Worldwide Armored Vehicles Industry to 2028 - Rising Demand for Armored Vehicles for High-Profile People Security Drives Growth

Dublin, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Armored Vehicles Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global armored vehicles market is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. One of the major factors that are fueling the market is the rising demand for armored vehicles for high-profile peoples' securities.

These are mostly, bulletproof vehicles to save the passengers from external attacks. For instance, in March 2021, the state government sanctioned $912,977 for the procurement of 10 bulletproof vehicles for the Chief Minister, ministers, senior IPS officers, and VVIPs and VIPs visiting the State. Out of 10, five armored Mahindra Scorpio and another five Tata Hexa are about to join the fleet in the period of shortage or replacement required.



The global armored vehicles market is segmented based on the vehicle type, drive type, and application. Based on the vehicle type, the market is segmented into armored personnel carrier (APC), infantry fighting vehicle (IFV), mine-resistant ambush-protected (MRAP), main battle tank (MBT), and others. Other type of vehicle is segmented into light-protected vehicle and armored mortar carrier.

Based on the drive type, the market is sub-segmented into the wheel and track. Based on the application, the market is sub-segmented into defense, and commercial. The above-mentioned segments can be customized as per the requirements. Based on the drive type, track armored vehicles are anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.



Geographically market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to the presence of key market players which has been manufacturing advanced armored vehicle for the US, and other nations across the globe.



The major companies serving the global armored vehicles market include BAE Systems, General Dynamics Corp., Nexter group KNDS, Oshkosh Corp., Rheinmetall Landsysteme GmbH, and others.

The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, funding, and new product launches, to stay competitive in the market. For instance, in December 2020, General Dynamics announced it was rewarded by the US Army with a contract of a $4.6 billion fixed-price incentive to produce M1A2SEPv3 Abrams's main battle tanks.

The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the global armored vehicles market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global armored vehicles market.

Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global armored vehicles market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with the regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Key Company Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Impact of COVID-19 on Key Players



4. Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Armored Vehicles Market by Vehicle Type

4.1.1. Armored Personnel Carrier (APC)

4.1.2. Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV)

4.1.3. Mine-resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP)

4.1.4. Main Battle Tank (MBT)

4.1.5. Others (Light Protected Vehicle, and Armored Mortar Carrier)

4.2. Global Armored Vehicles Market by Drive Type

4.2.1. Wheel

4.2.2. Track

4.3. Global Armored Vehicles Market by Application

4.3.1. Defense

4.3.2. Commercial



5. Regional Analysis

5.1. North America

5.1.1. US

5.1.2. Canada

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. UK

5.2.2. Germany

5.2.3. Italy

5.2.4. Spain

5.2.5. France

5.2.6. Rest of Europe

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.3.1. China

5.3.2. India

5.3.3. Japan

5.3.4. South Korea

5.3.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4. Rest of the World



6. Company Profiles

6.1. Denel Vehicle Systems

6.2. INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing

6.3. International Armored Group

6.4. Iveco Defence Vehicles

6.5. Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co.

6.6. Lenco Armored Vehicles

6.7. Lockheed Martin Corp.

6.8. Otokar, a Koc Group

6.9. STREIT Group

6.10. Textron Inc.

6.11. UkrOboronProm



