U.S. markets open in 3 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,384.50
    +29.50 (+0.68%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,452.00
    +195.00 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,883.00
    +118.75 (+0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,257.90
    +19.40 (+0.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.41
    +0.97 (+1.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.80
    +3.10 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.31
    +0.14 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1620
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.76
    -2.09 (-10.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3714
    +0.0055 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3300
    +0.0830 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,449.59
    +2,704.88 (+4.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,368.37
    +33.97 (+2.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,195.18
    +53.36 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,550.93
    +410.65 (+1.46%)
     

Worldwide Artificial Disc Replacement Industry to 2026 - Increasing Funding from Governments and Regulatory Bodies Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·8 min read

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Disc Replacement Market Research Report by Disc Type, Material, Location, End-user, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Artificial Disc Replacement Market size was estimated at USD 471.79 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 529.91 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.65% reaching USD 964.56 million by 2026.

Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Artificial Disc Replacement to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

  • Based on Disc Type, the market was studied across Composite, Elastic, and Mechanical. The Mechanical is further studied across Flexcore Discs, Kineflex Discs, and Maverick Discs.

  • Based on Material, the market was studied across Biopolymer, Metal, and Mixed.

  • Based on Location, the market was studied across Cervical Discs Replacement and Lumbar Disc Replacement.

  • Based on End-user, the market was studied across Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home care settings, and Hospitals & Clinics.

  • Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Artificial Disc Replacement Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.

Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Artificial Disc Replacement Market, including Aesculap, Inc., Alphatec Spine, Inc., AxioMed LLC, B.Braun Melsungen AG, Globus Medical Inc., Johnson and Johnson, K2M Group Holdings, Inc., Medicrea International, Medtronic PLC, NuVasive, Inc., Orthofix Holdings, Inc., Smith & Nephew PLC, SpineArt SA, Synergy Spine Solutions, Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings. Inc.

The report provides insights on the following pointers
:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Artificial Disc Replacement Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Artificial Disc Replacement Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Artificial Disc Replacement Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Artificial Disc Replacement Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Artificial Disc Replacement Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Artificial Disc Replacement Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Artificial Disc Replacement Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Drivers
5.2.1. Rising occurrence of sports and trauma-related injuries
5.2.2. Increasing orthopedic surgeries coupled with geriatric population
5.2.3. Rapidly increasing number of accidents and casual injuries
5.3. Restraints
5.3.1. High cost of advanced medical carts
5.4. Opportunities
5.4.1. Increasing funding from governments and regulatory bodies
5.4.2. Rapidly increasing technological advancements and research activities
5.4.3. Growing healthcare spending coupled with disposable income
5.5. Challenges
5.5.1. Lack of uniform reimbursement policies

6. Artificial Disc Replacement Market, by Disc Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Composite
6.3. Elastic
6.4. Mechanical
6.4.1. Flexcore Discs
6.4.2. Kineflex Discs
6.4.3. Maverick Discs

7. Artificial Disc Replacement Market, by Material
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Biopolymer
7.3. Metal
7.4. Mixed

8. Artificial Disc Replacement Market, by Location
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Cervical Discs Replacement
8.3. Lumbar Disc Replacement

9. Artificial Disc Replacement Market, by End-user
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers
9.3. Home care settings
9.4. Hospitals & Clinics

10. Americas Artificial Disc Replacement Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Argentina
10.3. Brazil
10.4. Canada
10.5. Mexico
10.6. United States

11. Asia-Pacific Artificial Disc Replacement Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Australia
11.3. China
11.4. India
11.5. Indonesia
11.6. Japan
11.7. Malaysia
11.8. Philippines
11.9. Singapore
11.10. South Korea
11.11. Taiwan
11.12. Thailand

12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Artificial Disc Replacement Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. France
12.3. Germany
12.4. Italy
12.5. Netherlands
12.6. Qatar
12.7. Russia
12.8. Saudi Arabia
12.9. South Africa
12.10. Spain
12.11. United Arab Emirates
12.12. United Kingdom

13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
13.1.1. Quadrants
13.1.2. Business Strategy
13.1.3. Product Satisfaction
13.2. Market Ranking Analysis
13.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player
13.4. Competitive Scenario
13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
13.4.4. Investment & Funding
13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

14. Company Usability Profiles
14.1. Aesculap, Inc.
14.2. Alphatec Spine, Inc.
14.3. AxioMed LLC
14.4. B.Braun Melsungen AG
14.5. Globus Medical Inc.
14.6. Johnson and Johnson
14.7. K2M Group Holdings, Inc.
14.8. Medicrea International
14.9. Medtronic PLC
14.10. NuVasive, Inc.
14.11. Orthofix Holdings, Inc.
14.12. Smith & Nephew PLC
14.13. SpineArt SA
14.14. Synergy Spine Solutions, Inc.
14.15. Zimmer Biomet Holdings. Inc.

15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5recip

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Michael Burry's 'mother of all crashes' warning is still in play — but here are 3 stocks he's bullish on

    'The Big Short' guy remains bearish. But he's long on this trio of stocks.

