The Worldwide Automated Storage and Retrieval System Industry is Expected to Reach $10.5 Billion by 2027

The Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market is estimated to be USD 7.45 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 10.55 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.2%.

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors.

There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals. As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are AutoCrib, Beumer Group, Daifuku, Ferretto Group, Hanel Storage Systems, Honeywell International, etc.

Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach. The analyst analyses the Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position. Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size, Segmentations and Outlook



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Optimum Utilization of Space and Saving of Labor Costs Using ASRS

4.1.2 Rising Demand for ASRS in E-Commerce Industry Amid COVID-19

4.1.3 Improved Supply Chain Using ASRS to Have Better Accuracy, Productivity, And Efficiency with Enhanced Inventory Management

4.1.4 Growing Demand for ASRS in Automotive Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Requirement for large initial investments

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Growing Demand for Cold Chain Systems in Asia Pacific

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Technical Faults Causing Hindrance in Operation and Increasing Downtime

4.4.2 Offering Flexible and Scalable ASRS Solutions to Industries



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Unit Load

6.3 Mini Load

6.4 Vertical Lift Module (VLM)

6.5 Carousel

6.5.1 Vertical Carousel

6.5.2 Horizontal Carousel

6.6 MID LOAD



7 Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market, By Industry

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Automotive

7.3 Metals & Heavy Machinery

7.4 Food & Beverages

7.5 Chemicals

7.6 Healthcare

7.7 Semiconductor & Electronics

7.8 Retail

7.9 Aviation

7.10 E-commerce

7.11 Others



8 Americas' Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Argentina

8.3 Brazil

8.4 Canada

8.5 Chile

8.6 Colombia

8.7 Mexico

8.8 Peru

8.9 United States

8.10 Rest of Americas



9 Europe's Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Austria

9.3 Belgium

9.4 Denmark

9.5 Finland

9.6 France

9.7 Germany

9.8 Italy

9.9 Netherlands

9.10 Norway

9.11 Poland

9.12 Russia

9.13 Spain

9.14 Sweden

9.15 Switzerland

9.16 United Kingdom

9.17 Rest of Europe



10 Middle East and Africa's Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Egypt

10.3 Israel

10.4 Qatar

10.5 Saudi Arabia

10.6 South Africa

10.7 United Arab Emirates

10.8 Rest of MEA



11 APAC's Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Australia

11.3 Bangladesh

11.4 China

11.5 India

11.6 Indonesia

11.7 Japan

11.8 Malaysia

11.9 Philippines

11.10 Singapore

11.11 South Korea

11.12 Sri Lanka

11.13 Thailand

11.14 Taiwan

11.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Quadrant

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Strategic Initiatives

12.3.1 M&A and Investments

12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

12.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



13 Company Profiles

13.1 AutoCrib

13.2 Beumer Group

13.3 Daifuku

13.4 Ferretto Group

13.5 Hanel Storage Systems

13.6 Honeywell International

13.7 IHI Logistics systems

13.8 Invata Intralogistics

13.9 Kardex Group

13.10 KION Group

13.11 KNAPP group

13.12 KUKA Automation company

13.13 Mecalux

13.14 Murata Machinery

13.15 Schaefer Systems International

13.16 SencorpWhite

13.17 System Logistics

13.18 TGW Logistics Group

13.19 Toyota Industries Corp

13.20 Vanderlande

13.21 Viastore Systems

13.22 Vidmar

13.23 Westfalia Technologies

13.24 WITRON Logistik + Informatik GmbH



14 Appendix

