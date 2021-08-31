Worldwide Automation in Textiles Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Dublin, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automation Market in Textile Industry 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the automation market in textile industry and it is poised to grow by $405.99 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. Our report on the automation market in textile industry provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for control devices and applications and favorable government policies.
The automation market in textile industry analysis includes the solution and component segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies technological developments as one of the prime reasons driving the automation market in textile industry growth during the next few years.
The report on automation market in textile industry covers the following areas:
Automation market in textile industry sizing
Automation market in textile industry forecast
Automation market in textile industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automation market in textile industry vendors that include ABB Ltd., ATE Private Ltd., Danfoss AS, Festo SE and Co. KG, Lenze SE, Parker Hannifin Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Saurer AG, SIEGER SPINTECH EQUIPMENTS PVT. LTD., and Siemens AG. Also, the automation market in textile industry analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
Market overview
2. Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Solution
Market segments
Comparison by Solution
Hardware and software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Solution
6. Market Segmentation by Component
Market segments
Comparison by Component
Field devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Control devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Communication - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Component
7. Customer landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
9. Vendor Landscape
Landscape disruption
10. Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
ABB Ltd.
ATE Private Ltd.
Danfoss AS
Festo SE and Co. KG
Lenze SE
Parker Hannifin Corp.
Rockwell Automation Inc.
Saurer AG
SIEGER SPINTECH EQUIPMENTS PVT. LTD.
Siemens AG
11. Appendix
