Worldwide Artificial Intelligence in HR Market to 2027 - Integration of Cloud and Mobile Deployment in HRM Systems Drives Growth

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Global Artificial Intelligence in HR Market

Dublin, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Artificial Intelligence in HR Market (2022-2027) by Offering, Technology, Application, Industry and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Artificial Intelligence in HR Market is estimated to be USD 3.89 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 17.61 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 35.26%.

Market Segmentation

  • The Global Artificial Intelligence in HR Market is segmented based on Offering, Technology, Application, Industry and Geography.

  • Offering, the market is classified into Hardware, Software, and Services.

  • Technology, the market is classified into Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Context-aware Computing, and Computer Vision.

  • Application, the market is classified into Recruitment, Performance Management, Retention, Payroll, Safety and Security, Regulatory Compliance, and Others.

  • Industry, the market is classified into Academic, BFSI, Government, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, and Others.

  • Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Automatic Data Processing Inc., Ceredian HCM Inc., Cezanne Inc., etc.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Artificial Intelligence in HR Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The analyst analyses Global Artificial Intelligence in HR Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Size, Segmentation, and Outlook

4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Integration of Cloud and Mobile Deployment in HRM Systems
4.1.2 Increasingly Large and Complex Resumes Screening and Reduction in Biases Hiring Decision
4.1.3 Growing Emphasis on HR Process Automation
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Lack of Standard Regulatory Policies and Data Regulations
4.2.2 Reluctance Among HR to Adopt AI-Based Technologies
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Collaboration and Partnership with the HR Organization
4.3.2 Technological Advances in AI for HR
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Privacy and Security Concerns
4.4.2 Requiement of Human Aspect in HR

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Artificial Intelligence in HR Market, By Offering
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Hardware
6.2.1 Processor
6.2.2 Memory
6.2.3 Network
6.3 Software
6.3.1 AI Solutions
6.3.2 AI Platform
6.4 Services
6.4.1 Deployment & Integration
6.4.2 Support & Maintenance
6.4.3 Training & Consulting

7 Global Artificial Intelligence in HR Market, By Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Machine Learning
7.2.1 Deep Learning
7.2.2 Supervised Learning
7.2.3 Reinforced Learning
7.2.4 Unsupervised Learning
7.2.5 Others
7.3 Natural Language Processing
7.4 Context-aware Computing
7.5 Computer Vision

8 Global Artificial Intelligence in HR Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Recruitment
8.3 Performance Management
8.4 Retention
8.5 Payroll
8.6 Safety and Security
8.7 Regulatory Compliance
8.8 Others

9 Global Artificial Intelligence in HR Market, By Industry
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Academic
9.3 BFSI
9.4 Government
9.5 Healthcare
9.6 IT & Telecom
9.7 Manufacturing
9.8 Retail
9.9 Others

10 Americas' Artificial Intelligence in HR Market
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Argentina
10.3 Brazil
10.4 Canada
10.5 Chile
10.6 Colombia
10.7 Mexico
10.8 Peru
10.9 United States
10.10 Rest of Americas

11 Europe's Artificial Intelligence in HR Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Austria
11.3 Belgium
11.4 Denmark
11.5 Finland
11.6 France
11.7 Germany
11.8 Italy
11.9 Netherlands
11.10 Norway
11.11 Poland
11.12 Russia
11.13 Spain
11.14 Sweden
11.15 Switzerland
11.16 United Kingdom
11.17 Rest of Europe

12 Middle East and Africa's Artificial Intelligence in HR Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Egypt
12.3 Israel
12.4 Qatar
12.5 Saudi Arabia
12.6 South Africa
12.7 United Arab Emirates
12.8 Rest of MEA

13 APAC's Artificial Intelligence in HR Market
13.1 Introduction

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Competitive Quadrant
14.2 Market Share Analysis
14.3 Strategic Initiatives

15 Company Profiles

  • Automatic Data Processing Inc.

  • Ceredian HCM Inc.

  • Cezanne Inc.

  • Cornerstone Ondemand Inc.

  • IBM Corporation

  • Infor

  • Netsuite Inc.

  • Oracle Corporation

  • SAP SE

  • Talent Soft

  • Ultimate Software

  • Workday Inc.

  • Page Up

  • Wage and Wendy

  • AllyO



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ojpc01

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


