Worldwide Automation and Controls Industry to 2030 - Adoption of Industry 4.0 Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·8 min read
Company Logo

Global Automation & Controls Market

Dublin, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automation and Controls Market by Product, Application and End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automation & controls market size was valued at $329.62 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $845.15 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Industrial automation is an improved process intended to use control devices such as PLC, PACs, and PC to control industrial processes and machinery by removing human intervention. Furthermore, automation and control in the manufacturing and production process offer various advantages such as consistency in quality, reduction in human labor, and improvement in health & safety.

The growth of global automation & controls is majorly driven by implementation of government regulations to promote industrial automation coupled with surge in organizations focused on worker safety. Moreover, rise in demand for industrial automation across the manufacturing sector is expected to drive market growth. However, high implementation cost associated with the installation is acting as a prime restraint of the global market. On the contrary, rise in industrial robotics paired with the adoption of Industry 4.0 across prime industries are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the automation & controls industry during the forecast period.

The global automation & controls market is segmented into product, application, and end use. On the basis of product, the market is fragmented into PLC, SCADA, PAC, DDCS, HMI, and MES. The applications covered in the study include lighting, HVAC, safety & security, and others. By end use, the market is categorized into residential, commercial (hospitality, enterprise, and retail), and Industrial (Oil & Gas, mining & metals, automotive & transportation, manufacturing, electrical & electronics, aerospace & defense, and others).

The key players operating in the market include ABB Group, Bosch Rexroth AG, Emerson Electric Co., Fanuc Corporation, General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., KUK AG, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Introduction

CHAPTER 2: Executive summary

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Porter's five forces analysis
3.3. Patent analysis
3.3.1. Automation and controls market patent analysis, by region (2012-2020)
3.3.2. Automation and controls market patent analysis, by applicant
3.4. Market dynamics
3.4.1. Drivers
3.4.1.1. Rise in demand for industrial automation in manufacturing
3.4.1.2. Implementation of government regulations in support to industrial automation
3.4.1.3. Focus of organizations on worker safety
3.4.2. Restraint
3.4.2.1. High implementation cost associated with installation
3.4.3. Opportunity
3.4.3.1. Increase in penetration of industrial robotics
3.4.3.2. Adoption of Industry 4.0
3.5. COVID-19 impact analysis
3.5.1. Impact on market size
3.5.2. End-user trends, preferences, and budget impact
3.5.3. Key player strategies to tackle negative impact
3.5.3.1. Limited investments for R&D
3.5.3.2. Focus on next-generation products

CHAPTER 4: Automation and controls market, By Product
4.1. Overview
4.2. PLC
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3. Market analysis, by country
4.3. SCADA
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3. Market analysis, by country
4.4. PAC
4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.3. Market analysis, by country
4.5. DCS
4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.5.3. Market analysis, by country
4.6. HMI
4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.6.3. Market analysis, by country
4.7. MES
4.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.7.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: Automation and controls market, By Application
5.1. Overview
5.2. Lighting
5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3. Market analysis, by country
5.3. HVAC
5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3. Market analysis, by country
5.4. Safety & security
5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3. Market analysis, by country
5.5. Others
5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.5.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: Automation and controls market, By end use
6.1. Overview
6.2. Residential
6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3. Market analysis, by country
6.3. Commercial
6.3.1. Hospitality
6.3.2. Enterprise
6.3.3. Retail
6.3.4. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.3.5. Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.6. Market analysis, by country
6.4. Industrial
6.4.1. Oil & gas
6.4.2. Mining & metals
6.4.3. Automotive & transportation
6.4.4. Manufacturing
6.4.5. Electrical & electronics
6.4.6. Aerospace & defense
6.4.7. Others
6.4.8. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.4.9. Market size and forecast, by region
6.4.10. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: Automation and controls market, By Region

CHAPTER 8: Competitive landscape
8.1. Introduction
8.1.1. Market players positioning, 2020
8.2. Top winning strategies
8.2.1. Top winning strategies, by year
8.2.2. Top winning strategies, by development
8.2.3. Top winning strategies, by company
8.3. Form factor mapping of top 10 players
8.4. Competitive dashboard
8.5. Competitive heatmap

CHAPTER 9: company profile
9.1. ABB Group
9.1.1. Company overview
9.1.2. Key executives
9.1.3. Company snapshot
9.1.4. Operating business segments
9.1.5. Product portfolio
9.1.6. R&D expenditure
9.1.7. Business performance
9.1.8. Key strategic moves and developments
9.2. Bosch Rexroth AG
9.2.1. Company overview
9.2.2. Key executives
9.2.3. Company snapshot
9.2.4. Operating business segments
9.2.5. Product portfolio
9.2.6. R&D expenditure
9.2.7. Business Performance
9.2.8. Key strategic moves and developments
9.3. Honeywell International Inc.
9.3.1. Company overview
9.3.2. Key executives
9.3.3. Company snapshot
9.3.4. Operating business segments
9.3.5. Product portfolio
9.3.6. R&D expenditure
9.3.7. Business performance
9.3.8. Key strategic moves and developments
9.4. Schneider Electric
9.4.1. Company overview
9.4.2. Key executives
9.4.3. Company snapshot
9.4.4. Operating business segments
9.4.5. Product portfolio
9.4.6. R&D expenditure
9.4.7. Business performance
9.4.8. Key strategic moves and developments
9.5. General Electric Co.
9.5.1. Company overview
9.5.2. Key executives
9.5.3. Company snapshot
9.5.4. Operating business segments
9.5.5. Product portfolio
9.5.6. R&D expenditure
9.5.7. Business performance
9.6. Emerson Electric Co.
9.6.1. Company overview
9.6.2. Key executives
9.6.3. Company snapshot
9.6.4. Operating business segments
9.6.5. Product portfolio
9.6.6. R&D expenditure
9.6.7. Business performance
9.6.8. Key strategic moves and developments
9.7. Rockwell Automation
9.7.1. Company overview
9.7.2. Key executives
9.7.3. Company snapshot
9.7.4. Operating business segments
9.7.5. Product portfolio
9.7.6. R&D expenditure
9.7.7. Business performance
9.7.8. Key strategic moves and developments
9.8. Fanuc Corporation
9.8.1. Company overview
9.8.2. Key executives
9.8.3. Company snapshot
9.8.4. Operating business segments
9.8.5. Product portfolio
9.8.6. R&D expenditure
9.8.7. Business performance
9.8.8. Key strategic moves and developments
9.9. SIEMENS AG
9.9.1. Company overview
9.9.2. Key executives
9.9.3. Company snapshot
9.9.4. Operating business segments
9.9.5. Product portfolio
9.9.6. R&D expenditure
9.9.7. Business performance
9.9.8. Key strategic moves and developments
9.10. KuKa AG
9.10.1. Company overview
9.10.2. Key executives
9.10.3. Company snapshot
9.10.4. Product portfolio
9.10.5. R&D expenditure
9.10.6. Business performance
9.10.7. Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ecwdx3

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


