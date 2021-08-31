U.S. markets open in 3 hours 32 minutes

Worldwide Automation in Textiles Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automation Market in Textile Industry 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the automation market in textile industry and it is poised to grow by $405.99 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. Our report on the automation market in textile industry provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for control devices and applications and favorable government policies.

The automation market in textile industry analysis includes the solution and component segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies technological developments as one of the prime reasons driving the automation market in textile industry growth during the next few years.

The report on automation market in textile industry covers the following areas:

  • Automation market in textile industry sizing

  • Automation market in textile industry forecast

  • Automation market in textile industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automation market in textile industry vendors that include ABB Ltd., ATE Private Ltd., Danfoss AS, Festo SE and Co. KG, Lenze SE, Parker Hannifin Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Saurer AG, SIEGER SPINTECH EQUIPMENTS PVT. LTD., and Siemens AG. Also, the automation market in textile industry analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Solution

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Solution

  • Hardware and software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Solution

6. Market Segmentation by Component

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Component

  • Field devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Control devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Communication - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Component

7. Customer landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

  • Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • ABB Ltd.

  • ATE Private Ltd.

  • Danfoss AS

  • Festo SE and Co. KG

  • Lenze SE

  • Parker Hannifin Corp.

  • Rockwell Automation Inc.

  • Saurer AG

  • SIEGER SPINTECH EQUIPMENTS PVT. LTD.

  • Siemens AG

11. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ovr8xq

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


