! Bookmark not defined.
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Multi channel: Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8. Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market Analysis by Technology
8.1 Overview
8.2 Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market, by Technology (2020 and 2028)
8.3 Direct Digital Synthesis AWG
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Direct Digital Synthesis AWG: Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.4 Variable-clock AWG
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Variable-clock AWG: Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.5 Combined AWG
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Combined AWG: Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9. Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market Analysis by Bandwidth
9.1 Overview
9.2 Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market, by Bandwidth (2020 and 2028)
9.3 Below 1 GHz
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Below 1 GHz: Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.4 1-5 GHz
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 1-5 GHz: Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.5 5-10 GHz
9.5.1 Overview
9.5.2 5-10 GHz: Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.6-25 GHz
9.6.1 Overview
9.6.2-25 GHz: Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.7-32 GHz
9.7.1 Overview
9.7.2-32 GHz: Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.8-50 GHz
9.8.1 Overview
9.8.2-50 GHz: Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.9 Above 50 GHz
9.9.1 Overview
9.9.2 Above 50 GHz: Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10. Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market Analysis by Application
10.1 Overview
10.2 Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market Breakdown, by Application, 2020 and 2028
10.3 Telecommunication
10.3.1 Overview
10.3.2 Telecommunication : Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
10.4 Education
10.4.1 Overview
10.4.2 Education: Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
10.5 Healthcare
10.5.1 Overview
10.5.2 Healthcare: Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
10.6 Electronics
10.6.1 Overview
10.6.2 Electronics: Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
10.7 Others
10.7.1 Overview
10.7.2 Others: Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

11. Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market - Geographic Analysis

12. Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 North America
12.3 Europe
12.4 Asia-Pacific
12.5 Middle East and Africa
12.6 South America

13. Industry Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Market Initiative
13.3 New Product Development

14. Company Profiles
14.1 B&K Precision Corporation
14.1.1 Key Facts
14.1.2 Business Description
14.1.3 Products and Services
14.1.4 Financial Overview
14.1.5 SWOT Analysis
14.1.6 Key Developments
14.2 BERKELEY NUCLEONICS CORPORATION
14.2.1 Key Facts
14.2.2 Business Description
14.2.3 Products and Services
14.2.4 Financial Overview
14.2.5 SWOT Analysis
14.2.6 Key Developments
14.3 KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES
14.3.1 Key Facts
14.3.2 Business Description
14.3.3 Products and Services
14.3.4 Financial Overview
14.3.5 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Key Developments
14.4 Pico Technology
14.4.1 Key Facts
14.4.2 Business Description
14.4.3 Products and Services
14.4.4 Financial Overview
14.4.5 SWOT Analysis
14.4.6 Key Developments
14.5 Rohde & Schwarz
14.5.1 Key Facts
14.5.2 Business Description
14.5.3 Products and Services
14.5.4 Financial Overview
14.5.5 SWOT Analysis
14.5.6 Key Developments
14.6 SHF Communication Technologies AG
14.6.1 Key Facts
14.6.2 Business Description
14.6.3 Products and Services
14.6.4 Financial Overview
14.6.5 SWOT Analysis
14.6.6 Key Developments
14.7 Tabor Electronics Ltd.
14.7.1 Key Facts
14.7.2 Business Description
14.7.3 Products and Services
14.7.4 Financial Overview
14.7.5 SWOT Analysis
14.7.6 Key Developments
14.8 TEKTRONIX, INC.
14.8.1 Key Facts
14.8.2 Business Description
14.8.3 Products and Services
14.8.4 Financial Overview
14.8.5 SWOT Analysis
14.8.6 Key Developments
14.9 Teledyne LeCroy
14.9.1 Key Facts
14.9.2 Business Description
14.9.3 Products and Services
14.9.4 Financial Overview
14.9.5 SWOT Analysis
14.9.6 Key Developments
14.10 Texas Instruments Incorporated
14.10.1 Key Facts
14.10.2 Business Description
14.10.3 Products and Services
14.10.4 Financial Overview
14.10.5 SWOT Analysis
14.10.6 Key Developments

15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/87ix26

