The Worldwide Audio Codec Industry is Expected to Reach $8.64 Billion by 2026

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Audio Codec Market (2021-2026) by Component Type, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Audio Codec Market is estimated to be USD 6.1 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 8.64 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.2%.



Market Dynamics



The expansion of the global audio codec market is being derived by factors such as the rising population and increasing disposable income of the people and the availability of low-cost mobile devices, tablets, and other devices such as television. Audio codecs influence consumers' listening experiences, whether using headphones, earbuds, or Bluetooth speakers. As a result, as the smartphone industry grows, so will the need for audio codecs. In addition, Technological advancements, innovations bought in by the key market players, and increased internet penetration are some other aspects that are positively affecting and creating opportunities for the growth of the global audio codec industry.



However, the issue of ongoing component size optimization in audio codec devices is restraining the market. In addition, with technological advancements, the use of optical media goods is gradually decreasing, which is negatively influencing and creating a challenge for the global audio codec market's growth.



The Global Audio Codec Market is segmented based on Component Type, Application, and Geography.



Recent Developments



1. AMS launches industry's smallest proximity sensor to enable integration of new functionality in space-constrained wireless earbuds - 16th February 2021.

2. Qualcomm Technologies launched the aptX voice audio, a new voice codec that provides high-definition voice quality over a connection using Bluetooth wireless technology - 6th January 2020.

3. Broadcom Completes Acquisition of Symantec Enterprise Security Business - 4th November 2019



Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are AMS AG, Analog Devices, Inc, Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation, ATC LABS, BARIX AG etc.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Audio Codec Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increased Penetration of Smartphones

4.1.2 Emergence Of IoT Enabled Devices

4.1.3 Rise in Disposable Income

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Declining Usage of Optical Media Products

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Rising Demand for Infotainment Systems

4.3.2 Increasing On-Board Entertainment

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Constant Optimization of Component Size

4.5 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Audio Codec Market, By Component Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware-Based Audio Codec

6.2.1 Mono Codec

6.2.2 Stereo Codec

6.2.3 Multi-Channel Codec

6.3 Software Based Audio Codec

6.3.1 Non-Compression

6.3.2 Lossy Compression

6.3.3 Lossless Compression



7 Global Audio Codec Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Automobile

7.3 Television Sets

7.4 Smartphones and tablets

7.5 Desktop and laptops

7.6 Headphone, Head Sets and Wearable devices

7.7 Music & Media Devices and Home Theatres

7.8 Gaming consoles

7.9 Others



8 Global Audio Codec Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 South America

8.3.1 Brazil

8.3.2 Argentina

8.3.3 Chile

8.3.4 Colombia

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 UK

8.4.2 France

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 Italy

8.4.5 Spain

8.4.6 Netherlands

8.4.7 Sweden

8.4.8 Russia

8.4.9 Rest of Europe

8.5 Asia-Pacific

8.5.1 China

8.5.2 Japan

8.5.3 India

8.5.4 Indonesia

8.5.5 Malaysia

8.5.6 South Korea

8.5.7 Australia

8.5.8 Sri Lanka

8.5.9 Thailand

8.5.10 Rest of APAC

8.6 Middle-East and Africa

8.6.1 Qatar

8.6.2 Saudi Arabia

8.6.3 South Africa

8.6.4 United Arab Emirates



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitive Quadrant

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Strategic Initiatives

9.3.1 M&A and Investments

9.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

9.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



10 Company Profiles

10.1 AMS AG

10.2 Analog Devices, Inc

10.3 Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation

10.4 ATC LABS

10.5 BARIX AG

10.6 Broadcom Corporation

10.7 Cirrus Logic, Inc

10.8 CML Microcircuits

10.9 Digigram

10.10 Dolby Laboratories, Inc

10.11 DSP Group

10.12 Exstreamer

10.13 Fraunhofer IIS

10.14 Integrated Device Technology

10.15 Ittiam Systems

10.16 Maxim Integrated

10.17 Qualcomm Inc

10.18 Realtek Semiconductor Corporation

10.19 Sony Corporation

10.20 STMicroelectronics N.V.

10.21 Synopsys

10.22 Technicolor SA

10.23 Tempo Semiconductor Inc

10.24 Texas Instruments Inc

10.25 Tieline Technology



11 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bu64qo

