Worldwide Automated Guided Cart Industry to 2028: Industry 4.0 Promoting Industrial Automation Driving Growth

The automated guided cart market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.12% from 2022 to 2028.

AGCs are gaining prominence in various end-user segments as they reduce damage to inventory and worker requirements. They also make the production scheduling highly flexible, thereby propelling the sales of AGCs in the market. AGCs offer safety in the movement of loads because these comprise automatic obstacle detection bumpers and move on a path with accurately controlled deceleration and acceleration.

Further, rapid industrialization and increasing applications in the aerospace and retail sectors are primarily driving the automated guided cart market. In addition, there is an increase in the consumption of automated guided carts owing to the increasing industrial sector. The manufacturing industries also focus on adopting new technologies and equipment to reduce labor costs, increase efficiency, and curtail transportation time.



Market Trends and Drivers

Industry 4.0 Promoting Industrial Automation



Recently, the industry has experienced the rise of connected technology throughout the manufacturing and distribution value chain. Industry 4.0 promotes a combination of digital and physical systems.

It has transformed product design, planning, supply chain, and production by introducing the concept of connected systems. Connecting technologies in distribution centers with automated guided carts has propelled productivity to the next level. The automated guided cart market has greatly improved productivity by automating the material handling process.

New-generation automated guided carts are smart and capable of working with humans. Technologies such as computer vision augmented reality (AR), low-cost sensors, wearables, Internet of Things (IoT), robotic prehensility, human-robot safety, analytics, and high-performance computing have reduced wastage and increased productivity.



Growing Automation in Material Handling



E-commerce, mass personalization, easy connectivity everywhere, and urbanization are a few factors expected to reshape the landscaping business in logistics and manufacturing material handling systems and equipment.

Supply chains across industries for distributors and manufacturers face challenges across multichannel fulfillment, increased analytics, talent shortages, and the usage of newer technologies such as machine-to-machine (M2M), robotics, augmented reality, and wireless systems.



Administrative, manufacturing, and design automation are the key steps for flexible manufacturing processes. AGCs and industrial robots are gaining prominence in automated material handling processes.

The automated guided cart is widely used for material handling, retrieval, and storage systems, enabling easy transport of materials from unloading and loading stations. Hence, the automated guided cart market is widely adopted for designing flexible product flows to guarantee larger delivery of parts in integrated solutions.



Industry Restraints

Low Labor Cost in Emerging Countries



Labor cost has always been a key component that dictates the operational cost of manufacturing a product. The slowdown was due to weak global demand and low inflation in developed countries.

This also caused currency depreciation in large developing economies. Manufacturers usually prefer to opt for automated guided carts in developed countries due to the high labor costs. However, emerging countries are facing the opposite situation where cheap labor prevents the adoption of automated guide carts since they are expensive and have a longer payback period.



Hence, with higher labor costs, vendors will likely opt for automated solutions in warehouses to perform various tasks. However, low labor costs in developing countries are expected to restrain the overall automated guided cart market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The global automated guided cart market is highly concentrated, with many local and international players. The competition among these players is intense, and rapidly changing technological scenarios could adversely affect vendors as customers expect continual innovations and upgrades in the AGCs domain. Some global automated guided cart market vendors are Fori Automation, Toyota Industries, America in Motion, Oceaneering, IDC Corporation, Savant Automation, Eurogroep, and others.



The manufacturers emphasize identifying the different market opportunities, setting certain goals to achieve productivity, and efficiently using capital resources. The present scenario forces vendors to alter and refine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong automated guided cart market presence.

The manufacturers are offering and expanding the product line-up in their business segments with the launch of various innovative techniques, thereby gaining an edge over their competitors. Key competitive factors in the automated guided cart include reliability and quality, product innovation, product support, pricing, warranty, distribution, financing options, and shelf space.



