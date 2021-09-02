U.S. markets open in 3 hours 57 minutes

Worldwide Argan Oil Industry to 2027 - by Source, Application, Distribution Channel and Region

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Argan Oil Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global argan oil market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The major aspect that drives the growth of the market includes the wide range of benefits offered by argan oil. The oil is used in traditional cuisine and also in traditional medicine for the treatment of various skin and joint pain issues. Argan oil possesses various properties such as cardioprotective, antiproliferative, and antidiabetic due to which it is widely being used across a variety of applications such as food, medical, personal care & cosmetics, and cleaning. Hence, these factors are likely to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The global argan oil market is segmented on the basis of source, applications, and distribution channels. Based on the source, the market is segmented as conventional and organic. The organic argan oil segment is likely to hold a substantial share in the global argan oil market during the forecast period. Based on the application, the market is segmented as food, medical, personal care & cosmetics, and others. The other segment includes cleaning. The cosmetic segment is likely to hold a substantial share in the global argan oil market during the forecast period. Whereas, based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented as B2B and B2C. The B2C segment further includes offline channels and online channels. The B2C segment is likely to hold a substantial share in the global argan oil market during the forecast period.

Based on geography, the global Argan Oil market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia-Pacific region is likely to hold the most substantial share during the forecast period. Further, Argan Liquid Gold, ARGANisme Cosmetics S.A.R.L, Biopur Sarl, Frontier Natural Products Co-op Inc., John Masters Organics Inc., L'OCCITANE Group-Melvita, Morgan Cosmetics, LLC, Olvea Group, Organica Group Ltd., and Zineglob Ltd. among others are some of the prominent players functioning in the global Argan Oil market. New product launches & developments, partnerships, agreements, and acquisitions are some of the growth strategies adopted by the players in order to sustain in the highly competitive market.

Market Segmentation:

  1. Global Argan Oil Market Research and Analysis by Source

  2. Global Argan Oil Market Research and Analysis by Application

  3. Global Argan Oil Market Research and Analysis by Distribution Channel

The Report covers:

  • Comprehensive Research Methodology of the global Argan Oil market.

  • This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

  • An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

  • Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global Argan Oil market.

  • Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global Argan Oil market.

  • Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecast revenues.

  • Extensive profiles and recent developments of the market players.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Summary

2. Market Overview and Insights
2.1. Scope of the Report
2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends
2.2.1. Key Findings
2.2.2. Recommendations
2.2.3. Conclusion

3. Competitive Landscape
3.1. Competitive Dashboard
3.2. Key Strategy Analysis
3.3. Key Company Analysis
3.3.1. Overview
3.3.2. Financial Analysis
3.3.3. SWOT Analysis
3.3.4. Recent Developments

4. Market Determinants
4.1. Motivators
4.2. Restraints
4.3. Opportunities

5. Market Segmentation
5.1. Global Argan Oil Market by Source
5.1.1. Conventional
5.1.2. Organic
5.2. Global Argan Oil Market by Application
5.2.1. Food
5.2.2. Medical
5.2.3. Personal Care & Cosmetics
5.2.4. Others (Cleaning)
5.3. Global Argan Oil Market by Distribution Channel
5.3.1. B2B
5.3.2. B2C
5.3.2.1. Offline Channels
5.3.2.2. Online Channels

6. Regional Analysis
6.1. North America
6.1.1. US
6.1.2. Canada
6.2. Europe
6.2.1. UK
6.2.2. Germany
6.2.3. Italy
6.2.4. Spain
6.2.5. France
6.2.6. Rest of Europe
6.3. Asia-Pacific
6.3.1. China
6.3.2. India
6.3.3. Japan
6.3.4. ASEAN
6.3.5. South Korea
6.3.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific
6.4. Rest of the World

7. Company Profiles
7.1. Agadir International
7.2. Argan Liquid Gold
7.3. ARGANisme Cosmetics S.A.R.L
7.4. Beauty Quest Group
7.5. Biopur Sarl
7.6. Conair Corp.
7.7. Earthly Body
7.8. Frontier Natural Products Co-op Inc.
7.9. GIE TARGANINE ET AUTRE COOPERATIVES
7.10. Inspired Beauty Brands
7.11. John Masters Organics Inc.
7.12. L'OCCITANE Group-Melvita
7.13. Morgan Cosmetics, LLC
7.14. Olvea Group
7.15. Organica Group Ltd.
7.16. Purus International
7.17. Sivan SM
7.18. Zineglob Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kwg325

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