  • AT&T stock drops toward 11-year low, as dividend yield rises further above 8%

    Shares of AT&T Inc. dropped 0.6% in afternoon trading Wednesday, putting them on track to suffer the longest losing streak in a year, and as they headed for the lowest close since July 2010. The stock has shed 7.5% over the past six sessions, which would be the longest stretch of losses since the nine-day loss streak that ended Oct. 21, 2020. The selloff has boosted AT&T's implied dividend yield to 8.23%, making it the second-highest yielding stock in the S 500 , just below fellow communications

  • Ark Invest Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss the Ark Invest Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these ARK stocks, go directly to the Ark Invest Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Cathie Wood, a well-known disruptive innovation investor, established ARK Investment Management in 2014 intending to create high-growth stock portfolios […]

  • J.P. Morgan Says There’s Room for Over 40% Upside in These 2 Stocks

    Stuck for fresh investing inspiration? You’re not alone. Plenty of uncertainty lingers on Wall Street as we head into 2022. Inflation is up, the job market remains stuck in an ugly combination of stubborn unemployment and record-high levels of job openings, all while Congress and the Biden Administration are looking less and less capable of passing a set of aggressive spending plans. Writing from JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic acknowledges the headwinds but thinks there are p

  • 11 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best Robinhood stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Equity trading applications have become more famous as the rapid digitization of the world […]

  • JPMorgan stock falls, Apple’s production cut may delay end of semi cycle

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Wells Fargo: Here's The Best Asset To Own When Inflation Strikes

    Worried about inflation? You should be — especially if you own the wrong assets and bet against S&P 500 and growth stocks.

  • UPDATE 2-Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner dies

    Toymaker Hasbro Inc said on Tuesday longtime Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brian Goldner has died, two days after he went on medical leave. In a statement last year, Goldner said he had been under continued medical treatment following his cancer diagnosis in 2014. Board member and former CEO of marketing firm InnerWorkings Inc, Rich Stoddart, has replaced Goldner on an interim basis.

  • Stars Begin to Align for Hydrogen Stock Plug Power

    Plug Power has had some tailwinds that have helped to make it more attractive to investors of late.

  • TSMC announces chip plant in Japan, flags 'tight' capacity throughout 2022

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan chip giant TSMC announced on Thursday plans to build a new factory in Japan to meet long-term appetite for chips and said, near-term, tight supplies will likely continue into 2022 amid booming demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker and a key supplier to Apple Inc, said it would set up a chip plant in Japan that will use older chipmaking technology, a segment currently under a severe supply shortage due to robust demand from automakers and tech companies. The company and Taiwan in general have become central in efforts to resolve a pandemic-induced global chip shortage, which has forced automakers to cut production and hurt manufacturers of smartphones, laptops and consumer appliances.

  • These 3 Stocks May Be Reaching a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Summer has wound down, the Q3 earnings reports will be coming in over the next few weeks, and every investor can see that the market is hitting a rolling boil. For investors in search of a bright spot, Canaccord Chief Market Strategist Tony Dwyer believes the increasing volatility in the market could lead to attractive entry points. "Our core fundamental thesis remains positive, our tactical indicators coupled with history suggest any further weakness should prove temporary, and we expect the ye

  • Is Nio's Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued?

    Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) shares have lagged the S&P 500 in 2021, generating a year-to-date total return loss of 27.1%. Nio’s stock has run out of steam in 2021, but value investors may be wondering whether it’s time to buy the dip. Earnings: A price-to-earnings ratio (PE) is one of the most basic fundamental metrics for gauging a stock’s value. The lower the PE, the higher the value. For comparison, the S&P 500’s PE is currently at about 34, more than double its long-term average of 15.9. Nio d

  • 4 Growth Stocks With 187% to 434% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Based on analysts' loftiest price targets, these companies could nearly triple or potentially quintuple investors' money over the next year.

  • Want to Beat Wall Street? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock

    My choice for a young winner that can help you beat Wall Street is Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). Instead of sorting borrowers into broad, generalized categories that miss individual risk factors, it uses 1,600 data points to assess a borrower's true credit risk. Using its services, banks are able to approve more loans, bringing in more funds with less risk.

  • Stocks, U.S. Futures Rise as Traders Mull Recovery: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks rose along with U.S. equity futures Thursday as traders took in their stride further signs of the global inflationary pressures building up in the recovery from the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresU.S. futures pushed higher after Wall Street snapped a three-day losing streak, with c

  • China developer shares slide as Evergrande concerns simmer

    Shares and dollar bonds of Chinese real estate firms slid again on Thursday as investors fretted about a debt crisis rippling through developers including China Evergrande Group, a day after the sector was hit with rating downgrades. Evergrande, which has more than $300 billion in liabilities and 1,300 real estate projects in over 280 cities, missed a third round of interest payments on its international bonds this week. The world's most indebted developer, which has been trying to sell assets to raise funds, appeared to have made small progress towards that goal when Qumei Home Furnishings Group announced in a filing on Thursday that it will buy out Evergrande group's 40% stake in their furnishings joint venture for 72 million yuan ($11.18 million).

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 With Over 100% Upside Potential

    For investors seeking the best returns, the decision of where to put the initial investment typically comes down to two choices. Put all the eggs in one big basket, and buy into the market’s giant corporations, the trillion-dollar companies with famously high share prices and a track record of steady growth – or to buy low, find a group of low-cost stocks in companies with sound business footings and high potential upside. It all comes down to just how much of a return do you want. The market's

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    Market signals are starting to switch, after a long year of steady upward trends in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ indexes. The Federal Reserve has made it clear that it will start tapering bond purchases, likely next month, and that the low-to-zero interest rate policy may end early next year. Q2 GDP growth came in a brisk 6.7%, but forecasts going into 1H22 are predicting a slowdown to the 3% to 4% range. And to top it off, inflation is up, with the consumer price index gaining 4.3% yoy in August of t

  • What is the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency?

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts breaks down what crypto investors need to know about Shiba Inu.&nbsp;

  • Why InMode Stock Popped Today

    What happened  Shares of InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) leaped 8.6% on Tuesday after the medical technology specialist boosted its full-year financial forecast.  So what InMode anticipates third-quarter revenue of $93.