The Worldwide Armor Materials Industry is Expected to Reach $15.5 Billion by 2029

Research and Markets
·8 min read

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Armor Materials - Market and Technology Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Armor Materials Market 2020 market is estimated at around US$8.30 bn and is expected to reach US$15.50 bn by 2029. In this report the market is segmented by Region, by Material, and by Armor Type.

Armor materials are used to develop varied layouts that add to the survivability for ground combat vehicles. Essentially, armors are segmented by type into two major categories, i.e. Reactive Armor and Passive Armor. A reactive armor makes use of an explosive which is sandwiched between two metal plates. The explosive detonates on impact thus destroying the incoming projectile. A passive armor as the name suggests make use of sheet materials with a high strength to weight ratio. Earlier heavy metals were used to fabricate these armors. Although, the growth in munition technology has brought about a change in market trends.

OEMs are shifting towards lighter, non-metallic elements with strong tactical capabilities to partake in the armored materials market.

By Material type, metals and alloys account for the largest segment associated with this sector owing to the increased use of materials like titanium. With the growth in material science engineering, materials like ceramics and fiberglass are gaining momentum within this sector. Ceramics is expected to be the fastest growing sector with a CAGR of 10.32%.

The Global Landscape for this vertical is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and RoW. North America accounts for 37% of the global revenue generated by this market, followed by APAC. Europe accounts for 19% of the revenue generated by this sector, followed by the Middle East. Factors like the growing insurgency and geo-political tensions within the Middle East serve as a key factor that boosts the growth for this market. The deployment of armored vehicles within this region to combat the uprising is expected to promote market growth.

The Protection Systems Market is predominantly governed by the development of non-armor solutions which is anticipated to add to the tactical ability for a vehicle. The development of Active Protection Systems is expected to be one of the key challenges to be faced by this sector. The use of this technology reduces the vehicle weight and increases its protection, thus enhancing its combat abilities against incoming projectiles.

Consecutively, the introduction of government regulations is poised to boost the market demand for the sector. The introduction of NATO STANAG 4649 enhances the industrial capacity and interoperability among users. The agreement includes a detailed report on the various levels of protection to be provided by armored vehicles. Qualifications tests are designed by NATO and its allies to make sure that the combat vehicle attains the expected standards prior to deployment.

This report is aimed at:

  • Key market trends and their impacts on the changing market dynamics have been discussed.

  • A comprehensive study based on the drivers, restraints, and challenges of this market has been covered.

  • The impact of growing technological advancement on the market as well as its demand has been studied.

  • The high growth segments have been studied comprehensively.

  • The new opportunities provided by this market have been listed.

  • The industrial shortcomings and the performance of the key players for this market have been analyzed.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Executive Summary

3 Current Technologies Armor Materials Market to 2029
3.1 TALOS (tactical assault light operator suit)
3.2 Protek
3.3 Liquid Armor
3.4 Foam
3.5 Human Hair
3.6 Ceramic Marbles Body Armor
3.7 Body Armor for Women
3.8 Contactless Body Measurement
3.9 Ballistic Combat T-Shirts
3.10 Plant-Based Materials
3.11 Alzheimer's Chemical Components
3.12 Active Protection System
3.12.1 Soft Kill:
3.12.2 Hard Kill Measure:
3.13 Light Armor Material
3.14 Add on Armor
3.15 Underbelly Plate below vehicle
3.16 Foldable Ballistic Barrier
3.17 Additive Manufacturing

4 Current Market Overview Armor Materials Market 2021-2029
4.1 Survivability
4.2 NATO STANAG 4569
4.2.1 IEDs as a key threat
4.2.2 System Acceptance Process
4.3 Armored Vehicle's Survivability
4.4 Naval Platform's Survivability
4.5 Air Platform's Survivability
4.6 Soldier's Personal Armor
4.7 Types of Material Used in Armor
4.7.1 Metal Armor Material
4.7.2 Non-Metal Armor Material

5 Market Trends Armor Materials Market 2021-2029
5.1 Pre-Industrial Era
5.2 Armor

6 Market Analysis and Forecast Factors
6.1 Market Segmentation for Armor Materials Market
6.1.1 By Region
6.1.2 By Application
6.1.3 By Armor Type
6.1.4 By Material
6.1.5 By Type
6.1.6 By End-User
6.2 Forecast factors
6.2.1 Drivers
6.2.2 Inhibitors
6.2.3 Challenges

