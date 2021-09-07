Worldwide Asset Tracking and AI in Supply Chain Management Industry - Cloud-based AI-as-a-Service for SCM Will Exceed $2.3 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asset Tracking and AI in Supply Chain Management Market 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research evaluates asset tracking technologies, solutions, and the overall asset management and logistics ecosystem including major players, strategies and market positioning. The research evaluates the impacts of use case-specific considerations in terms of asset tracking technology and solution selection.



This research also provides an analysis of both fleet-related asset tracking and non-fleet asset tracking markets. Fleet tracking market analysis includes segmentation by IoT-enabled fleet tracking. In terms of non-fleet asset tracking, the research evaluates the market for both living and nonliving things, which have completely different characteristics.



This research also provides detailed analysis and forecasts for AI in SCM by solution (Platforms, Software, and AI as a Service), solution components (Hardware, Software, Services), management function (Automation, Planning and Logistics, Inventory Management, Fleet Management, Freight Brokerage, Risk Management, and Dispute Resolution), AI technologies (Cognitive Computing, Computer Vision, Context-aware Computing, Natural Language Processing, and Machine Learning), and industry verticals (Aerospace, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and others).



This is the broadest and detailed research of its type, providing analysis across a wide range of go-to-operational process considerations, such as the need for identity management and real-time location tracking, and market deployment considerations, such as AI type, technologies, platforms, connectivity, IoT integration, and deployment model including AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS). Each aspect evaluated includes forecasts from 2021 to 2026 such as AIaaS by revenue in China. It provides an analysis of AI in SCM globally, regionally, and by country including the top ten countries per region by market share.



The research also provides an analysis of leading companies and solutions that are leveraging AI in their supply chains and those they manage on behalf of others, with an evaluation of key strengths and weaknesses of these solutions. It assesses AI in SCM by industry vertical and application such as material movement tracking and drug supply management in manufacturing and healthcare respectively. The research also provides a view into the future of AI in SCM including analysis of performance improvements such as optimization of revenues, supply chain satisfaction, and cost reduction.



Select Research Findings:

AI in SCM solutions as a whole will reach $15.5B globally by 2026

The Asia Pac region is the largest and fastest-growing for AI in SCM

Cloud-based AI-as-a-Service for SCM will exceed $2.3B globally by 2026

Global asset tracking market will reach $55.1B by 2026, growing at 17.1% CAGR

Global asset tracking market for AI-embedded devices to grow at 33% through 2026

While fleet comprises over 80% of the market, non-fleet asset tracking is growing 18% faster

The asset management market remains constrained by a relatively low number of enterprise-connected assets across certain important asset classes. Leading asset tracking solution companies are focusing on the asset value to a business or governmental organization rather than the book value of the asset itself. A consultative marketing/sales approach is necessary to inform enterprises, first of the value of interconnecting business assets, and secondly, demonstrative asset tracking outcomes that bring value straight to the bottom line.



However, the overall asset tracking market has witnessed substantial economies of scale improvements in recent years due to inexpensive connectivity and machine-to-machine communications equipment and services. Increased penetration and usage of advanced IoT solutions leveraging M2M and other supporting technologies enable anytime, anywhere, and any type of asset tracking.



In addition, improved economies of scale and advancements in miniaturization and communications have made low-value asset tracking more practical, expanding the range of potential industries and asset types. This is exemplified by the growing trend for RFID-based `slap-and-track` solutions for shipping, supply chain management, and enterprise logistics such as tracking low to medium-value assets such as business equipment and supplies.



Modern supply chains represent complex systems of organizations, people, activities, information, and resources involved in moving a product or service from supplier to customer. Supply Chain Management (SCM) solutions are typically manifest in software architecture and systems that facilitate the flow of information among different functions within and between enterprise organizations.



Leading SCM solutions catalyze information sharing across organizational units and geographical locations, enabling decision-makers to have an enterprise-wide view of the information needed in a timely, reliable and consistent fashion. Various forms of Artificial Intelligence (AI) are being integrated into SCM solutions to improve everything from process automation to overall decision-making. This includes greater data visibility (static and real-time data) as well as related management information system effectiveness.



In addition to fully automated decision-making, AI systems are also leveraging various forms of cognitive computing to optimize the combined efforts of artificial and human intelligence. For example, AI in SCM is enabling improved supply chain automation through the use of virtual assistants, which are used both internally (within a given enterprise) as well as between supply chain members (e.g. customer-supplier chains). It is anticipated that virtual assistants in SCM will leverage an industry-specific knowledge database as well as company, department, and production-specific learning.



AI-enabled improvements in supply chain member satisfaction causes a positive feedback loop, leading to better overall SCM performance. One of the primary goals is to leverage AI to make supply chain improvements from production to consumption within product-related industries as well as create opportunities for supporting "servitization" of products in a cloud-based "as a service" model. AI will identify opportunities for supply chain members to have greater ownership of "outcomes as a service" and control of overall product/service experience and profitability.



Key Topics Covered:

Asset Tracking Market by Infrastructure, Connection Type, Mobility, Location Method, Solution Type, Supporting Tech and Industry Verticals

1. Executive Summary

2. Asset Tracking Market Segmentation

3. Introduction

4. Asset Tracking Solutions

5. Asset Tracking in Industry Verticals

6. Company Analysis

7. Overall Asset Tracking Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 2026

8. Fleet Tracking Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 2026

9. Non-Fleet Asset Tracking Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 2026

10. IoT enabled Fleet Tracking Market Segment 2021 - 2026

11. IoT Enabled Non-Fleet Asset Tracking 2021 - 2026

12. Video Safety in Fleet Tracking Market 2021 - 2026

13. Emerging Technologies in Fleet Tracking Market 2021 - 2026

14. Slap-and-Track Asset Tracking Solutions Market 2021 - 2026

15. Living Creature Tracking Market 2021 - 2026

16. Conclusions and Recommendations

AI in Supply Chain Management Market by Technology, Processes, Solutions, Management Function, Deployment Model, Business Type and Industry Verticals

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

3.0 AI in SCM Challenges and Opportunities

4.0 Supply Chain Ecosystem Company Analysis

5.0 AI in SCM Market Case Studies

6.0 AI in SCM Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 2026

7.0 Summary and Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/188mr5