7 Country Analysis
7.1 United States
7.1.1 Segment Level Opportunity Matrix
7.1.2 Recent Updates/ Contracts in High Growth Segments
7.2 Germany
7.2.1 Segment Level Opportunity Matrix
7.2.2 Recent Updates/ Contracts in High Growth Segment
7.3 China
7.3.1 Segment Level Opportunity Matrix
7.3.2 Recent Updates/ Contracts in High Growth Segment
7.4 Turkey
7.4.1 Segment Level Opportunity Matrix
7.4.2 Recent Updates/ Contracts in High Growth Segment
7.5 Russia
7.5.1 Segment Level Opportunity Matrix
7.5.2 Recent Updates/ Contracts in High Growth Segment
7.6 France
7.6.1 Segment Level Opportunity Matrix
7.6.2 Recent Updates/ Contracts in High Growth Segment
7.7 Italy
7.7.1 Segment Level Opportunity Matrix
7.7.2 Recent Updates/ Contracts in High Growth Segment
7.8 Saudi Arabia
7.8.1 Segment Level Opportunity Matrix
7.8.2 Recent Updates/ Contracts in High Growth Segment
7.9 United Kingdom
7.9.1 Segment Level Opportunity Matrix
7.9.2 Recent Updates/ Contracts in High Growth Segment
7.10 Netherlands
7.10.1 Segment Level Opportunity Matrix
7.10.2 Recent Updates/ Contracts

8 Armor Materials Market to 2029 by Region
8.1 Market Introduction
8.2 Armor Materials Market by Region overview
8.3 Armor Materials Market Regions by Application
8.3.1 North American Armor materials Market in Defense and Aerospace market by Application
8.3.2 European Armor materials Market in Defense and Aerospace market by Application
8.3.3 APAC Armor materials Market in Defense and Aerospace market by Application
8.3.4 Middle East Armor materials Market in Defense and Aerospace market by Application
8.3.5 ROW Armor materials Market in Defense and Aerospace market by Application

9 Armor Materials Market to 2029 by Material
9.1 Market Introduction
9.1.1 Armor Materials in Defense and Aerospace market by Material
9.2 Armor Materials Market by End-Use
9.2.1 Metals and Alloys Market in Defense and Aerospace market by End-Use
9.2.2 Ceramic Market in Defense and Aerospace market by End-Use
9.2.3 Para-aramid Fiber Market in Defense and Aerospace market by End-Use
9.2.4 UHMWPE Market in Defense and Aerospace market by End-Use
9.2.5 Composite Market in Defense and Aerospace market by End-Use
9.2.6 Fiberglass Market in Defense and Aerospace market by End-Use
9.2.7 Others Market in Defense and Aerospace market by End-Use

10 Armor Materials Market to 2029 by Armor Type
10.1 Market Introduction
10.1.1 Armor Materials in Defense and Aerospace market by Armor Type
10.2 Armor Market by Type
10.2.1 Reactive Armor in Defense and Aerospace market by Type
10.2.2 Passive Armor in Defense and Aerospace market by Type

11 Opportunity Analysis
11.1 By Region
11.2 By Material
11.3 By Armor Type

12 Scenario Analysis
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Scenario Analysis 1
12.3 Scenario Analysis 2

13 Leading Companies in the Armor Materials Market
13.1 DuPont de Nemours
13.1.1 Company profile
13.1.2 Developments
13.1.3 SWOT Analysis
13.2 Koninklijke DSM N.V.
13.2.1 Company profile
13.2.2 Developments
13.2.3 SWOT Analysis
13.3 Honeywell International Inc
13.3.1 Company profile
13.3.2 Developments
13.3.3 SWOT Analysis
13.4 Avon Protection
13.4.1 Company profile
13.4.2 Developments
13.4.3 SWOT Analysis
13.5 Teijin Ltd
13.5.1 Company profile
13.5.2 Developments
13.5.3 SWOT Analysis
13.6 Tata Steel
13.6.1 Company profile
13.6.2 Developments
13.6.3 SWOT Analysis
13.7 NP Aerospace
13.7.1 Company profile
13.7.2 Developments
13.8 CoorsTek Inc
13.8.1 Company profile
13.8.2 Developments
13.9 EODH
13.9.1 Company Profile
13.9.2 Developments

14 Conclusions and recommendations

15 About the Publisher

16 Appendices

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zgsjx

